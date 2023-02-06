Read full article on original website
Hollis Houston Bankston
A resident of Roseland, LA, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home. He was born August 27, 1944 and was 78 years of age. He was a retired Dairy farmer for over 54 years. He is survived by his 1 daughter, Gay Nell Colvin and husband, Jay; 2 sons, Keith Lynn Bankston and wife, Arlene and Percy Houston Bankston and wife Brenda; 1 sister, Brenda Bankston; 7 grandchildren, Holli (Aaron) Carlton, Hope Bankston, Valerie Bankston, Garrett Bankston, Delaney Bankston, Levi Colvin and Orin Colvin; 2 great-grandchildren, Levi Jude Carlton and Cyrus Carlton. Preceded in death by his parents, L.H. and Ruth Bankston; wife, Dorothy Hendon Bankston; sisters, Ester Ruth Pettit and Doris Sweatt; brothers, Bro. Harold Bankston, Billy Bankston, Johnny Bankston, Sidney Bankston, and Curtis Bankston. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 4:00PM until 8:00PM on Sunday and from 8:00AM until religious services at 10:00AM on Monday, February 13, 2023. Services conducted by Bro. Larry Blades. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Franklinton, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Meagan Leda Schwaner
Meagan Leda Schwaner, beloved daughter, mother, and friend to all, passed from this life Saturday, February 4, 2023. She leaves behind a precious 3-year-old son, grieving parents, sisters and a very large extended family. Meagan was born on June 21, 1996 in Covington, Louisiana to surviving parents Julie Hammer Strawn and Randy Schwaner. Meagan is also survived by her son Louis Patrick Jann, Jr. and his father Patrick Jann, Sr., her loving siblings, Paige Donavan, Rachael Hammer, Kimberlynn Ellspermann, Ally Strawn, Amanda Watson, Jordan Jung, Jonathan Schwaner and Natalie Schwaner. She is also survived by her stepmother Tali Schwaner and stepfather Blaine Strawn.
Clinton Edward Spears, Sr.
And a resident of Kentwood died early Monday morning February 6, 2023 at North Oaks Medical Center. He was a 1991 graduate of Mount Hermon High School that had a long career as an iron worker, employed with South Steel for many years and most recently with T & N Steel. Clinton enjoyed woodworking and working on cars and trucks, as he was a “Jack of all Trades” and very talented working with his hands. He was a big John Wayne fan and liked watching “Gunsmoke” and other old western movies and TV shows and also liked watching Dragon Ball Z and anime shows. Clinton loved to make people laugh and he was a kind-hearted person always willing to help people in need.
Lawrence Henry Oliver
And a resident of the Enon Community died Wednesday morning February 8, 2023 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. He was born in San Francisco, California on October 22, 1936 and later served his country as a tank driver in the United States Army. Lawrence was a longtime active member of Mt. Zion United Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed fishing and spoiling his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The holidays were very important to him and the memories of special Christmas presents for his family and Easter egg hunts for the adults and children will last forever.
Lorenzo Gordon
Lorenzo Gordon a native of Independence and a resident of Kenner answered the masters call January 30 at the Carpenters House in Baton Rouge. The Gordon family ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time.
Dianne Stein Graham
Dianne Stein Graham passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the age of 85. Dianne was born in New Orleans, LA on Friday, February 4, 1938 to Irvin M. Stein, Sr. and Marjorie Pelloat Stein. She is survived by her 3 children; Nancy Graham Meyer (John), Robert James Graham, Jr. (Sheila) and Eric Stephen Graham, Sr. (Sheri); six grandchildren; Jena M. Parker, Lane M. Yocum (Jamieson), Sarah G. Holcombe (Cory), Rebecca G. Forehand (Tom), Chelsie G. Kichen (Daniel) and Eric Stephen Graham, Jr. as well as 7 great grandchildren, Blakely and Kade Parker, Roman, Lincoln and Archer Holcombe and Silas and Vayle Forehand; one sister, Faith S. Cooper and two brothers, Joseph and David Stein.
Robert Joseph Turner
Robert J. "Poochie" Turner, 68, resident of Hammond, LA passed away Monday January 30, 2023. Services will be held Saturday February 11, 2023 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 43169 Calvary Rd Hammond, LA. Visitation 9:00am until the funeral service at 11:00am. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery Hammond, LA.
Thomas Maxwell Fry, Sr.
Tom, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023. He was a proud graduate of the General Motors Institute in Flint, MI where he studied automotive engineering. Tom furthered his education in mechanical engineering at the University of Iowa. He was a talented and skilled engineer for 42 years. Tom was an avid reader. He enjoyed history, politics, theology, and especially reading his Bible. Tom was most passionate about music, especially singing. He was a member of a barbershop quartet in North Carolina and sang in the choir of First United Methodist Church of Ponchatoula. Tom was an enthusiastic football fan and enjoyed following many different teams. He was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church in the Ponchatoula community as a member and proud past president of the local Rotary International.
Marvin Esley Magee
And a resident of Franklinton died early Sunday, February 5, 2023 at St. Tammany Hospital in Covington, Louisiana. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Franklinton. He was a sales manager at Miller Ford Company for many years. He retired from Hibernia Bank. He was the entrepreneur of M & T “Empty” Campground. He enjoyed old vehicles and tractors. He served as past president of the Franklinton Lions Club and he was a member of Franklinton Lodge 101 F&AM.
Annie Ruth Hughes
Annie, age 66, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, February 6, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Hammond, LA. Annie was an avid doll collector and loved cooking. Feeding her family and friends and enjoying their company made her most happy. Annie made the most of every day and believed in living life to the fullest. She was always willing to do for others and loved with her entire heart. Annie was an exceptional woman that left her family with an abundance of wonderful memories. She will be deeply missed.
SOFTBALL: Lady Lions host Lion Classic to open 2023
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University softball team will officially open the 2023 season, hosting the three-team Lion Classic this week at North Oak Park. SLU will face defending Missouri Valley Conference tournament champion Missouri State Friday at 5 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. The visiting Bears will also face Nicholls Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.
Robert man dies following two-vehicle crash in Hammond
February 9, 2023, City of Hammond, LA – On February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:16 a.m., the Hammond Police Department Traffic Unit responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of South Morrison Avenue and Robin Avenue. The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Jacobia L. Hernandez of Robert.
Responders rush to Village of Tangipahoa after reports of tornado Wednesday evening
Emergency responders are rushing the Village of Tangipahoa tonight where a suspected tornado is believed to have struck around 6 p.m. Officials report there have been multiple calls about damage in the community, nestled just south of Kentwood in northern Tangipahoa Parish. Responders were settling in near the intersection of...
