Upstate NY town code enforcement officer threatened to shoot person with gun, troopers say
Theresa, N.Y. — A town code enforcement officer from Jefferson County was charged Thursday with threatening a person with a gun, troopers said. Terry L. McKeever, who worked for the town of Theresa, pulled out the pistol while attempting to serve paperwork, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman.
See guns seized from Fulton teacher who police say had tens of thousands of rounds of ammo
Fulton, N.Y. — A Fulton Jr. High School School technology teacher arrested Tuesday had more guns and ammunition than authorities originally made public. In all, police seized more than 40 rifles, shotguns, a bin full of handguns and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition from Jesse Weigand’s home on Demass Road in the town of Oswego during a search on Jan. 26, according to court documents.
Central NY tow truck drivers protest plan to drop charges against driver who hit, killed colleague
Update Thursday night: About 13 tow trucks lined the Onondaga Lake Parkway Thursday night in protest to prosecutors’ plans to drop charges against Richard Congel, a driver who was under the influence of four drugs last year when his vehicle fatally struck Irael Martinez, a tow truck driver. A...
Police ordered woman sedated in Armory Square arrest, lawyer says; key officer lacked body cam
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police ordered medical personnel to forcibly sedate a woman who suffered a bloody head injury during an Armory Square arrest, the woman’s civil lawyer said Thursday. Uniyah Chatman, 25, is planning a police brutality lawsuit after a dispute over a tip jar at a...
Criminal simulation, burglary, strangulation: 320 new arrests added to syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Dec. 21 and Feb. 5, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 69.
Central NY grandparents scammed out of $24k; money recovered from Syracuse Airbnb
Throop, N.Y. — Two Cayuga County grandparents sent more than $24,000 to help a caller they believed was their grandson who was down on his luck. The caller, claiming to be their grandson, said he was in a jail cell after a car crash and needed bail money. The couple went to their bank and took out $9,500.
Deputy murder-suicide: Wife argues against prison over concerns she won’t survive due to injuries
Syracuse, NY — A Central New York woman who survived being shot in the head by her homicidal deputy husband a year ago is trying to avoid prison herself, making the argument that she couldn’t survive due to her injuries. Karen Eames, 47, of Clay, is now being...
Union sues Upstate University Hospital to reinstate nurse fired for refusing Covid shot
Syracuse, N.Y — A union is suing SUNY Upstate University Hospital to make it reinstate a nurse fired for failing to get a state mandated Covid vaccination. The Public Employees Federation, which represents nurses at Upstate and other state hospitals, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Upstate in Onondaga County Supreme Court.
Woman injured in Syracuse police arrest announces plans to file $21 million lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — Faith leaders, activists, community members and family stood outside of City Hall Thursday as lawyers for a woman hurt when she was arrested announced plans to file a $21 million lawsuit. Lawyers Jesse Ryder and Charles A. Bonner said they have filed a notice of claim...
Trio of 17-year-olds arraigned for murder after Syracuse victim shot in head, crashes into house
Syracuse, NY -- One 17-year-old is accused of opening fire during a robbery-turned-murder last October on Syracuse’s North Side, with two other 17-year-olds charged as accomplices to the slaying. The accused shooter, Tremaine Davis, was arraigned Tuesday on a murder indictment that carries a possible sentence of up to...
DA Fitzpatrick takes over Armory Square murder case, shares motive and dramatic video
Syracuse, NY -- Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick believes he’s got an airtight case against a Syracuse man accused of killing one person and wounding four others last year in Armory Square. As proof, the DA played a dramatic video of the murder in court Wednesday of the...
House of the Week: Both a ‘great home and lake house,’ owner calls her Baldwinsville property a ‘jewel’
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Speaking with Susan Janowski on a bitterly cold Syracuse morning about her home, it is hard to not begin daydreaming of summer. Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated gunite in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining.
See CNY school districts with biggest spikes in home-schooled students in pandemic
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nearly every school district in a five-county region of Central New York saw a home-schooling surge during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to state data. Of the 49 districts in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, 42 had more home-schooled students last year than they did in the 2019-2020 year, when the pandemic first hit.
Former lawmaker seeks to unseat Marty Masterpole in Onondaga County comptroller’s race
A former Onondaga County legislator is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge County Comptroller Marty Masterpole in the November election. Casey Jordan, 61, of Clay, said he has asked the Onondaga County Republican Committee for its designation to run for the post. He is unopposed.
Today’s obituaries: Josephine Beck, 96, survived 4 years in concentration camp; settled in Skaneateles
Josephine C. Fine Beck, 96, of Skaneateles, died Sunday, Jan. 29, in Fleming Island, Fla. She was born in Pekalongan, Indonesia in 1926. After surviving World War II in separate Japanese concentration camps for four years, she and her parents were reunited and moved to the Netherlands, where she studied and became a nurse, according to her obituary.
New restaurant, coffee shop slated for former Applebee’s in Camillus
Camillus, N.Y. – A developer is proposing to expand the former Applebee’s restaurant in Camillus to make room for a new Mexican restaurant and a drive-thru Starbucks. Adelita’s Mexican restaurant is taking over the former Applebee’s space. At the same time, a 2,500-square-foot addition is being built with a drive-thru lane on the side of the building for Starbucks, said Eric Recoon, vice president of development and leasing for Benderson Development.
Cozy upscale dining took us by surprise at Oak & Vine (Dining Out Review)
Auburn, N.Y. — We didn’t know what to expect heading into Oak & Vine, but on the way home, with a full belly, all we could feel was satisfied. I frequent Auburn in the warmer months for ice cream and walks around Owasco Lake, but this quaint city west of Syracuse doesn’t usually come to mind when I want a cozy winter date night. We were pleasantly surprised by the creativity and thought going into Oak & Vine’s upscale menu.
Woman injured in Armory Square arrest plans $21M lawsuit (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 10)
House of the Week: A waterfront "jewel" in Baldwinsville: Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Simply Heidi Photography)
How many more violations will it take to do something about Skyline Apartments? (Your Letters)
Regarding “Skyline Apartments declared ‘unfit’; tenants without hot water for days” (Feb. 3, 2023):. The Greens are “unfit” to be landlords. How many more violations does that apartment building have to have levied upon it — and how many more declarations by city officials stating that it is problem — before something substantial is done? I am amazed by lack of decency and empathy displayed by the owners of Skyline Apartments regarding the horrible conditions the tenants have to live with.
Ballad of a weed grower: Josh Waterman’s rise from small-town dealer to the front line of NY’s cannabis experiment
It’s a Sunday morning in late January, and in this rented-out recreation center around Syracuse, Josh Waterman is the Mayor of Weedtown. Waterman, president of the Legacy Growers Association, organized the pop-up event alongside a few other Central New York cultivators. About 20 minutes before doors open to customers already gathered at the entrance, vendors inside are making last-minute adjustments to their display tables – putting jars of marijuana strains in front of others and straightening up signs bearing their logos.
