Morning Notes
ICYMI: Speed Camera Program Launches Today — Speed cameras will be installed near eight schools across Fairfax County today (Friday). For the first 30 days, drivers who go 10 mph or more over the speed limit will get a warning with no citation. After that, fines could go up to $100. [FFXnow]
JUST IN: Fairfax County will launch speed camera pilot at eight schools Friday
Fairfax County is adding speed cameras to monitor drivers around schools for the first time. The photo speed-monitoring devices will be installed near eight schools across the county tomorrow (Friday) as part of a pilot program approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in December, the county announced today.
Farmers market workers in Reston, Merrifield and Oakton vote to unionize
Workers at the regional nonprofit FRESHFARM, which operates three farmers markets in Fairfax County, voted to unionize with United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400 earlier this week. FRESHFARM worker Ariana MacMartin told FFXnow that the hope is a union can help workers at the farmers markets negotiate for...
New regional housing plan pushes Fairfax County to lower income criteria for affordable housing
Fairfax County and several other localities have released a draft of the Regional Fair Housing Plan that not only provides some goals for housing, but comes with a look at specific zoning changes that can be made to help achieve those goals. The plan was put together by a team...
County board challenges FCPS over delay of cameras on school bus stop-arms
Fairfax County officials have waited a decade now for public school buses to be outfitted with video cameras, and their patience is wearing thin. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday (Feb. 7) asking Fairfax County Public Schools to explain why it has yet to implement a school bus stop-arm camera program that staff started exploring back in 2013.
To address increased food insecurity, nonprofit Food for Others expands Merrifield warehouse
As Wall Street continues to debate the likelihood of a recession, the past couple years of economic turmoil have already hit many Fairfax County residents in the wallet — and the stomach. The need for food assistance remains almost as high as in the early days of the COVID-19...
Micro-roast coffee shop brewing in ‘historic’ Vienna office formerly filled by bank
A new micro-roast coffee shop hopes to beautify an aging office building in the Town of Vienna. Frame Coffee Roasters recently got the Vienna Board of Architectural Review’s approval to add signage above its future entrance at 302 Maple Avenue West. It will fill a ground-floor space vacated a couple of years ago by Burke & Herbert Bank, which relocated.
PBS show will tour Town of Vienna houses, landmarks on Monday
The Town of Vienna has a chance to make the nation envious with its upcoming appearance on the PBS TV show “If You Lived Here.”. The D.C. area house-hunting series will take its hosts, Washingtonians John Begeny and Christine Louise, on a tour of Vienna’s history, landmarks and residential real estate offerings in an episode set to air Monday (Feb. 13).
JUST IN: Man who fired gun in Tysons Corner Center pleads guilty, faces prison time
A prison sentence is pending for the man who fired gunshots in Tysons Corner Center on Father’s Day weekend last summer, triggering a panicked evacuation. Noah Settles, a 23-year-old D.C. resident also known as the rapper No Savage, pleaded guilty to four felony charges related to the incident, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced today (Thursday).
Aging Well: Think positive to stay healthy and happy
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. In times of stress, a positive attitude can help you stay healthy and happy. Multiple studies have indicated that positive thinking can benefit everything from your immune system to your heart health, and even your longevity.
