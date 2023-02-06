Read full article on original website
Tous Les Jours bakery opening new Loudoun location
Big news! The popular Tous Les Jours bakery brand is bringing its French-Asian pastries and treats to Loudoun County. It will reportedly be bringing a store to Sterling this spring. The Burn has learned that Tous Les Jours is going to be opening inside the new Lotte Plaza superstore that...
Paris Baguette coming to new Herndon retail center
Paris Baguette — the popular fast-casual restaurant serving French-style sandwiches, fresh baked bread, pastries and desserts — is opening a new location in Herndon, just off State Road 267. The Burn has learned that Paris Baguette has signed on for a 3,800 s.f. spot at the Arrowbrook Centre...
Dulles Town Center | Shopping mall in Sterling, Virginia
Dulles Town Center is a two-level enclosed shopping mall in Sterling in Loudoun County, Virginia. It is located five miles (8.0 km) north of Washington Dulles International Airport. It is part of the Dulles Town Center census-designated place for population statistical purposes. Dulles Town Center is anchored by the traditional chains Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and Macy's. It features typical mall staples such as Books-A-Million, American Eagle, Aeropostale, PacSun, Hollister Co., and Ann Taylor.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day
VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
New poke concept headed to Ashburn Village
A new restaurant is headed to Ashburn, bringing with it the trendy raw fish dish known as poke. Details are still scarce but we’re told it will be called Ohana Poke. Ohana is coming to the Ashburn Village Shopping Center. That’s the Giant-anchored center off Gloucester Parkway at Ashburn Village Boulevard.
Rockville Wegmans-anchored Twinbrook Quarter development tops out
Construction of Phase 1 of B.F. Saul's Twinbrook Quarter development has topped out at the corner of Rockville Pike (MD 355) and Halpine Road in Rockville. Clark Construction, the lead contractor on the project, made the announcement this afternoon. Twinbrook Quarter has been the most highly-anticipated development in the city since Rockville Town Square, in no small part because its retail anchor will be a Wegmans grocery store. Clark nodded to that by noting that the amount of concrete it has poured for the 12-story building would fill 29,166 Wegmans shopping carts.
Taco Bell in Fair Lakes may be razed, as owner seeks to update restaurant
The Taco Bell in the Fair Lakes area could be slated for demolition. The owner of the restaurant at 12811 Federal Systems Park Drive is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rebuild the restaurant and drive-thru with a larger and more modern facility, in line with the company’s efforts to modernize franchises across the country.
UPDATED: Bed Bath and Beyond closing two more Northern Virginia stores
Bed Bath and Beyond announced another round of store closures this week, including two more Northern Virginia stores for a total of five. The announcements come six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round...
Local BBQ restaurant shares popular dishes for Big Game
Burnt Ends BBQ LLC is gearing up for the big football game on Sunday.
Naz’s Halal restaurant on its way to Sterling
A growing New York-based restaurant chain specializing in rice dishes, sandwiches, burgers and wings has chosen Loudoun County for one of its first Virginia location. It’s called Naz’s Halal and it’s coming to Sterling. The Burn has learned that Naz’s Halal has signed a deal to take...
Pet store chain goes belly-up, Cava goes public, another new gym for Potomac
Loyal Companion, a new England chain that bought up a bunch of locally owned pet stores in 2019, has filed Chapter 11 and will shutter all of its D.C.-area locations. In Rockville, that includes the former Bark! store at Congressional Plaza and the former Whole Pet Central store on East Gude Drive. Going-out-of-business sales are now underway, and all locations will be closed by the end of February. If you’re holding onto any store credits, you’d better hurry in.
Eden Center | Shopping mall in Falls Church, Virginia
Eden Center is a Vietnamese American strip mall located near the crossroads of Seven Corners in the City of Falls Church, Virginia. Eden Center is the largest Vietnamese commercial center on the East Coast, and the largest Asian-themed mall on the east coast of North America. The city's Economic Development commission considers it the city's top tourist destination.
Wawa Set To Open Newest Location In Stafford County
A brand new Wawa location will open later this week in Stafford, officials say.The newest store, located at 3039 Richmond Highway, will open on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to Wawa officials. Customers are invited to join the Wawa crew at 7:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, for the ceremonial grand op…
New Western Loudoun Rec Center to Bring Relief for Swimmers
County supervisors on Tuesday night voted to buy 143 acres of mostly vacant land just outside Purcellville town limits for $6.9 million for the new Western Loudoun Recreation Center. And for many Loudouners, especially those who swim competitively, the facility can’t be built fast enough. The land is just...
Owner of Old Town Alexandria restaurant 1799 Prime honors Quander family legacy, history
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The owner of one of Old Town Alexandria’s newest restaurants is marking his first six months in business this Black History Month. Owner, Jahmond "Jay" Quander said business has been better than he would have imagined. Quander attributes his early success to not just what’s on the menu but also how guests are treated when they walk in the front door.
11 New Happy Hours Around D.C. To Try This Winter
Whether you’re still ringing in the new year, celebrating the end of dry January, or just trying to warm up in this darn cold, the D.C. area is full of new happy hours for you to check out. L’HUERE DE L’APERO: Bistro du Jour,. 99 District Sq....
Manassas weighs redevelopment options for historic Olde Town Inn
MANASSAS, Va. - FOX 5 is learning more about the plans to replace the Olde Town Inn in historic Downtown Manassas. On February 1, the Manassas Economic Development Authority (EDA), which is run by the city, voted to buy the Inn for $5.75 million. The block long building located at...
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
JUST IN: Fairfax County will launch speed camera pilot at eight schools Friday
Fairfax County is adding speed cameras to monitor drivers around schools for the first time. The photo speed-monitoring devices will be installed near eight schools across the county tomorrow (Friday) as part of a pilot program approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in December, the county announced today.
Loudoun County man dead after being critically injured in house fire
A Loudoun County resident is dead after being sent to the hospital with critical injuries from a house fire that caused hundreds of thousands dollars worth of damage and killed three pets earlier this week.
