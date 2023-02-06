New York pizza is in a league of its own, boasting an impossibly thin crust and giant foldable slices. But there’s a certain je ne sais quoi to this regional dish that’s nearly impossible to replicate outside of the State of New York: the water itself. New York pizza uses New York water, an amazing molecular masterpiece that contains ideal quantities of calcium and dissolved minerals from treatment and purification. But Ohioans need not venture to NY for an authentic slice; at The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar in Toledo, Ohio, diners can dig into a thin-crust, New York-style pizza… made with real, New York water.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO