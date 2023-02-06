ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1310kfka.com

3 Greeley teens save elderly couple from house fire

Three Greeley teens are being lauded as heroes. The Greeley Tribune reports Preston Natividad, 16, of Frontier Academy, Cash Rinker, 16, of Eaton High School and Jeremiah Duhring, 15, of Greeley West High School, saved an elderly couple from their burning home Saturday night.The boys, all part of the Greeley Grays 16U baseball team smelled smoke on the 5200 block of 26th Street, and then saw the flames. One called 911 while another rushed inside the home to save a woman with dementia and a man who was sleeping. Fire Chief Brian Kuznik said the boys’ actions made a difference in preventing injury or worse, death. The boys will receive Community Safety Awards in the coming weeks. For the full heroic story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Two displaced after fire in Greeley

Greeley firefighters make quick work of a weekend fire. They were called to the 5200 block of 26th Street Saturday just before 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a recreational vehicle and other items on fire. They said flames had extended to an attached garage and attic space of a single-family home. The home was empty at the time the fire broke out. The two adults who lived at the home have been displaced as the fire. Investigators say the fire was accidental.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

1 arrested after woman's body found inside burning home in Fort Collins

One man has been arrested after he was found outside a home in Fort Collins that had been destroyed by fire earlier this week. Before dawn Tuesday morning, Poudre Valley Fire crews responded to the home in the 2000 block of Churchill Court near Kent Way, where the home was covered in flames.   Firefighters had to take a defensive approach to the fire when they arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m Tuesday due to the intensity of the fire and the potential instability of the structure. Crews worked to extinguish the fire from the outside. Fort Collins...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Photos released after shots fired outside Colorado Mills

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is asking for help finding the people involved in a shootout outside the Colorado Mills mall. LPD said witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area outside Dick's Sporting Goods at around 7:47 p.m. on Jan. 28. Police said there appear to...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police investigating outdoor death in area of S. Hudson Street

The Denver Police Department is investigating an outdoor death that occurred in the area of S. Hudson Street. Authorities say the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identification of the victim and the cause of death. DPD will provide an update if the status of the investigation is upgraded to a homicide. 
DENVER, CO
californiaexaminer.net

12-year-old Kid Killed In Gunfight With Owner While Driving Stolen Car

As the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy who was riding in a stolen car continues in Denver, there are still a lot of questions regarding what led up to the shooting. The Central Park neighbourhood in Denver was the location of the vehicle that was reported...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Man ejected in multi-vehicle wreck in Fort Collins

A multi-vehicle wreck in Fort Collins sent one man to the hospital. It happened at North Timberline Road and Crusader Street Wednesday. Police said three vehicles crashed, and one of the drivers was ejected. He suffered serious injuries. The other two drivers weren’t hurt.
FORT COLLINS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy