Cavaliers (36-22), Pelicans (29-28) New Orleans fans have frequently believed that their favorite team would be better off as a member of the Eastern Conference, particularly since the West has been the tougher half of the NBA for much of the past two decades. However, based on recent trends, perhaps the Pelicans are better off staying put. New Orleans dropped to 1-7 in its last eight interconference games Friday, with Cleveland leading by a comfortable margin nearly all evening. The Cavaliers reached the century mark in scoring by the end of the third quarter. "That wasn't our identity defensively," Pelicans head coach Willie Green described of a below average performance at that end of the court.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO