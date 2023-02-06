ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper B
4d ago

When Trump was in office if anything close to this Biden fiasco had happened, Schiff and Pelosi would have been on every news station and articles of impeachment would have already been drawn up

Kathryn Dare
4d ago

I thought it was a weather or civilian balloon. WTH was the reason, if true, for there being explosives on a weather or civilian balloon? China is talking itself into a corner. Lies, lies, lies!

Cooper B
4d ago

Why wasn't it shot down when it first appeared over Alaska while taking pictures of our military bases there before it entered the lower 48

