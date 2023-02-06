Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Fire destroys barn in Caroline Co.
RIDGELY, Md. – State fire marshals are investigating a fire that destroyed a Caroline County barn Wednesday night. The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. at 11680 Ridgely Road. Firefighters were able to control the blaze in approximately 30 minutes. The cause and origin of the fire remain...
WGMD Radio
Barn Fire in Caroline County, MD Under Investigation
A fire that occurred on Ridgely Road in Ridgely– Caroline County is currently under investigation. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, it took 40 firefighters about 30 minutes to control the blaze, which started around 10:00 last night. A passerby noticed the barn on fire. Officials estimate the damage to be around $30,000, but no deaths or injuries resulted from the blaze. If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
Fire at Kilby Farms causes $750k in damage
Part of a Cecil County farm was destroyed in a two-alarm fire Thursday morning. Flames broke out just before 8am at Kilby Farms on Firetower Road in Colora.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash Killing 89-Year-Old In Anne Arundel County
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – On February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 7300 block of E. Furnace Branch Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed a pedestrian crossed the southbound lanes of E. Furnace Branch Road and a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting him.
Pair Found Dead In Lanham Fire
Two adults were found dead in a Prince George's County house fire overnight, officials said early Friday, Feb. 10. The blaze brought firefighters to a home on the 5500 block of Ruxton Drive in Lanham around 1:50 a.m., county fire officials said. There, flames shot out of a two-story split...
Harford County girl reported missing
EDGEWOOD, MD – Police in Edgewood are asking the public for assistance in locating 14-year-old Tykirah Nicole Estep. She was last seen leaving her home on Buxton Court in Edgewood on Thursday at around 10:30 am. Tykirah is believed to be wearing a yellow coat and jeans. If you have any information, please call the Southern Precinct at 410-612-1717. The post Harford County girl reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt
COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
Wbaltv.com
MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma
TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
Firefighters respond to 3-story row home fire, squatter jumped from building
Firefighters responded to a three-story row home fire Thursday night in the 1700 block of E. North Avenue.
foxbaltimore.com
Home at start of Cockeysville manhunt was same home as Browning family murders in 2008
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — The home that was the beginning of the manhunt in Cockeysville, Md., is the same home where the Browning family lived when they were murdered by their son in 2008, sources tell FOX45 News. Yesterday, police were called to a home in the 10000 block...
mocoshow.com
Driver Crashes Into House, Vehicle Catches Fire Early Thursday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded a collision involving a vehicle that crashed into a house and caught on fire on Thursday, February 9, around 1am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred on Woodwell Road in Layhill. Arriving firefighters pulled the driver out while simultaneously extinguishing the fire and there was little or no fire extension to house. One adult was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Nottingham MD
Nottingham house fire leaves 3 residents displaced, 2 pets rescued
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Fire officials say three adults have been displaced following a Wednesday morning, two-alarm house fire in Nottingham. The blaze was reported at around 7:45 a.m. on February 8 in the 3400-block of Santee Road (21236). The Baltimore County Fire Department reports that it took over 50 firefighters to...
WBOC
Helicopter Conducting Talbot County Power Line Inspections
TALBOT COUNTY, Md. - People in Talbot County can expect to spot a black helicopter in the area through the weekend. Talbot County Emergency Services have notified neighbors that utility companies are using the helicopter to complete their annual inspections of county power lines. The agency said the aircraft will...
Wbaltv.com
Latest on suspect taken into custody and officer shot
BEL AIR, Md. — WBAL-TV provides the latest update on the shooting of the officer shot and newest development from this ongoing story. Doctors from shock trauma said that detective is on life support this morning but is stable. In a news conference earlier today, Dr. Thomas Scalea said...
Baltimore County Police Ask Some Cockeysville Residents To Shelter In Place (DEVELOPING)
Some Baltimore County residents are being advised to shelter in place by police as they conduct an investigation on Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an alert was issued by the Baltimore County Police Department warning residents in the area of Powers Avenue in Cockeysville to temporarily shelter in place.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police SUV overturns onto roof after crash
TOWSON, Md. — A Baltimore County police officer was taken to a hospital after a crash early Tuesday morning in Towson. County police said officers were called around 5:50 a.m. for a crash at the intersection of Goucher Boulevard and Putty Hill Avenue. The police SUV overturned onto its...
15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game
MIDDLETOWN, DE – Police in Delaware have identified and arrested a teen suspect and an adult in connection with a shooting that took place at a high school basketball game this week. In connection with the discharge of a gun inside Appoquinimink High School during Monday night’s high school basketball game, the Delaware State Police have arrested Demetrius Lyn-Brown, 20, and a 15-year-old juvenile male from Middletown. The troopers responded to a report of a shot fired at Appoquinimink High School, located at 1080 Bunker Hill Road, Middletown, on February 6, at approximately 7:16 p.m. A fight had just occurred The post 15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Sheriff: 'This will be resolved here'
FALLSTON, Md. — Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler says his deputies were assisting in the search for David Linthicum around 7 p.m. Gahler said that after the shooting of a Baltimore County police detective, a vehicle pursuit began and ended in the area of the Fallston Mall. The sheriff said the individual believed to be the suspect is pinned in a perimeter.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify man shot and killed on Tuesday in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday. The victim was 42-year-old Joseph Garrison, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say Garrison was found shot, lying in the street on Ridegcroft Road at about 7:25 p.m. on...
WBAL Radio
3 Harford County schools closed Friday due to police activity in the area
Due to police activity in the Fallston area, and a police-imposed shelter in place, Youth's Benefit Elementary, Fallston Middle, and Fallston High schools are CLOSED today, Friday, February 10, 2023. This means that students will not be able to utilize the Fallston high bus depot for magnet programs. Students who...
