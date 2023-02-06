Read full article on original website
Jury finds man guilty of July 2022 shooting
A man who shot another man several times in July 2022 has been found guilty by a jury.
Man seeking revenge for 16-year-old son’s killing shoots wrong person, trial testimony shows
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A Grand Rapids man has been convicted of attempted murder for repeatedly shooting a man he thought killed his 16-year-old son, but that turned out to be the wrong person, prosecutors said. Anthony Johntil Webb, 44, was convicted following a two-day trial that ended Wednesday, Feb....
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged in Patrick Lyoya killing trial delayed
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The trial of former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr, charged in the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, was delayed for at least eight months, a judge ordered Friday, Feb. 10. Kent County Circuit Judge Mark A. Trusock adjourned the March 13 trial for Schurr,...
Fox17
Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
2 in custody in connection to overnight drive-by shooting in Kent City
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are in custody in connection to a Kent City drive-by shooting and a pursuit. The Sheriff's Office says a report of a drive-by shooting in the 300 block of Main Street NW came in just before midnight on Thursday. Deputies say the driver got out of the vehicle and fired several rounds at a home whose owner was near the front door. No one was injured, but a nearby home was hit by gunfire.
Man shot in neck in Southeast Grand Rapids, but injury not life-threatening
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man was shot in the neck in Southeast Grand Rapids, but police say the injury is not life-threatening. Police responded to the 2200 block of Horton Avenue SE at 3:38 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 for the shooting. It wasn’t immediately clear if police were looking...
Man shot, hurt in afternoon Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Horton Ave. SE. Details are scarce at this point. The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation. This...
Sheriff’s deputies tracking suspect in drive-by shooting, police chase
KENT COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies on Friday, Feb. 10, are looking for a drive-by shooting suspect who led police on a pursuit. Police have a large presence in the area of Meddler Avenue NE between 18 Mile Road and 19 Mile Road in Spencer Township. Police have...
Prosecutor decides no charges will be issued in fatal shooting of Kalamazoo man
KALAMAZOO, MI – No charges will be issued in the September 2021 fatal shooting of Patrick Harbor. The Kalamazoo County prosecutor finalized his decision this week, months after his office began reviewing the case. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the Kalamazoo Public Safety investigation into Harbor’s Sept. 12,...
Murder trial of ex-GRPD Officer pushed back to Fall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr will face trial in October, a judge ruled Friday. An issue came up with Judge Christina Elmore, Judge Mark Trusock of the 17th Circuit Court said, so he presided over the hearing. Matthew Borgula, one of Schurr's attorneys,...
Suspect in drive-by shooting arrested after high-speed chase with police
KENT COUNTY, MI – Charges are pending against a man who led police on a high-speed pursuit after a drive-by shooting, Kent County sheriff’s deputies said. The suspect, a 28-year-old Gowen man, was arrested and police are interviewing a woman for possible involvement in the alleged crime on Friday, Feb. 10.
Police identify man killed in Wyoming shooting, no arrests yet
WYOMING, MI -- Police have identified a 30-year-old man shot and killed outside a Wyoming apartment as Devin McDonald. Wyoming police found McDonald dead after responding to the Pinery Woods Apartments, in the 2200 block of Michael Avenue SW, on a report of shots fired about 1:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
30-year-old man shot and killed, 2 injured in Wyoming
At least one person was shot at an apartment building in Wyoming, police say.
Fox17
'I'm free': Convicted felon rewriting story after 20 years incarcerated
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jermar Sterling carries a laminated copy of a Grand Rapids Press article about his crime with him everywhere he goes. A convicted felon, Feb. 10 2023, Jermar is done paying his debt to society. It took 20 years to get to this point, the same...
Driver of suspected stolen vehicle leads police on 2-county chase before crashing
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police are seeking one of two suspects who crashed during a police chase and fled on foot. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at West Spring Lake Road and Van Wagoner Road in Spring Lake Township, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said.
Two 16-year-olds charged as adults in Grand Rapids armed carjacking
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Two 16-year-old boys are facing adult charges for a high-profile carjacking that involved a crash with a Grand Rapids police cruiser. Decorion Dewayne Whitehead and Micah Atkins both were waived into the adult system after being arrested following the Jan. 12 carjacking on the city’s west side.
Man killed, woman injured in shooting at Wyoming apartment complex
KENT COUNTY, MI - A young man was killed Friday, Feb. 10, in a shooting at a Wyoming apartment complex. A woman was also shot and another woman suffered other injuries. Their injuries were not life-threatening, Wyoming police Capt. Timothy Pols said. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. at Pinery...
WWMTCw
Person of interest in Heather Kelley case is her boyfriend, family says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The person of interest in relation to a Portage mother's disappearance is the woman's on-and-off boyfriend, her family confirmed Thursday. The boyfriend had just gotten out of federal prison in summer 2022, according to Heather Kelley's family. The individual is in custody on an unrelated charge, police said.
Two arrested after detective spots drug deal in South Haven Walmart parking lot
Two people are in custody after a detective saw a drug deal take place in the South Haven Walmart parking lot.
WWMTCw
$3,200 reward offered for tips leading to arrest of homicide suspect
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A search is underway for a person of interest connected to a Grand Rapids homicide case. The investigation began Oct. 19, 2022, after detectives discovered the body of 46-year-old Santino Ysasi near Bridge Street NW, police said. Investigation begins: Bridge Street death ruled homicide, investigation...
