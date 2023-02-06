ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

‘We’ve done nothing illegal’ | Bill to ban court clerks from pocketing passport fees draws fire

By Rachel Polansky
atlantanewsfirst.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 224

taylor budd
3d ago

this is outrageous! how has this been allowed in the first place! the IRS needs to go after every clerk for unpaid tax on unclaimed income. they should all go to jail for THIEVING from the American people.

Reply(26)
193
LocalGuy
3d ago

A paid employee should never have the right to hold a 2nd job on the premises of their first employer. Those funds belong to the county, not the clerk.

Reply(18)
145
Butthole surfer
3d ago

That fee is supposed to go to the COUNTY!!! For roads, schools, etc!! What an outrageous law allowing them to personally profit from these fees!!! If my employees charged a fee and pocketed it, I would FIRE THEM IMMEDIATELY!! How UNETHICAL!!

Reply(2)
102
