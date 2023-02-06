ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Morning Notes

ICYMI: Speed Camera Program Launches Today — Speed cameras will be installed near eight schools across Fairfax County today (Friday). For the first 30 days, drivers who go 10 mph or more over the speed limit will get a warning with no citation. After that, fines could go up to $100. [FFXnow]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Farmers market workers in Reston, Merrifield and Oakton vote to unionize

Workers at the regional nonprofit FRESHFARM, which operates three farmers markets in Fairfax County, voted to unionize with United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400 earlier this week. FRESHFARM worker Ariana MacMartin told FFXnow that the hope is a union can help workers at the farmers markets negotiate for...
RESTON, VA
County board challenges FCPS over delay of cameras on school bus stop-arms

Fairfax County officials have waited a decade now for public school buses to be outfitted with video cameras, and their patience is wearing thin. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday (Feb. 7) asking Fairfax County Public Schools to explain why it has yet to implement a school bus stop-arm camera program that staff started exploring back in 2013.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Micro-roast coffee shop brewing in ‘historic’ Vienna office formerly filled by bank

A new micro-roast coffee shop hopes to beautify an aging office building in the Town of Vienna. Frame Coffee Roasters recently got the Vienna Board of Architectural Review’s approval to add signage above its future entrance at 302 Maple Avenue West. It will fill a ground-floor space vacated a couple of years ago by Burke & Herbert Bank, which relocated.
VIENNA, VA
PBS show will tour Town of Vienna houses, landmarks on Monday

The Town of Vienna has a chance to make the nation envious with its upcoming appearance on the PBS TV show “If You Lived Here.”. The D.C. area house-hunting series will take its hosts, Washingtonians John Begeny and Christine Louise, on a tour of Vienna’s history, landmarks and residential real estate offerings in an episode set to air Monday (Feb. 13).
VIENNA, VA
JUST IN: Man who fired gun in Tysons Corner Center pleads guilty, faces prison time

A prison sentence is pending for the man who fired gunshots in Tysons Corner Center on Father’s Day weekend last summer, triggering a panicked evacuation. Noah Settles, a 23-year-old D.C. resident also known as the rapper No Savage, pleaded guilty to four felony charges related to the incident, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced today (Thursday).
TYSONS, VA
Aging Well: Think positive to stay healthy and happy

This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. In times of stress, a positive attitude can help you stay healthy and happy. Multiple studies have indicated that positive thinking can benefit everything from your immune system to your heart health, and even your longevity.
TYSONS, VA

