fargomonthly.com
Camping At WE FEST- Hottest Party Of The Summer
Hear why Jenny from Fargo Monthly keeps coming back to WE FEST camping year after year. Back in 2004, I attended my first WE FEST festival, and I have been going back every year since. In my first year I actually was signed up to work as a security guard if you can believe it (I’m so tough.) Some of my favorite memories I have is camping with all of my friends in Blue Ox, people-watching and of course the concerts. Throughout the years, I have visited all of the campgrounds WE FEST has to offer, and my favorite part of that is seeing the different vibes each campground has to offer which keeps me coming back year after year. Each site has something to offer based on your personal preferences. Let’s break it down into the different options you can pick to help you make the right decision.
Enhance your WE FEST with a Country Club Membership
Click to hear why Jenny from Fargo Monthly is pumped about her Country Club membership!. As if there wasn’t a jam-packed amazing schedule of awesome events and live music at WE FEST, they are coming back with the second year of the Country Club. Last year the Country Club was so successful they are bringing back this year bigger and better than ever. So what is the Country Club? It is an exclusive area located right by the concert bowl where concertgoers can go in between main stage acts to see more live music and enjoy some exclusive perks like a private bar, snacks and a cool place to hang out in between shows so you don’t have to walk back to your campground. When you purchase a membership you can come and go as you please but take from me you will want to make sure you spend some time there because the WE FEST gang has informed me, there may be some special guests and you just never know who will stop by. The Country Club in a nicely shaded tent area will have its own performance stage where you can keep that party rocking in between breaks on the main stage and is the perfect way to enhance your WE FEST experience.
