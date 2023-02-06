Read full article on original website
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
NBA
Sixers add Jalen McDaniels, trade Matisse Thybulle to Blazers in 4-team deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Matisse Thybulle in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. The 76ers add fourth-year forward Jalen McDaniels, while New York obtains Josh Hart from Portland. 76ers receive:. 2024 second-round pick (from Charlotte) 2029 second-round pick (from Portland) Hornets...
NBA
Lakers trade center Thomas Bryant to Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers continued their roster remodel on trade deadline day by sending Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets in a four-team deal with the LA Clippers and Orlando Magic. Denver sends guard Davon Reed and a second-round pick to the Lakers and guard Bones Hyland to the Clippers as part of the deal.
NBA
LeBron and the NBA Scoring Title
No one knows how LeBron James’ NBA odyssey will end. On Tuesday night, Akron’s favorite son claimed ownership to the most coveted record in the sport – drilling a short fadeaway to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring mark of 38,387 points, one that had stood for nearly four decades.
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
NBA
Jalen McDaniels Acquired from Charlotte in Four-Team Trade
PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 9, 2023 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired Jalen McDaniels and two second-round draft picks in a four-team trade involving the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. In his fourth NBA season,...
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Cleveland
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Cleveland area to support local Black businesses. 2. Filter Restaurant. 3. Floods Urban Seafood. 4. Frederick’s Wine and Dine. 5. Grille 55. 6. Kafela. 7....
NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news
The Milwaukee Bucks may soon be under new ownership. Shams Charania of The Athletic delivered a bombshell report on Friday afternoon. Charania reported that the current Milwaukee co-owner, Marc Lasry, is reportedly in “serious talks” to sell his stake of the team to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. American businessman/Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Haslam Sports Read more... The post NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
Five things to know about Pelicans guard/forward Josh Richardson
In a trade with the San Antonio Spurs, the Pelicans acquired guard-forward Josh Richardson. Here are five things to know about the newest Pelicans addition:. 1. A native of Edmond, Okla., which is a suburb of Oklahoma City, the 29-year-old played college hoops in the SEC at the University of Tennessee. Richardson played four years at Tennessee, adding to the list of Pelicans roster members who spent three or four seasons in the NCAA, such as CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado. Richardson is one of four current Pelicans representing the SEC, a group that also includes Jones and Kira Lewis Jr. (both Alabama) along with veteran wing Garrett Temple (LSU).
NBA
GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Mavericks Presented by Betway
Last Matchup: 1/10/23 | LAC 113- DAL 101 | Kawhi Leonard: 33 PTS -Luka Doncic: 43 PTS. Since the beginning of the 2011-12 season, the Clippers are 34-20 (.630) against the Mavericks (including postseason). Prior to that, Dallas led the all-time series with an 83-45 (.649) record. The Clippers are...
NBA
Ryan Smith And Dwyane Wade To Captain The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
After being on the same side for the past two years, Ryan Smith and Dwyane Wade will find themselves on opposite ends of the court come Friday. Feb. 17. As part of the annual Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at All-Star Weekend, Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz, and Wade, minority owner of the Jazz, have been selected as the captains for the game.
NBA
Thunder Acquires Dario Šarić and Second-Round Draft Pick
OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 9, 2023 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward/center Dario Šarić, a 2029 second-round draft pick and cash considerations from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Darius Bazley, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Šarić...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 02.09.23
GAME NIGHT FROM BROOKLYN: Bulls (26-28, 10-17 on the road) at Nets: (32-22, 16-10 at home). 6:30 CT. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25 ppg. Nets: Claxton: 13 ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11 per. Nets: Claxton: 9 per. LEADING ASSISTS:...
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: Josh Richardson is defender, skilled shooter
New Orleans trade acquisition Josh Richardson is expected to arrive in the Crescent City and join his new teammates Friday afternoon, but he will not be available to play vs. Cleveland (9 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN, WRNO 99.5 FM) in the Smoothie King Center. Richardson will be in uniform Monday at Oklahoma City, pending his physical, for the opener of a two-game road trip.
NBA
How Tom Gores’ decision to move Detroit Pistons downtown helped catalyze sweeping $2.5 billion development partnership with Henry Ford Health, Michigan State University
Detroit’s New Center area is not a destination neighborhood. But through a significant partnership between Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University, New Center could be on its way to being one of Detroit’s premier neighborhood hubs. At a Wednesday morning news conference...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - All Quiet on the Cleveland Front
Carter is joined by Jeff Nomina to recap a wild deadline day in the NBA. The guys discuss the Cavs decision to stand pat and the implications that could result, Kevin Durant's move to the Suns and much more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Cavaliers 118, Pelicans 107
Cavaliers (36-22), Pelicans (29-28) New Orleans fans have frequently believed that their favorite team would be better off as a member of the Eastern Conference, particularly since the West has been the tougher half of the NBA for much of the past two decades. However, based on recent trends, perhaps the Pelicans are better off staying put. New Orleans dropped to 1-7 in its last eight interconference games Friday, with Cleveland leading by a comfortable margin nearly all evening. The Cavaliers reached the century mark in scoring by the end of the third quarter. "That wasn't our identity defensively," Pelicans head coach Willie Green described of a below average performance at that end of the court.
NBA
Blazers Reportedly Finish Deadline With More Size And A Lot of Draft Picks
It’s probably going to take the NBA a few days to figure all of this out. With so many teams engaging in transactions before the yearly trade deadline, which expired Thursday at noon, it might take a day or two for all of the deals to become official. The league office has to approve each deal to make sure it’s allowed within the confines of the collective bargaining agreement and some deals are dependent on other deals, which means the order of operations has to be conducted in a specific manner. And then there’s the matter of physicals, which can take a day or so to schedule out.
NBA
SPURS ACQUIRE DEVONTE’ GRAHAM AND FOUR SECOND ROUND DRAFT PICKS
SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 9, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have acquired guard Devonte’ Graham and four second draft picks from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for guard Josh Richardson. The four picks from the Pelicans are second rounders in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2029.
