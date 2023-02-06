ATLANTA – Kansas redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson has been named to the 2023 Naismith Men’s Player of the Year Midseason Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. There are 30 total student-athletes named to the midseason squad and Wilson is looking to become the third Jayhawk to win the Naismith Men’s Player of the Year Trophy joining Danny Manning (1988) and Frank Mason III (2017).

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO