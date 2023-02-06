Tom, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023. He was a proud graduate of the General Motors Institute in Flint, MI where he studied automotive engineering. Tom furthered his education in mechanical engineering at the University of Iowa. He was a talented and skilled engineer for 42 years. Tom was an avid reader. He enjoyed history, politics, theology, and especially reading his Bible. Tom was most passionate about music, especially singing. He was a member of a barbershop quartet in North Carolina and sang in the choir of First United Methodist Church of Ponchatoula. Tom was an enthusiastic football fan and enjoyed following many different teams. He was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church in the Ponchatoula community as a member and proud past president of the local Rotary International.

