Premier League table & Champions League race after Man Utd draw with Leeds
Manchester United's charge towards the Champions League stuttered as they drew with Leeds United, so what does it mean for the top four battle?
Football transfer rumours: Mbappe's PSG exit request; Man Utd handed De Jong boost
Thursday's football transfer rumours include PSG and Kylian Mbappe, Man Utd, Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati, Erling Haaland & more.
Why is there a Man Utd-Leeds double header?
Manchester United and Leeds United will be very well acquainted by Sunday afternoon after playing each other twice in a week.
Next Leeds manager: Arne Slot confirms decision over Feyenoord future
Feyenoord boss Arne Slot confirms where his future lies amid interest from Leeds United.
Next Leeds manager: Andoni Iraola rejects Elland Road move
Andoni Iraola, the manager of Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, has rejected the chance to succeed Jesse Marsch as Leeds manager.
Manchester City star Erling Haaland wants sensational Etihad EXIT: report
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is unhappy at Eastlands, according to reports, and wants out after just one season
Manchester City: Likely punishment for the club revealed
In a stunning turn of events, the Premier League have hit Manchester City with over 100 charges. But what will happen if the club receive a guilty verdict?. Following a four-year investigation, ‘The Cityzens’ are accused of breaking the rules over the course of nine seasons between 2009/10 to 2017-18. The reigning league champions are accused of failing to provide accurate financial information regarding club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.
Watch Lionel Messi’s hilarious reaction to Sergio Ramos’ PSG goal in shock French Cup defeat to Marseille
LIONEL MESSI had a brilliant reaction when Sergio Ramos scored against Marseille in the French Cup. The former Real Madrid star headed in an equaliser for the French giants as it cancelled out Alexis Sanchez's earlier goal. The goal led to a brilliant reaction from Messi, who was watching on.
Joan Laporta confirms how much salary Barcelona plan to cut in 2023
Joan Laporta confirms Barcelona's plans to cut salary in 2023.
Erik ten Hag on Man Utd's 'unacceptable' first half performance vs Leeds
Erik ten Hag discusses Manchester United's 'unacceptable' first half performance in the 2-2 draw with Leeds on Wednesday.
Man Utd Injuries & suspensions ahead of Leeds trip
The latest injury and suspension news for Manchester United ahead of their trip to Leeds in the Premier League.
Erik ten Hag 'proud' of Man Utd player for impact vs Leeds
Erik ten Hag picks out one Manchester United player for special praise following his performance against Leeds.
Vincent Kompany hits back at Man City critics after financial breach allegations
Vincent Kompany hits back at Man City critics after financial allegations .
Nemanja Vidic provides assessment of Erik ten Hag's Man Utd
Nemanja Vidic has revealed his thoughts on the job Erik ten Hag is doing at Manchester United.
Daniel Levy makes frank admission over Tottenham's transfer business
Daniel Levy speaks out on Tottenham's finances as they publish their end of year results, and admits the club are paying for mistakes made in the transfer market.
Why are Liverpool and Everton rivals? Merseyside derby explained
The Merseyside derby is back on Monday night, so here is the history of the fixture and its origins.
Man City face humiliating climb through pyramid if expelled from Premier League
Manchester City could face a humiliating climb through the English football pyramid if the alleged breaches the Premier League has charged them with are proven and result in expulsion from the top flight.While there has been an expectation that such an extreme outcome would see the Abu Dhabi project go into the Championship, that would only be the case if it a points deduction led to relegation. If the alleged breaches are proven, and the Premier League commission advises the strongest possible punishment of expulsion, the current English Football League rules would not allow for immediate entry into the...
Bournemouth vs Brentford - Premier League: Stats, top goalscorers and assists
Newcastle will try to get back to winning ways when they travel down to face Bournemouth on Saturday. Here are the key stats.
Jurgen Klopp defends under-fire Liverpool midfielder
A frustrated Jurgen Klopp has sprung to the defence of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson amid criticism from some over his recent performances.
