Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

Monroe woman arrested for alleged bank fraud

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police Department arrested Jennifer Baird on Feb. 6, 2023, for alleged bank fraud. Officer Whaley of WMPD says he responded to a call from Centric Federal Credit Union on Jan. 3, 2023, in reference to bank fraud. When he arrived, Whaley says a...
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Detention center lawsuit in early stages

Legal proceedings related to the death of Demerious Jones while in custody at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center are scheduled to continue today. A lawsuit filed alleging LPDC staff allowed Jones to die from diabetic ketoacidosis without providing sufficient medical treatment remains in its early stages and is likely to take some time to litigate.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish man wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 41-year-old Wesley Dewayne Arnold. Arnold is described as a white man standing five feet and eight inches and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He is known to be frequent in the Spearsville and West Monroe areas. Arnold is wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support if you […]
UNION PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man charged with terrorizing businessman

A Choudrant man was arrested Monday evening after the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of an incident at a La. Highway 145 residence. The victim stated Casey Bagwell came onto his property and appeared to be about the ram his vehicle into the residence. The victim said as the vehicle approached his residence at an unreasonable speed, he fired numerous shots at Bagwell’s vehicle because he feared for his safety and that of his family. The victim said Bagwell had been coming to his place of business in Ruston for several weeks, threatening him and his coworkers.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Disturbance at store prompts arrest

A 32-year-old man was arrested for causing a disturbance at a convenience store, his second arrest at the location in under two months. Ruston Police responded to the Delta Mini Mart at 200 West California Ave. in Ruston Saturday night regarding a disturbance. Officers were told Duntay Harvey of Ruston...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Wanted man stopped for excessive window tint

A Homer man was arrested by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night after he was stopped for excessive window tint. A deputy saw a silver Hyundai on La. Highway 33 with window tint that appeared to be too dark. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, Jermund C. Curry, 30, was found with bits of suspected marijuana stuck on the front of his shirt. Curry was removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted, yielding more marijuana, two digital scales typically used in narcotics trafficking, and a grinder used for processing marijuana.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

AT&T gives Louisiana Tech Foundation $20,000 to teach courses in the community

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech is receiving $20,000 from AT&T to help improve digital literacy in the Ruston community. “Where I’m from, not a lot of people are technically savvy,” said Da’Voznik Armstrong, a junior at Louisiana Tech. “For instance, your grandma, mom, or dad: ‘Baby, how do you do this? How did you make this? Can you fix my TV?’”
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Unusual behavior draws attention to suspect

Ruston Police arrested a Downsville man Friday evening after some unusual behavior at a local elementary school. Police received a call of a man sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of Hillcrest Elementary firing an electric nail gun at the school. School was not in session at the time.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish authorities identify burglary suspect after finding the suspect’s photo album at the scene; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest for a recent residential burglary in Union Parish. In January 2023, officials of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the Downsville area due to a residential burglary. Authorities were informed that the […]
UNION PARISH, LA

