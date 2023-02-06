Read full article on original website
kclu.org
How about if you could have all the amenities of a tax office and it comes to you…on a bus!
With inflation increasing prices of many basic needs, including food and housing, money from tax credits can help folks to put food on the table, pay bills, and afford rent, explained Mitchel Sloan, the President and CEO at United Way of Ventura County, who are hosting a VITA – the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program – on a bus, to help file taxes for VC residents making less than $60,000, at no cost.
443-unit housing development approved in Santa Maria
On Tuesday, the Santa Maria City Council gave the green light for the construction of 443 housing units that would be part of the ongoing Betteravia Plaza megadevelopment.
New Times
Grover Beach sues former short-term rental owner for tax evasion
Grover Beach proved that the price of skipping bed tax payments may be higher than remitting a cut of the rent to the city itself. Former local short-term rental owner, Allen Thompson, felt the financial pinch when the city sued him on Jan. 20 for failing to pay transient occupancy taxes (TOT) from 2019 to 2022. According to the Grover Beach municipal code, all hotel or motel operators must pay the city a 12 percent share of the rent charged.
kcbx.org
"A lot of individuals lost everything": ECHO ramps up efforts to support local unhoused residents
El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) in North San Luis Obispo County say they’ve ramped up their efforts to support unhoused residents hit hard by last month’s storm. It’s been about 2 years since they expanded their services from Atascadero to their second location in Paso Robles. Austin...
theregistrysocal.com
Universe Holdings Pays $20.35MM for 45-Unit Multifamily Property in Ventura
LOS ANGELES – February 7, 2023 – Berkadia announced today the sale of YOLO West Apartments, a 45-unit multifamily property, plus retail stores, located in Ventura, California. Managing Director Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles completed the $20.35 million sale on behalf of the seller, California-based NUWI Capital, Inc., The buyer, also based in California, was Universe Holdings, and the deal closed on February 2 at a price of approximately $452,222 per unit.
kclu.org
What does the expiration date on food mean? Ventura County legislator says confusion causing waste
Should that food in your fridge be tossed, because of the date on the packaging? A Ventura County assemblywoman thanks the current labeling is confusing, and she’s trying to fix it. Let’s say you buy milk, cheese, or maybe bagged lettuce. On the package, it marked “Sell By”. Or,...
Cancer-causing chemical found in soil at 4 sites in SLO. What’s being done about it?
The toxic chemical was used by San Luis Obispo dry cleaning companies for decades.
kclu.org
Speaking (and writing) from the heart: California's Poet Laureate visiting the Tri-Counties
It's a huge honor, but an imposing task: How do you get an entire state excited about poetry?. That's the job facing Lee Herrick. The governor appointed Herrick as the state’s Poet Laureate last November. The author, poet, and college professor said his job is simple: To be an ambassador for poetry across the state.
calcoastnews.com
Woodstock’s Pizza to pay $1.5 million to settle labor violations suit
The California chain Woodstock’s Pizza, which has locations in San Luis Obispo and other college towns, has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over numerous alleged labor code violations ranging from not paying workers to not allowing them to take breaks. [Mustang News]. An employee...
Another cliff collapse closes access to popular surf spot in Pismo Beach
Pismo Beach estimates that restoration of the areas impacted by landslides could cost up to $5 million.
Red Light Roundup 01/30 – 02/05/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. January 30, 2023. 14:20 — Austin...
Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department advises the public of increased cases of Norovirus on the Central Coast. The post Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Local business owners look to bring "public market" food hall to Santa Maria
Santa Maria residents may have seen a banner advertising the Santa Maria Public Market pop up recently in front of the now-closed Moxie Cafe.
syvnews.com
January flooding displaced 46 in Guadalupe, community pulls together to help
Neighbor helping neighbor. That was the scene in Guadalupe last month as 46 residents — 10 families — were displaced by a storm that dropped more than three inches of rain in 12 hours. The deluge caused the Santa Maria River to breach an earthen berm and flood their neighborhood.
SLO County supervisors set rules for free overnight RV parking: ‘A win for everyone’
Here’s how the new SLO County camping regulations work.
Gas station break in on La Cumbre Rd
Police are on the scene of a break in at a gas station in Santa Barbara. The post Gas station break in on La Cumbre Rd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Central Coast lake spills for first time in 12 years. It’s now at 99.7% of capacity
Two months ago, the lake was less than a third full.
montereycountyweekly.com
Despite a grace period for Diablo Canyon nuclear plant, federal regulators say no to resuming review of PG&E’s extension request.
THE SAN LUIS OBISPO-BASED GROUP MOTHERS FOR PEACE has fought the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in Avila Beach, in San Luis Obispo County, since before it opened, arguing safety concerns over radioactive waste and nearby earthquake faults. Protests did not prevent Pacific Gas & Electric Company from obtaining the...
Two art businesses vandalized in San Luis Obispo
Two San Luis Obispo businesses are dealing with vandalism damage after a person used a rock to shatter their glass windows.
Local Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
The company's latest list of closures include about 90 stores across the country as it attempts to avoid financial ruin.
