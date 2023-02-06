Read full article on original website
New York lets COVID-19 health care mask requirements lapse
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state officials said they will allow COVID-19-related masking requirements for staff and visitors in hospitals and other health care facilities to lapse on Sunday. Article continues below this ad. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said that while the pandemic is not over,...
Florida doctors' board tightens ban on gender-affirming care
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A prohibition against puberty blocking hormones and gender-affirming surgeries for minors in Florida was tightened further after a board overseeing doctors eliminated an exception for clinical trials Friday at the request of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration. Article continues below this ad. Some members of...
Florida backs off athlete menstrual data, but debate lingers
Florida has backed off its effort to force athletes to give their high schools information about their menstrual cycles after the debate sparked opposition nationwide, and now, the state is facing questions about whether the plan was based on politics or policy. Article continues below this ad. Doctors often ask...
Man convicted in St. Paul bar shootout that killed 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man involved in a gunfight at a crowded bar that left one person dead and more than a dozen wounded in St. Paul was convicted Thursday of eight counts of attempted murder. Article continues below this ad. Prosecutors said Devondre Phillips, 30, of...
Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman has been arrested after an SUV she was allegedly driving crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, authorities said. Karla Morales Mateo, 25, drove the vehicle onto a sidewalk and dropped her two daughters, ages 4 and 2, out of the vehicle, then drove through the southwestern portion of the iron fence about 6:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor.
Group asks how African American course violates Florida law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The organization that created a high school African American studies program rejected by Florida said Thursday it’s still waiting for specifics from the state about how the course violates state law. Article continues below this ad. The College Board also disputed what it said...
High school sports group rethinks menstrual cycle questions
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facing blowback, the director of Florida’s high school sports governing body is backing away from using an eligibility form that requires female athletes to disclose their menstrual history in order to compete. Article continues below this ad. Instead, the executive director of the Florida...
Menstrual questions cut from athletic forms amid criticism
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Questions about female athletes’ menstrual history will no longer appear on the medical forms that Florida high school students have to fill out before participating in sports, though the new form will still ask athletes for their sex assigned at birth, rather than just their sex.
Bill that could have unseated mayors fails in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Legislation that would have allowed special elections for the removal of municipal officials from office in Mississippi was defeated in the state House Thursday. Article continues below this ad. The bill was defeated in a bipartisan 60-53 vote after Democratic legislators said the bill was...
Evers calls for smoother approval of stewardship projects
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers wants to make it harder for Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Legislature to stop conservationists and the state from buying land, proposing Wednesday to increase the thresholds for stopping stewardship projects. Article continues below this ad. Evers said his executive budget proposal will repeal the...
School-choice advocates mount broader effort in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Hoping to rebound from a recent legal setback, school-choice advocates mounted a more ambitious effort Wednesday to allow public dollars to support students who aren't attending public schools. Article continues below this ad. Advocates proposed a constitutional amendment that would allow state lawmakers to “provide...
