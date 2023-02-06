Read full article on original website
1310kfka.com
3 Greeley teens save elderly couple from house fire
Three Greeley teens are being lauded as heroes. The Greeley Tribune reports Preston Natividad, 16, of Frontier Academy, Cash Rinker, 16, of Eaton High School and Jeremiah Duhring, 15, of Greeley West High School, saved an elderly couple from their burning home Saturday night.The boys, all part of the Greeley Grays 16U baseball team smelled smoke on the 5200 block of 26th Street, and then saw the flames. One called 911 while another rushed inside the home to save a woman with dementia and a man who was sleeping. Fire Chief Brian Kuznik said the boys’ actions made a difference in preventing injury or worse, death. The boys will receive Community Safety Awards in the coming weeks. For the full heroic story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
1310kfka.com
Two displaced after fire in Greeley
Greeley firefighters make quick work of a weekend fire. They were called to the 5200 block of 26th Street Saturday just before 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a recreational vehicle and other items on fire. They said flames had extended to an attached garage and attic space of a single-family home. The home was empty at the time the fire broke out. The two adults who lived at the home have been displaced as the fire. Investigators say the fire was accidental.
1 arrested after woman's body found inside burning home in Fort Collins
One man has been arrested after he was found outside a home in Fort Collins that had been destroyed by fire earlier this week. Before dawn Tuesday morning, Poudre Valley Fire crews responded to the home in the 2000 block of Churchill Court near Kent Way, where the home was covered in flames. Firefighters had to take a defensive approach to the fire when they arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m Tuesday due to the intensity of the fire and the potential instability of the structure. Crews worked to extinguish the fire from the outside. Fort Collins...
Aurora man calls 911 to report bullet entered apartment, striking him in head
The victim called 911 to report a bullet entered his apartment window and stuck him in the head. Police tweeted the victim was ‘awake and talking’ and was transported to a hospital.
Photos released after shots fired outside Colorado Mills
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is asking for help finding the people involved in a shootout outside the Colorado Mills mall. LPD said witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area outside Dick's Sporting Goods at around 7:47 p.m. on Jan. 28. Police said there appear to...
Fire near Sloans Lake sends smoke into neighborhood early Monday morning
A fire near Sloans Lake put a lot of smoke into the Denver neighborhood early Monday morning. Firefighters rushed to the scene near 17th and Zenobia about 5:30 a.m.Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire that was burning near a shed. No injuries were reported.What started the fire is being investigated.
Denver police investigating outdoor death in area of S. Hudson Street
The Denver Police Department is investigating an outdoor death that occurred in the area of S. Hudson Street. Authorities say the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identification of the victim and the cause of death. DPD will provide an update if the status of the investigation is upgraded to a homicide.
Man shot and killed while driving on Colorado Boulevard
Police are searching for information on a homicide that happened Wednesday in the early morning hours around the Hale and Congress Park neighborhoods.
Body recovered from river in Fort Collins
Poudre Fire is working to recover the body.
Loveland woman warns others after burning herself in the shower
The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms.
New video shows different account of deadly Littleton police shooting
Surveillance video shows a new account of what happened before an officer shot and killed a man in Littleton.
Big delays on SB I-25 into downtown Denver due to police activity Wednesday
Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber said drivers in the express lane cannot get into downtown and are having to transition onto SB I-25, which is gridlocked as of 9:15 a.m.
lnnnews.com
UPDATE: Multiple Vehicles Burglarized Last Night in Lakewood - Tefillin, Cash and Ipad Missing
Update: The tefilin have been found. Residents of Elmwood Village and Ocean Place on Route 88 were shocked this morning to learn that three vehicles were stolen last night. A minivan was stolen from Elmwood Village, and a Black Sienna XLE (17-18) and a White 2021 Sonata from Ocean Place. Multiple cars showed signs of forced entry.
1 killed in shooting on Colorado Boulevard
Northbound Colorado Boulevard is closed at East 9th Avenue while police investigate.
californiaexaminer.net
12-year-old Kid Killed In Gunfight With Owner While Driving Stolen Car
As the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy who was riding in a stolen car continues in Denver, there are still a lot of questions regarding what led up to the shooting. The Central Park neighbourhood in Denver was the location of the vehicle that was reported...
Timnath residents petition to ban tall fences in effort to block TopGolf
A group of residents in Timnath, Colorado, are collecting signatures to hold a special election, with the goal of banning tall fences and, by extension, a proposed TopGolf location in their community.
Family wants answers after Denver man fatally shot while driving to work
Robert Goad, 58, was shot and killed while he was driving to work Wednesday morning. Now, his family is begging for answers.
Windsor man fighting to keep toilet as lawn decoration
A homeowner is hoping to keep a unique decoration he has had in his yard for months, despite a notice from his homeowners' association requiring him to remove it.
1310kfka.com
Man ejected in multi-vehicle wreck in Fort Collins
A multi-vehicle wreck in Fort Collins sent one man to the hospital. It happened at North Timberline Road and Crusader Street Wednesday. Police said three vehicles crashed, and one of the drivers was ejected. He suffered serious injuries. The other two drivers weren’t hurt.
7 suspects wanted in shooting outside Colorado Mills mall
Police in Lakewood are looking for at least seven suspects who are wanted in connection to a shooting outside the Colorado Mills Mall.
