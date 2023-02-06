St. Louis Cardinals' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen

The St. Louis Cardinals had a relatively quiet offseason, aside from signing former Chicago Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras to replace longtime Cardinals backstop Yadier Molina. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Cardinals in 2023.

Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Cardinals in 2023, featuring 2022 slash lines and statistics:

C Willson Contreras .243/.349/.815

1B Paul Goldschmidt .317/.404/.981

2B Brendan Donovan .281/.394/.773

3B Nolan Arenado .293/.358/.891

SS Tommy Edman .265/.324/.725

LF Tyler O'Neill .228/.308/.700

CF Dylan Carlson .236/.316/.695

RF Lars Nootbaar .228/.340/.788

DH Nolan Gorman .226/.300/.721

PITCHING ROTATION



1) Adam Wainwright: 11-12, 3.71 ERA, 32 starts, 191.2 IP, 1.28 WHIP, 2.65 SO/W, 103 ERA+

2) Miles Mikolas: 12-13, 3.29 ERA, 32 starts, 202.1 IP, 1.03 WHIP, 3.92 SO/W, 116 ERA+

3) Jack Fleharty: 2-1, 4.25 ERA, 8 starts, 36 IP, 1.61 WHIP, 1.50 SO/W, 91 ERA+

4) Jordan Montgomery: 6-3, 3.11 ERA, 11 starts, 63.2 IP, 1.08 WHIP, 4.69 SO/W, 123 ERA+

5) Steven Matz: 5-3, 5.25 ERA, 10 starts, 48 IP, 1.25 WHIP, 5.40 SO/W, 73 ERA+

OTHER ROTATION OPTIONS (THAT COULD APPEAR IN THE BULLPEN):

Dakota Hudson: 8-7, 4.45 ERA, 26 starts, 139.2 IP, 1.45 WHIP, 1.28 SO/W, 86 ERA+

Matthew Liberatore: 2-2, 5.97 ERA, 7 starts, 34.2 IP, 1.73 WHIP, 1.56 SO/W, 65 ERA+

BULLPEN

Ryan Helsley: 9-1, 19 saves, 1.25 ERA, 54 appearances, 64.2 IP

Andre Pallante: 6-5, 0 saves, 3.17 ERA, 47 appearances, 108 IP

Giovanny Gallegos: 3-6, 14 saves, 3.05 ERA, 57 appearances, 59 IP

Zack Thompson: 1-1, 1 save, 2.08 ERA, 22 appearances, 34.2 IP

Chris Stratton: 5-0, 0 saves, 2.78 ERA, 20 appearances, 22.2 IP

Drew Verhagen: 3-1, 0 saves, 6.65 ERA, 19 appearances, 21.2 IP

Jake Woodford: 4-0, 0 saves, 2.23 ERA, 27 appearances, 48.1 IP

Jordan Hicks: 3-6, 0 saves, 4.84 ERA, 35 appearances, 61.1 IP

Genesis Cabrera: 4-2, 1 save, 4.63 ERA, 39 appearances, 44.2 IP

JoJo Romero: 0-0, 0 saves, 3.77 ERA, 15 appearances, 14.1 IP

