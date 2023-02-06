Penguins Hope to Reset, End Volatility After Break

Ron Hextall and Mike Sullivan have both seen the inconsistencies around the Pittsburgh Penguins and hope to see improvement.

PITTSBURGH - As the Pittsburgh penguins returned to the ice for practices following their bye week, both the general manager and head coach hope to kick the inconsistent play to the side.

The Penguins are heading into the final stretch of the season and are fighting for their playoff lives, and the issues of the first 49 games of the season is not lost on Ron Hextall and Mike Sullivan.

Hextall, while hoping to find improvements for the team, said that the inconsistencies have been obvious.

“I think our team has been very inconsistent this year,” Hextall said. “I think we've had moments where we've been very good. I think we've had moments where we haven't been very good.”

Hextall noted that the entire team has been struck with similar issues of having highs and lows but hopes the back end of the season is an improvement.

“I think that's reflective of a lot of players on our team. We're looking for more consistency from here through the end of the year from individuals, but also from the group.”

Sullivan on multiple occasions has used the word ‘volatile’ to describe the Penguins’ season and performances from certain players.

The word appeared again when Sullivan spoke on the team coming back from break.

“We’ve talked about our volatility as a group all season,” Sullivan said. “I think we have to find ways to bring a more consistent game to the table.”

Sullivan believes that adding that needed layer of consistency starts at the practice rink, and it shows by who the first two days back went.

“A lot of it boils down to consistency of effort and execution,” Sullivan said. “It starts in practice. We’re hopeful that we’re going to get a number of practices that we can continue to build on some of the good habits.”

The practices hit new levels of intensity the past few days with their second skate stretching past the hour mark.

The Penguins are hopeful that the time away from the rink can be a reset for them and get things back on track for the final push of the season.

Hextall and Sullivan believe that they have a good team and a group that can win hockey games.

It’s up to the players on the ice to bring consistency and get back to the winning ways that everyone knows is there.

