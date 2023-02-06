Read full article on original website
🏀 Women’s Hoops on the Road to Face Texas Tech Saturday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, to face Texas Tech on Saturday, Feb. 11. It will be the second conference meeting of the season between the two teams. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be...
🏀 Jalen Wilson Named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Team
ATLANTA – Kansas redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson has been named to the 2023 Naismith Men’s Player of the Year Midseason Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. There are 30 total student-athletes named to the midseason squad and Wilson is looking to become the third Jayhawk to win the Naismith Men’s Player of the Year Trophy joining Danny Manning (1988) and Frank Mason III (2017).
🏀 Prater Leads Jayhawks Past TCU, 73-55
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Chandler Prater matched a career-high with 19 points while Taiyanna Jackson recorded her 15th double-double of the season as the Kansas Jayhawks defeated TCU, 73-55, on Wednesday evening at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks improve to 15-7 overall and 5-6 in Big 12 play, while TCU drops...
🎾 Kansas' Matches at Arkansas, Memphis Canceled
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas’ matches against Arkansas and Memphis this weekend will not be played due to health and safety protocols with the KU program. Neither match will be rescheduled at this time. Kansas will return to action Feb. 17-18 when they host Arizona, UC Santa Barbara and...
🥎 Kansas Softball Opens Season at the Candrea Classic
TUCSON, Ariz. – The Kansas Softball team will open the 2022-23 campaign on Thursday as the Jayhawks head west to compete in the Candrea Classic at Hillenbrand Stadium against No. 12 Arizona, Long Beach State and North Carolina State. Kansas will play five games over three days to open...
🏀 Jalen Wilson Named to Julius Erving Award Top 10
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Kansas redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson has been named a top 10 candidate for the 2023 Julius Erving Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday. Named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player Julius Erving, the annual honor is in...
