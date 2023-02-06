Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Stabbing RelativeWestmont Community NewsHouston, TX
Houston Texans Address Area of Need with Major New AdditionOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Top 5 Houston SuburbsAndrew77Houston, TX
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
fox26houston.com
Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle; reward offered
HOUSTON - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in a drive-by shooting that injured four people in Houston. Crime Stoppers of Houston released a photo of a black pickup truck, possibly a Dodge, that authorities suspect was used in the shooting that occurred on Jan. 17.
fox26houston.com
'Plaid Pillager' bank robber strikes again in Houston, police searching for suspect
HOUSTON - Authorities need your help locating a bank robber who targeted a Houston bank last week. According to FBI Houston, the "Plaid Pillager" bank robber from July struck again at the Chase Bank located at 10411 Westheimer. He's described as a slender white man in his 50s, approximately 6'...
fox26houston.com
Woman jumps out moving truck, dies; 1 man charged in fatal crash
HOUSTON - A man is charged after a fatal crash that killed one woman in southeast Houston. Israel Arevalo Cocotl, 34, is charged with Driving While Intoxicated for the deadly crash at 7200 Galveston Road around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday. DRIVE-BY SHOOTING: Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle;...
fox26houston.com
Houston police searching for 3 suspects wanted in connection with at least 4 smoke shop robberies
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying three suspects involved in at least four smoke shop robberies. Officials said all of the robberies occurred on the morning of February 7. The first robbery occurred at 1544 Westheimer Road, the second at 10255 North Freeway, the third at...
fox26houston.com
Houston man accused of attacking wife with sword at apartment on Northborough Drive
HOUSTON - A man is accused of attacking his wife with a sword at a Houston apartment, police say. Hugo Alberto Orellana, 35, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member. Officers responded to the apartment complex in the 12600 block of Northborough Drive around 4:15 a.m. Thursday. According...
Police release photos of man wanted for shooting at 2 victims while driving on Southwest Freeway
Only the car was left damaged after the suspect fired at the victims, but police say they still need help looking for him. He was driving a 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Texas license plates, they said.
fox26houston.com
2 killed in suspected DWI crash in Southwest Houston, driver to be charged with intoxication manslaughter
HOUSTON - Two people were killed in a crash in Southwest Houston on Thursday evening. According to Houston police, the deadly crash occurred on the 2300 block of West Bellfort Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m. Authorities said a Ford Expedition, with four people inside, was traveling down Bellfort at excessive...
Montgomery Firefighter Killed In Crash
Just after 2:30 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023, Montgomery Fire Department was dispatched to a reported major accident on FM 149 near FM 1375 in far Northwest Montgomery County. While en route firefighters learned that is was a motorcycle crash and CPR was in progress. When word came it was one of their own. They arrived on the scene to find one of their own firefighters about 20 feet off the roadway with a friend and others performing CPR. They immediately went to work on him until MCHD arrived and took over. He was eventually pronounced deceased on the scene. The 24-year-old firefighter had been off work and was enjoying a ride on his 2017 Honda motorcycle through the Sam Houston National Forest. As he approached a curve between Osbourne Road and FM 1375 he lost control, leaving the roadway. He was ejected. DPS investigated the crash. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the firefighter to the Montgomery County Forensic Center on Carl Pickering Memorial Drive. His body was escorted by both law enforcement and fire trucks from Montgomery. They were met at the Forensic Center by many other departments, both law enforcement, EMS, and fire who formed a wall of honor as he was taken into the Forensic Center. Please keep Montgomery Firefighters and this young man's family in your prayers. FM 149 is known by motorcycle riders as a beautiful road with many curves through the beautiful Sam Houston National Forest.
Click2Houston.com
Houston man sentenced to 30 years in prison after ‘argument over nothing’ leads to deadly shooting, DA says
CLEAR LAKE, Texas – A Houston man has been sentenced to serve 30 years behind bars after murdering someone during a “botched drug deal,” according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Kendrick Marquis Bluitt, 23, pleaded guilty the day before his trial was set to...
A Texas Hotel Clerk Pointed A Gun At An Armed Robber & The Suspect Ran Away 'Scared' (VIDEO)
A Texas man attempting to rob a hotel clerk at gunpoint got scared and ran away after she pulled out a gun and pointed it right back at him. Surveillance footage from a hotel lobby in Houston, TX on January 16 shows an unidentified person wielding a sizable rifle and pointing at the employee working the front desk, demanding she empties the cash drawer for him, according to a Houston Police Robbery department statement.
Police investigating after man with apparent trauma found dead near ditch in northeast Houston
Police said the man appeared to have suffered apparent trauma, but an autopsy will determine the cause of his death.
fox26houston.com
4-year-old child shot in possible road rage shooting in Houston
HOUSTON - A 4-year-old was taken to the hospital by family members after a possible road rage shooting in Houston on Thursday night. Details are limited, but Houston police said they received the call just before 9:15 p.m. in the 18000 block of Katy Freeway outbound. Authorities said the 4-year-old...
fox26houston.com
Passenger dies in crash into tree on Richmond Ave. in Houston
HOUSTON - A passenger is dead and a driver is in the hospital after a crash into a tree in southwest Houston, police say. The one-car crash was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 9900 block of Richmond Avenue near Woodchase Drive. Police say it appears, based on...
fox26houston.com
Elderly woman robbed outside Houston drug store, suspect sought
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs your help locating a suspect involved in the robbery of an elderly woman outside a Houston drug store. Officials said the robbery occurred in broad daylight around 2:30 p.m. That's when a 73-year-old woman was walking into a drug store on...
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who was featured on FOX10′s “Fugitive Files” series is now wanted in Houston, Texas for child abandonment, according to police. - Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months. According to FOX26 Houston, Raven Yates left her 12-year-old...
1 shot several times in SW Houston apartment, family member & 2 women wanted as suspects, HPD says
Although details are limited, investigators said one out of the three suspects is charged with assaulting a family member.
fox26houston.com
4-year-old child shot in Fort Bend County; father charged
HOUSTON - A Fort Bend County father has been charged with injury to a child and making a false police report after a four-year-old was shot on Thursday, authorities say. The sheriff’s office says Gendri Aguillon, 25, was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail, and his bond was set at $750.
fox26houston.com
Two suspects robbed mother, assaulted her in front of kids while out on bond for previous charges
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two burglary suspects are in custody and authorities are still searching for a third. The men are accused of robbing a mom at gunpoint in front of her young kids in northwest Harris County. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to a home invasion in the...
fox26houston.com
Police: Mother abandons 2 children in Houston-area for almost seven weeks, now wanted for abandonment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are searching for one mother, who is accused of leaving her two children alone for almost seven weeks. Officials with the Roman Forest Police Department in Montgomery County are looking for Raven Yates, who is now wanted for abandon/endanger child without intent to return. Officials...
25 kilograms of meth seized in east Harris County's Cloverleaf area, Texas DPS says
Authorities said two suspects face felony charges after the drugs were discovered on Thursday.
Comments / 0