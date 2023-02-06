Making Them Proud! Liam Payne & Niall Horan Celebrate Harry Styles' Big Grammy Win

cbs;mega

Liam Payne and Niall Horan were bursting with pride over Harry Styles ' big Grammy win.

Both of the "Late Night Talking" singer's former One Direction bandmates made sure to congratulate him on winning Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards for his work on Harry's House .

“Wow… this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned,” Payne wrote on Instagram alongside a black and white photo of Styles accepting the prestigious award at the Sunday, February 5, event. “God bless you brother congratulations.”

The "Slow Hands" artist echoed the sentiment, taking to his Instagram Story to share a clip of himself at home watching the Don't Worry Darling actor's big moment with the caption: "very proud @harrystyles."

Other former members, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik — who infamously departed the group in early 2015 before their break up — have yet to publicly send Styles their well wishes.

The "Grapejuice" singer beat out Beyonce , Adele , Lizzo and Brandi Carlile for the coveted award. "I've been so inspired by every artist in this category with me," Styles noted in his speech.

"On nights like tonight, there are no such things as 'best' in music. This is really, really kind. I'm so grateful. This doesn't happen to people like me very often," he emotionally continued.

Styles got his start in 2010 after auditioning for The X Factor , where he was put into a group that would become one of the world's biggest boy bands of all time. After five years of chart-topping songs and highly successful tours, the group broke hearts around the world in August 2015 when they announced their "hiatus."

The band has yet to end the extended break, however, the My Policeman star seemed open to a reunion. "I love the band and would never rule out anything in the future," Styles said in a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone . "The band changed my life, gave me everything."