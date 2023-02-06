ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

See guns seized from Fulton teacher who police say had tens of thousands of rounds of ammo

Fulton, N.Y. — A Fulton Jr. High School School technology teacher arrested Tuesday had more guns and ammunition than authorities originally made public. In all, police seized more than 40 rifles, shotguns, a bin full of handguns and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition from Jesse Weigand’s home on Demass Road in the town of Oswego during a search on Jan. 26, according to court documents.
FULTON, NY
House of the Week: Both a ‘great home and lake house,’ owner calls her Baldwinsville property a ‘jewel’

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Speaking with Susan Janowski on a bitterly cold Syracuse morning about her home, it is hard to not begin daydreaming of summer. Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated gunite in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Today’s obituaries: Josephine Beck, 96, survived 4 years in concentration camp; settled in Skaneateles

Josephine C. Fine Beck, 96, of Skaneateles, died Sunday, Jan. 29, in Fleming Island, Fla. She was born in Pekalongan, Indonesia in 1926. After surviving World War II in separate Japanese concentration camps for four years, she and her parents were reunited and moved to the Netherlands, where she studied and became a nurse, according to her obituary.
SKANEATELES, NY
New restaurant, coffee shop slated for former Applebee’s in Camillus

Camillus, N.Y. – A developer is proposing to expand the former Applebee’s restaurant in Camillus to make room for a new Mexican restaurant and a drive-thru Starbucks. Adelita’s Mexican restaurant is taking over the former Applebee’s space. At the same time, a 2,500-square-foot addition is being built with a drive-thru lane on the side of the building for Starbucks, said Eric Recoon, vice president of development and leasing for Benderson Development.
CAMILLUS, NY
Cozy upscale dining took us by surprise at Oak & Vine (Dining Out Review)

Auburn, N.Y. — We didn’t know what to expect heading into Oak & Vine, but on the way home, with a full belly, all we could feel was satisfied. I frequent Auburn in the warmer months for ice cream and walks around Owasco Lake, but this quaint city west of Syracuse doesn’t usually come to mind when I want a cozy winter date night. We were pleasantly surprised by the creativity and thought going into Oak & Vine’s upscale menu.
AUBURN, NY
Woman injured in Armory Square arrest plans $21M lawsuit (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 10)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 27. Rain, snow today; cool, sunny weekend; 5-day forecast. House of the Week: A waterfront “jewel” in Baldwinsville: Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Simply Heidi Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
How many more violations will it take to do something about Skyline Apartments? (Your Letters)

Regarding “Skyline Apartments declared ‘unfit’; tenants without hot water for days” (Feb. 3, 2023):. The Greens are “unfit” to be landlords. How many more violations does that apartment building have to have levied upon it — and how many more declarations by city officials stating that it is problem — before something substantial is done? I am amazed by lack of decency and empathy displayed by the owners of Skyline Apartments regarding the horrible conditions the tenants have to live with.
SYRACUSE, NY
Ballad of a weed grower: Josh Waterman’s rise from small-town dealer to the front line of NY’s cannabis experiment

It’s a Sunday morning in late January, and in this rented-out recreation center around Syracuse, Josh Waterman is the Mayor of Weedtown. Waterman, president of the Legacy Growers Association, organized the pop-up event alongside a few other Central New York cultivators. About 20 minutes before doors open to customers already gathered at the entrance, vendors inside are making last-minute adjustments to their display tables – putting jars of marijuana strains in front of others and straightening up signs bearing their logos.
SYRACUSE, NY
