Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle; reward offered

HOUSTON - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in a drive-by shooting that injured four people in Houston. Crime Stoppers of Houston released a photo of a black pickup truck, possibly a Dodge, that authorities suspect was used in the shooting that occurred on Jan. 17.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman jumps out moving truck, dies; 1 man charged in fatal crash

HOUSTON - A man is charged after a fatal crash that killed one woman in southeast Houston. Israel Arevalo Cocotl, 34, is charged with Driving While Intoxicated for the deadly crash at 7200 Galveston Road around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday. DRIVE-BY SHOOTING: Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle;...
HOUSTON, TX
scottjengle@aol.com

Montgomery Firefighter Killed In Crash

Just after 2:30 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023, Montgomery Fire Department was dispatched to a reported major accident on FM 149 near FM 1375 in far Northwest Montgomery County. While en route firefighters learned that is was a motorcycle crash and CPR was in progress. When word came it was one of their own. They arrived on the scene to find one of their own firefighters about 20 feet off the roadway with a friend and others performing CPR. They immediately went to work on him until MCHD arrived and took over. He was eventually pronounced deceased on the scene. The 24-year-old firefighter had been off work and was enjoying a ride on his 2017 Honda motorcycle through the Sam Houston National Forest. As he approached a curve between Osbourne Road and FM 1375 he lost control, leaving the roadway. He was ejected. DPS investigated the crash. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the firefighter to the Montgomery County Forensic Center on Carl Pickering Memorial Drive. His body was escorted by both law enforcement and fire trucks from Montgomery. They were met at the Forensic Center by many other departments, both law enforcement, EMS, and fire who formed a wall of honor as he was taken into the Forensic Center. Please keep Montgomery Firefighters and this young man's family in your prayers. FM 149 is known by motorcycle riders as a beautiful road with many curves through the beautiful Sam Houston National Forest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Narcity USA

A Texas Hotel Clerk Pointed A Gun At An Armed Robber & The Suspect Ran Away 'Scared' (VIDEO)

A Texas man attempting to rob a hotel clerk at gunpoint got scared and ran away after she pulled out a gun and pointed it right back at him. Surveillance footage from a hotel lobby in Houston, TX on January 16 shows an unidentified person wielding a sizable rifle and pointing at the employee working the front desk, demanding she empties the cash drawer for him, according to a Houston Police Robbery department statement.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

4-year-old child shot in possible road rage shooting in Houston

HOUSTON - A 4-year-old was taken to the hospital by family members after a possible road rage shooting in Houston on Thursday night. Details are limited, but Houston police said they received the call just before 9:15 p.m. in the 18000 block of Katy Freeway outbound. Authorities said the 4-year-old...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Passenger dies in crash into tree on Richmond Ave. in Houston

HOUSTON - A passenger is dead and a driver is in the hospital after a crash into a tree in southwest Houston, police say. The one-car crash was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 9900 block of Richmond Avenue near Woodchase Drive. Police say it appears, based on...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Elderly woman robbed outside Houston drug store, suspect sought

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs your help locating a suspect involved in the robbery of an elderly woman outside a Houston drug store. Officials said the robbery occurred in broad daylight around 2:30 p.m. That's when a 73-year-old woman was walking into a drug store on...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

4-year-old child shot in Fort Bend County; father charged

HOUSTON - A Fort Bend County father has been charged with injury to a child and making a false police report after a four-year-old was shot on Thursday, authorities say. The sheriff’s office says Gendri Aguillon, 25, was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail, and his bond was set at $750.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX

