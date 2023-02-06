ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

kclu.org

How about if you could have all the amenities of a tax office and it comes to you…on a bus!

With inflation increasing prices of many basic needs, including food and housing, money from tax credits can help folks to put food on the table, pay bills, and afford rent, explained Mitchel Sloan, the President and CEO at United Way of Ventura County, who are hosting a VITA – the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program – on a bus, to help file taxes for VC residents making less than $60,000, at no cost.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
New Times

Grover Beach sues former short-term rental owner for tax evasion

Grover Beach proved that the price of skipping bed tax payments may be higher than remitting a cut of the rent to the city itself. Former local short-term rental owner, Allen Thompson, felt the financial pinch when the city sued him on Jan. 20 for failing to pay transient occupancy taxes (TOT) from 2019 to 2022. According to the Grover Beach municipal code, all hotel or motel operators must pay the city a 12 percent share of the rent charged.
GROVER BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Universe Holdings Pays $20.35MM for 45-Unit Multifamily Property in Ventura

LOS ANGELES – February 7, 2023 – Berkadia announced today the sale of YOLO West Apartments, a 45-unit multifamily property, plus retail stores, located in Ventura, California. Managing Director Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles completed the $20.35 million sale on behalf of the seller, California-based NUWI Capital, Inc., The buyer, also based in California, was Universe Holdings, and the deal closed on February 2 at a price of approximately $452,222 per unit.
VENTURA, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 01/30 – 02/05/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. January 30, 2023. 14:20 — Austin...
ATASCADERO, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Despite a grace period for Diablo Canyon nuclear plant, federal regulators say no to resuming review of PG&E’s extension request.

THE SAN LUIS OBISPO-BASED GROUP MOTHERS FOR PEACE has fought the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in Avila Beach, in San Luis Obispo County, since before it opened, arguing safety concerns over radioactive waste and nearby earthquake faults. Protests did not prevent Pacific Gas & Electric Company from obtaining the...
