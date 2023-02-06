ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis Cardinals' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen

The St. Louis Cardinals had a relatively quiet offseason, aside from signing former Chicago Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras to replace longtime Cardinals backstop Yadier Molina. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Cardinals in 2023.

The St. Louis Cardinals are less than two months away from Opening Day.

Over the winter, the Cardinals replaced longtime catcher Yadier Molina with former Chicago Cubs backstop Willson Contreras. Aside from signing Contreras, the club was relatively quiet.

Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Cardinals in 2023, featuring 2022 slash lines and statistics:

C Willson Contreras .243/.349/.815

1B Paul Goldschmidt .317/.404/.981

2B Brendan Donovan .281/.394/.773

3B Nolan Arenado .293/.358/.891

SS Tommy Edman .265/.324/.725

LF Tyler O'Neill .228/.308/.700

CF Dylan Carlson .236/.316/.695

RF Lars Nootbaar .228/.340/.788

DH Nolan Gorman .226/.300/.721

PITCHING ROTATION

1) Adam Wainwright: 11-12, 3.71 ERA, 32 starts, 191.2 IP, 1.28 WHIP, 2.65 SO/W, 103 ERA+

2) Miles Mikolas: 12-13, 3.29 ERA, 32 starts, 202.1 IP, 1.03 WHIP, 3.92 SO/W, 116 ERA+

3) Jack Fleharty: 2-1, 4.25 ERA, 8 starts, 36 IP, 1.61 WHIP, 1.50 SO/W, 91 ERA+

4) Jordan Montgomery: 6-3, 3.11 ERA, 11 starts, 63.2 IP, 1.08 WHIP, 4.69 SO/W, 123 ERA+

5) Steven Matz: 5-3, 5.25 ERA, 10 starts, 48 IP, 1.25 WHIP, 5.40 SO/W, 73 ERA+

OTHER ROTATION OPTIONS (THAT COULD APPEAR IN THE BULLPEN):

Dakota Hudson: 8-7, 4.45 ERA, 26 starts, 139.2 IP, 1.45 WHIP, 1.28 SO/W, 86 ERA+

Matthew Liberatore: 2-2, 5.97 ERA, 7 starts, 34.2 IP, 1.73 WHIP, 1.56 SO/W, 65 ERA+

BULLPEN

Ryan Helsley: 9-1, 19 saves, 1.25 ERA, 54 appearances, 64.2 IP

Andre Pallante: 6-5, 0 saves, 3.17 ERA, 47 appearances, 108 IP

Giovanny Gallegos: 3-6, 14 saves, 3.05 ERA, 57 appearances, 59 IP

Zack Thompson: 1-1, 1 save, 2.08 ERA, 22 appearances, 34.2 IP

Chris Stratton: 5-0, 0 saves, 2.78 ERA, 20 appearances, 22.2 IP

Drew Verhagen: 3-1, 0 saves, 6.65 ERA, 19 appearances, 21.2 IP

Jake Woodford: 4-0, 0 saves, 2.23 ERA, 27 appearances, 48.1 IP

Jordan Hicks: 3-6, 0 saves, 4.84 ERA, 35 appearances, 61.1 IP

Genesis Cabrera: 4-2, 1 save, 4.63 ERA, 39 appearances, 44.2 IP

JoJo Romero: 0-0, 0 saves, 3.77 ERA, 15 appearances, 14.1 IP

