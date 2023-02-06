Read full article on original website
Diane Albrecht
4d ago
For such a stupid & horrific thing to do, he should never have owned a gun. Bought on black market or stolen I bet. He deserves life with no parole!
Jury finds third suspect guilty in murder of 22-year-old in Annapolis
After a weeklong trial, a jury in Anne Arundel County found the third and final suspect guilty in the killing of 22-year-old Cornell Young.
Baltimore man sentenced to 25 years in prison for carjacking, armed robbery conspiracy in which 2 people were killed
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore man will spend more than two decades in prison for his part in a carjacking and armed robbery conspiracy. U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher this week sentenced David Banks, 29, of Baltimore, to 25 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a carjacking and armed robbery conspiracy, including six armed robberies and a carjacking, during which three people were shot and two were killed.
Latest on suspect taken into custody and officer shot
BEL AIR, Md. — WBAL-TV provides the latest update on the shooting of the officer shot and newest development from this ongoing story. Doctors from shock trauma said that detective is on life support this morning but is stable. In a news conference earlier today, Dr. Thomas Scalea said...
Police find guardians of child abandoned in East Baltimore alleyway
BALTIMORE -- Officers searched for and found the guardians of a child that someone abandoned in an alleyway on Friday, according to authorities.A concerned citizen followed the sound of someone sobbing and found the child in an alleyway in the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue, according to authorities. The child—between the ages of four years old and five years old—was restrained in a stroller and there were no indications that he had been harmed, police said.Officers found surveillance footage that shows a woman pushing the stroller into the alleyway and then leaving the area, according to authorities. Her identity and connection to the child is unknown, police said.The child appears to be nonverbal and has been taken to a hospital for an evaluation, according to authorities.Child Protective Services has been notified of the situation. Anyone with information should call CPS at 410-361-2235.
Police see identity, family of abandoned child found in East Baltimore alleyway
BALTIMORE -- Officers are searching for the parents or caretaker of a child that was found abandoned in an alleyway in a stroller on Friday morning, according to authorities. The child is between the ages of four years old and five years old, police said.A concerned citizen followed the sound of someone sobbing and found the child in an alleyway in the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue, according to authorities. The child was restrained in a stroller and there were no indications that he had been harmed, police said.Officers found surveillance footage that shows a woman pushing the stroller into the alleyway and then leaving the area, according to authorities. Her identity and connection to the child is unknown, police said.The child appears to be nonverbal and has been taken to a hospital for an evaluation, according to authorities.Child Protective Services has been notified of the situation. Anyone with information should call CPS at 410-361-2235.
Search intensifies for Baltimore man wanted in fatal November 2022 stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A reward is on the table after a months long search for an accused killer has yet to lead to his capture. Melvin Moore is wanted for the November 2022 stabbing death of a man in Baltimore. A $6,000 reward is now being offered for information...
Chief: Detective shot is stable, on life-support
The detective who was shot Thursday night in connection with the search of a barricade suspect is in stable condition at Shock Trauma, Interim Baltimore County Police Chief Dennis Delp said. Delp said the detective was shot around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night. Delp said the officer is in stable condition. Shock Trauma physician-in-chief Dr. Thomas Scalea said the detective is on life-support after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
Man found shot in vehicle inside South Baltimore, police seeking tips
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was found shot in a vehicle in South Baltimore on Friday morning. At approximately 7:11AM, officers responded to the 1100 block of Nanticoke Street, for a reportedshooting. Once at the scene, officers located a 37-year-old man, inside of a vehicle, suffering from...
Baltimore Man Fighting For Life After Early Morning Shooting: Police
A 44-year-old man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers located the victim in the 4100 block of Eierman Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting just before 9 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson. The victim was...
Home at start of Cockeysville manhunt was same home as Browning family murders in 2008
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — The home that was the beginning of the manhunt in Cockeysville, Md., is the same home where the Browning family lived when they were murdered by their son in 2008, sources tell FOX45 News. Yesterday, police were called to a home in the 10000 block...
Baltimore Man Gets 25 Years For String Of Armed Robberies, Fatal Carjacking, Feds Say
Federal authorities say that a Baltimore man will spend decades in federal prison for a violent string of armed robberies that left three people shot and two killed. David Banks, 29, has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release for a carjacking and armed robbery conspiracy, according to the Department of Justice.
Man charged for stealing car that led to crash into building that killed pedestrian in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police arrested a man accused of stealing a car and then crashing into a building that collapsed on a 54-year-old man in East Baltimore. Shawn Lee Brunson, 33, has been charged with stolen auto, which happened on February 7. Police said other charges are pending.Police said 54-year-old Alfred Fincher was killed and several other people were injured after the crash caused a building to partially collapse in East Baltimore on Wednesday night.Police said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. when the driver of a suspected stolen car took off "at a high rate of speed" as...
City considers $6 million payout to family of man killed in 2010 car chase
Baltimore City is on the verge of paying out a $6 million settlement related to the police department's defunct Gun Trace Task Force.
Man shot dead in car in Prince George's County
SUITLAND, Md. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Suitland Friday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of the 3200 block of Swann Road, near the Suitland Federal Center, for a reported shooting around 6:40 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in a car who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The man has not yet been identified by police.
Police identify man shot and killed on Tuesday in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday. The victim was 42-year-old Joseph Garrison, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say Garrison was found shot, lying in the street on Ridegcroft Road at about 7:25 p.m. on...
Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
Police ID Man Killed Outside Laurel Shopping Center
Police have identified the New Carrollton man killed in a shooting outside of a Laurel shopping center, authorities announced. Antwaun D. Conyers, 32, was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesperson. The suspect,...
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash Killing 89-Year-Old In Anne Arundel County
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – On February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 7300 block of E. Furnace Branch Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed a pedestrian crossed the southbound lanes of E. Furnace Branch Road and a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting him.
Woman kidnapped, robbed of $8,000 in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for two suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her of $8,000 and jewelry in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. in 1500 block of Park Road in Columbia Heights. Police said the two...
Car theft crisis in Maryland being driven by juveniles, police say
The car theft crisis in Prince George's County is reaching new heights. Police say juveniles are driving some breathtaking numbers.
