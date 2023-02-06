ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMDT.com

Fire destroys barn in Caroline Co.

RIDGELY, Md. – State fire marshals are investigating a fire that destroyed a Caroline County barn Wednesday night. The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. at 11680 Ridgely Road. Firefighters were able to control the blaze in approximately 30 minutes. The cause and origin of the fire remain...
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
WGMD Radio

Barn Fire in Caroline County, MD Under Investigation

A fire that occurred on Ridgely Road in Ridgely– Caroline County is currently under investigation. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, it took 40 firefighters about 30 minutes to control the blaze, which started around 10:00 last night. A passerby noticed the barn on fire. Officials estimate the damage to be around $30,000, but no deaths or injuries resulted from the blaze. If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Pair Found Dead In Lanham Fire

Two adults were found dead in a Prince George's County house fire overnight, officials said early Friday, Feb. 10. The blaze brought firefighters to a home on the 5500 block of Ruxton Drive in Lanham around 1:50 a.m., county fire officials said. There, flames shot out of a two-story split...
LANHAM, MD
Shore News Network

Harford County girl reported missing

EDGEWOOD, MD – Police in Edgewood are asking the public for assistance in locating 14-year-old Tykirah Nicole Estep. She was last seen leaving her home on Buxton Court in Edgewood on Thursday at around 10:30 am. Tykirah is believed to be wearing a yellow coat and jeans. If you have any information, please call the Southern Precinct at 410-612-1717. The post Harford County girl reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt

COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma

TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
TANEYTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Driver Crashes Into House, Vehicle Catches Fire Early Thursday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded a collision involving a vehicle that crashed into a house and caught on fire on Thursday, February 9, around 1am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred on Woodwell Road in Layhill. Arriving firefighters pulled the driver out while simultaneously extinguishing the fire and there was little or no fire extension to house. One adult was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Nottingham house fire leaves 3 residents displaced, 2 pets rescued

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Fire officials say three adults have been displaced following a Wednesday morning, two-alarm house fire in Nottingham. The blaze was reported at around 7:45 a.m. on February 8 in the 3400-block of Santee Road (21236). The Baltimore County Fire Department reports that it took over 50 firefighters to...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
WBOC

Helicopter Conducting Talbot County Power Line Inspections

TALBOT COUNTY, Md. - People in Talbot County can expect to spot a black helicopter in the area through the weekend. Talbot County Emergency Services have notified neighbors that utility companies are using the helicopter to complete their annual inspections of county power lines. The agency said the aircraft will...
Wbaltv.com

Latest on suspect taken into custody and officer shot

BEL AIR, Md. — WBAL-TV provides the latest update on the shooting of the officer shot and newest development from this ongoing story. Doctors from shock trauma said that detective is on life support this morning but is stable. In a news conference earlier today, Dr. Thomas Scalea said...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County police SUV overturns onto roof after crash

TOWSON, Md. — A Baltimore County police officer was taken to a hospital after a crash early Tuesday morning in Towson. County police said officers were called around 5:50 a.m. for a crash at the intersection of Goucher Boulevard and Putty Hill Avenue. The police SUV overturned onto its...
TOWSON, MD
Shore News Network

15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game

MIDDLETOWN, DE – Police in Delaware have identified and arrested a teen suspect and an adult in connection with a shooting that took place at a high school basketball game this week. In connection with the discharge of a gun inside Appoquinimink High School during Monday night’s high school basketball game, the Delaware State Police have arrested Demetrius Lyn-Brown, 20, and a 15-year-old juvenile male from Middletown. The troopers responded to a report of a shot fired at Appoquinimink High School, located at 1080 Bunker Hill Road, Middletown, on February 6, at approximately 7:16 p.m. A fight had just occurred The post 15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Wbaltv.com

Sheriff: 'This will be resolved here'

FALLSTON, Md. — Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler says his deputies were assisting in the search for David Linthicum around 7 p.m. Gahler said that after the shooting of a Baltimore County police detective, a vehicle pursuit began and ended in the area of the Fallston Mall. The sheriff said the individual believed to be the suspect is pinned in a perimeter.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify man shot and killed on Tuesday in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday. The victim was 42-year-old Joseph Garrison, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say Garrison was found shot, lying in the street on Ridegcroft Road at about 7:25 p.m. on...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

3 Harford County schools closed Friday due to police activity in the area

Due to police activity in the Fallston area, and a police-imposed shelter in place, Youth's Benefit Elementary, Fallston Middle, and Fallston High schools are CLOSED today, Friday, February 10, 2023. This means that students will not be able to utilize the Fallston high bus depot for magnet programs. Students who...

