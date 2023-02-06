Click to hear why Jenny from Fargo Monthly is pumped about her Country Club membership!. As if there wasn’t a jam-packed amazing schedule of awesome events and live music at WE FEST, they are coming back with the second year of the Country Club. Last year the Country Club was so successful they are bringing back this year bigger and better than ever. So what is the Country Club? It is an exclusive area located right by the concert bowl where concertgoers can go in between main stage acts to see more live music and enjoy some exclusive perks like a private bar, snacks and a cool place to hang out in between shows so you don’t have to walk back to your campground. When you purchase a membership you can come and go as you please but take from me you will want to make sure you spend some time there because the WE FEST gang has informed me, there may be some special guests and you just never know who will stop by. The Country Club in a nicely shaded tent area will have its own performance stage where you can keep that party rocking in between breaks on the main stage and is the perfect way to enhance your WE FEST experience.

FARGO, ND ・ 16 HOURS AGO