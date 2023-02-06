Read full article on original website
Fox Anchor Julie Banderas Goes Public With Divorce LIVE On-Air As She Trashes 'Stupid' Valentine's Day
Fox News anchor Julie Banderas had no shame in her game while announcing that she and husband Andrew Sansone are parting ways during a televised broadcast on February 9, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Emmy-winning TV star tipped off viewers on Twitter about her big reveal hours before going on-air, revealing that she had an update to share at the end of late-night show Gutfeld!Banderas didn't hold her feelings back about the romantic holiday, declaring, "F--- Valentine's Day," before disclosing the change in her relationship status. "Yeah, it's stupid. Even when I was married I didn't get s--- for Valentine's Day …...
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He Disappeared
Our youth today are facing many challenges in our ever-changing world. One of the challenges many teens are battling is the perception of themselves when exposing their sexuality. 14-year-old New Yorker Edmond Tillman, who has three sisters, was one of those teens. Edmond, affectionately known as Eddie, has a doting mother who loves her child and accepts her son's sexuality, reports The Charley Project.
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Left ‘Speechless’ When Estranged Mom and Sister Attend Baby Shower
Surprise appearance. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik was left in shock when her estranged mother, Marlene Goldstone, and sister Rebecca walked into her baby shower. In a teaser clip for the Monday, February 13, episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days shared by People, Loren, 34, explained that she was surprised Marlene and Rebecca attended her lemons and love-themed shower after RSVPing “no.”
msn.com
Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV
Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone. Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday.
