Russia ‘eradicating’ towns in Donbas as battle for eastern Ukraine heats up

By Snejana Farberov
 4 days ago

Russian forces bolstered by fresh troops are said to be “eradicating” towns and villages in Ukraine’s hotly contested Donbas region ahead of an anticipated offensive , according to Ukrainian officials.

Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said in televised remarks Monday the fight for the eastern province is “heating up,” with Moscow “throwing new units into the battle.”

Intense fighting that has been raging for weeks continued around the key city of Bakhmut and the nearby towns of Soledar and Vuhledar, Ukraine’s presidential office said.

Ukrainian forces are bracing for a Russian onslaught in the coming weeks, which would coincide with the first anniversary of the war.

In his nightly address Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that the Kremlin’s forces could carry out “something symbolic to try to avenge their last year’s defeats.”

Zelensky further confirmed that Kyiv’s forces have been under increased pressure from the enemy in various parts of the front line.

“It is very difficult in the Donetsk region. There are fierce battles, but no matter how hard it is and how much pressure there is, we have to withstand it,” he said.

The battle in the eastern province of Ukraine is heating up.
SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In Luhansk, Gov. Serhii Haidai said shelling there had subsided because “the Russians have been saving ammunition for a large-scale offensive,” which he said could be expected anytime after Feb. 15.

Military analysts say the Kremlin’s forces may be probing Ukrainian defenses for weak points or be making a feint while preparing for a main thrust through southern Ukraine.

Ukraine anticipates possible Russian offensives in the east and the south, Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Vadym Skibitsky said.

He didn’t say when the offensive might start but noted that the Russian military would need another couple of months to complete the training of new units.

Skibitsky added that Russia plans to call up as many as 500,000 conscripts on top of the 300,000 mobilized in the fall.

David Arakhamia, who leads Zelensky’s Servant of the People party in parliament, said Sunday that Ukraine is preparing for a Russian offensive while planning to counterattack and reclaim its occupied territory — but it’s still waiting for pledged Western battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

Russia’s defense ministry said its forces had taken control of the village of Mykolaivka in the Donetsk region, according to state media. There was no immediate response from Ukraine, which has disputed other Russian battlefield reports.

Ukraine forces are anticipating possible Russian offensive movements in the east and south.
AP Photo/Daniel Cole

Russia’s main target has been Bakhmut, where its state media said the Wagner mercenary group had gained a foothold.

A Belarusian volunteer fighting for Ukraine inside Bakhmut said earlier that Ukrainian forces were still in control of the town, although more Russian forces were appearing daily.

“Reinforcements are also arriving for us. As far as I know, the intention isn’t to surrender Bakhmut,” he said.

Wagner Group founder Yevgeniy Prigozhin released a video saying he was in a tactical bomber plane that had just bombed the town. He said he would fly a fighter jet on Tuesday and challenged Zelensky to an aerial duel.

With Post wires

