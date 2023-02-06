ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Toledo jazz scene makes a comeback with new lounge downtown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Glass City’s Jazz scene has been quiet since 2011. However, an emergence is underway with the opening of a new jazz lounge in downtown Toledo. Toledo’s jazz scene went dark after Murphy’s Place closed its doors for good. However, jazz enthusiasts now have a new lounge to call home, thanks to Lucille’s Jazz Lounge.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

GO 419 | Check out Pan Yan Bookstore in Tiffin

TIFFIN, Ohio — In this digital age, one local business owner in Tiffin is offering a novel throwback experience. After graduating from Heidelberg University, Judy Smith saw a need for a locally owned bookstore in Tiffin. So she set one up on Washington Street. "Not only because I was...
TIFFIN, OH
wdet.org

CuroisiD: Is Detroit ‘daylighting’ buried streams?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on ApplePodcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Bill McGraw of Dearborn asks…. “There’s been talk in Detroit and certainly elsewhere in the country over the last few years...
DETROIT, MI
OnlyInYourState

The Thin Crust Pizza From This Ohio Pizzeria Is So Authentic, They Replicate NYC Water For Their Dough

New York pizza is in a league of its own, boasting an impossibly thin crust and giant foldable slices. But there’s a certain je ne sais quoi to this regional dish that’s nearly impossible to replicate outside of the State of New York: the water itself. New York pizza uses New York water, an amazing molecular masterpiece that contains ideal quantities of calcium and dissolved minerals from treatment and purification. But Ohioans need not venture to NY for an authentic slice; at The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar in Toledo, Ohio, diners can dig into a thin-crust, New York-style pizza… made with real, New York water.
TOLEDO, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee Recognizes Alumni And Hall Of Fame Athletes And Coaches

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee High School recognized alumni and former staff members for their contributions to the school on Saturday, January 21. The Distinguished Alumnus Award presentations were held along with the Athletic Hall of Fame and Athletic Hall of Excellence and Contribution induction ceremony during “A Night of Stars,” with 13 Maumee graduates recognized.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Student-led group holds gun violence discussion panel in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The voices of the future had something to say Thursday night, with the issue of gun violence taking center stage at a violence panel discussion. Students Demand Action Toledo, a student-led group, hosted the event at the Main Library in hopes of making a change. The...
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: 150- year-old Toledo home falling apart

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living near the 151-year-old home on Maumee Avenue in Toledo are concerned that the property will collapse soon. Nearby residents told 13abc the issues began with a leak in the roof, that ended up causing the entire rear of the home to fall off. “It’s...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Nearly 2,000 orchids coming to Toledo Zoo Orchid Show

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a previous year's coverage of the Toledo Zoo Orchid Show, which aired on Feb. 16, 2022. Even with days of unseasonably warm weather to come, spring still hasn't quite arrived. If you're anxious to see the first signs of the season, you can catch a sneak peek at the Toledo Zoo, where nearly 2,000 orchids will be on display.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Feeding Tube Awareness Week: Meet Ariya Ruffin

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ariya Ruffin is just like any other one-year-old. She's full of energy, has an infectious baby smile and she melts the hearts of anyone around her. But there's one major difference, she has short bowel syndrome or short gut. "Short gut is when you're missing a...
TOLEDO, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee Police Division Welcomes Five New Officers

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Five new police officers have joined the Maumee Police Division this year and all five will be busy continuing their various levels of training throughout the month of February. Among the five new officers are two experienced lateral transfer officers, two cadets...
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy