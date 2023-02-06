Above photo – “Hoops for Hope” 2020 Ceremony. Exploreclarion.com and D9sports.com will be doing a live video broadcast of tonight’s (Friday, February 10th) “Hoops for Hope” Boys’ and Girls’ Varsity games, between Clarion and Keystone, at Clarion, as well the “Hoops for Hope” Cancer Awareness And Fundraiser Ceremony. Proceeds will benefit the Sunshine Project at Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital’s Clarion Cancer Center.

CLARION, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO