Beekmantown, NY

Parliament Goes All-American

By Ken Drake
 4 days ago

Beekmantown, NY – Eagle quarterback, Nathan Parliament, was invited to the Offense-Defense All-American Football Camp in Orlando, Florida.

Parliament, who is currently a junior at Beekmantown High School, spent 4 days in sunny Florida in hopes to better his skills, and also learn some techniques to bring back to his teammates.

Nathan, was excited to represent the area.

Hear his story in the video above.

