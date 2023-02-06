ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders vs. Flyers prediction: NHL pick for Bo Horvat’s debut Monday, Feb. 6

By Action Network
 4 days ago

The New York Islanders are going to be under a lot of pressure on Monday night in Philadelphia. Not only do the Isles desperately need two points to keep pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race, but the Islanders will want to get the Bo Horvat Era off to a strong start. The Isles acquired the former Canucks captain last Monday and signed him to an 8-year extension on Sunday.

The Islanders are far from a lock to make the postseason , but general manager Lou Lamoriello has made it clear they’re all-in. A loss to the Flyers out of the gates after the All-Star break would be a tough pill to swallow after a wild week on The Island.

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders
NHLI via Getty Images
Islanders vs. Flyers prediction

(7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

The Isles went into the break on a two-game winning streak, but they scored just four goals (three in regulation) in those victories over a bad Detroit team and the struggling Vegas Golden Knights. The Isles’ lack of scoring punch was evident all season, but it peaked in January when the team potted 29 goals in 15 games.

That’s where Horvat is supposed to come in.

The 27-year-old scored 31 goals and registered 24 assists in 49 games on a poor Vancouver team, so he should be able to boost an offense that doesn’t have a single 20-goal player this season.

Horvat’s impact on the power play, which could take some time to develop, should also be a boost to a unit that ranks last in the entire league thanks to a 3-for-64 slump since Dec. 10.

The Flyers will also count Monday as a huge game. Philadelphia was supposed to be a lock for the lottery this season, but a 10-4-2 stretch leading into the break put John Tortorella’s team within six points of the last Wild Card spot. It’s still a pipe dream, but you can expect this team to do everything it can to stay in the race for as long as possible.

And as impressive as Philadelphia’s 10-4-2 run was, a lot of it came down to the Flyers getting great goaltending from Carter Hart and, surprisingly, Samuel Ersson. Over their last 16 games, Hart and Ersson posted a .912 save percentage and a +5.78 Goals Saved Above Expected, though it must be noted that Ersson was the main contributor with a .934 save percentage and a +5.65 GSAx in six starts.

At some point, Philadelphia’s lack of depth will catch up to them, and the team won’t get superlative goaltending from Hart, who just pitched a 40-save shutout heading into the break, and Ersson, who has seven NHL games under his belt.

Goaltender Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
NHLI via Getty Images
Betting on the NHL?

The Isles should be healthy (Noah Dobson and Hudson Fasching are expected back in the line) and boosted by the presence of Horvat in their top six. The Islanders are worth a bet, even as a road favorite.

Islanders vs. Flyers pick

New York Islanders -128 ( FanDuel )

