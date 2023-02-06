Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Monroe woman arrested for alleged bank fraud
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police Department arrested Jennifer Baird on Feb. 6, 2023, for alleged bank fraud. Officer Whaley of WMPD says he responded to a call from Centric Federal Credit Union on Jan. 3, 2023, in reference to bank fraud. When he arrived, Whaley says a...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man Wanted for Violation of Protective Orders, Other Crimes
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man Wanted for Violation of Protective Orders, Other Crimes. Union Parish, Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Joseph Christopher Corrent, 32. Corrent is described as 5’9” tall, and 158 lbs.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Detention center lawsuit in early stages
Legal proceedings related to the death of Demerious Jones while in custody at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center are scheduled to continue today. A lawsuit filed alleging LPDC staff allowed Jones to die from diabetic ketoacidosis without providing sufficient medical treatment remains in its early stages and is likely to take some time to litigate.
Louisiana woman arrested for allegedly stealing over $20K from credit union
A Monroe woman was arrested after allegedly making unauthorized transactions with Bank of America totaling $23,000.
KNOE TV8
Two Ruston men sentenced to combined 25 years, 2 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine
SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - Two Ruston men have been sentenced to a combined 25 years and two months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, according to a press release from United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. Law enforcement agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began an investigation into the...
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe offers safety tips and guidance ahead Krewe of Janus parade day
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is preparing to let the good times roll with the Krewe of Janus on Saturday, Feb. 11, but would first like to remind the community of some safety tips and reminders. Safety tips:. Do not leave children unattended! Designate a meeting place...
KNOE TV8
Community leaders hold forum in Bastrop to reduce crime in Morehouse Parish
BASTROP La. (KNOE) - Community leaders in Bastrop held a forum on February 9 to discuss ways to reduce crime in Morehouse Parish. “It’s in our neighborhood,” said Pastor Morell Smith. “It’s our people. It’s our people that are killing one another. What can we do about it?”
Union Parish man wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 41-year-old Wesley Dewayne Arnold. Arnold is described as a white man standing five feet and eight inches and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He is known to be frequent in the Spearsville and West Monroe areas. Arnold is wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support if you […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man charged with terrorizing businessman
A Choudrant man was arrested Monday evening after the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of an incident at a La. Highway 145 residence. The victim stated Casey Bagwell came onto his property and appeared to be about the ram his vehicle into the residence. The victim said as the vehicle approached his residence at an unreasonable speed, he fired numerous shots at Bagwell’s vehicle because he feared for his safety and that of his family. The victim said Bagwell had been coming to his place of business in Ruston for several weeks, threatening him and his coworkers.
Monroe woman accused of stealing over $1K worth of alcohol from convenience store; jailed
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing approximately $1,094 worth of alcohol with three other suspects. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a convenience store on the 6000 block of Cypress Street […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Disturbance at store prompts arrest
A 32-year-old man was arrested for causing a disturbance at a convenience store, his second arrest at the location in under two months. Ruston Police responded to the Delta Mini Mart at 200 West California Ave. in Ruston Saturday night regarding a disturbance. Officers were told Duntay Harvey of Ruston...
Louisiana woman accused of stealing from Dillard’s; also arrested for drug offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Winn Parish woman has been arrested for allegedly possessing illegal narcotics and attempting to steal items from the Dillard’s shopping store in Monroe, La. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:53 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed 34-year-old Katie M. […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Wanted man stopped for excessive window tint
A Homer man was arrested by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night after he was stopped for excessive window tint. A deputy saw a silver Hyundai on La. Highway 33 with window tint that appeared to be too dark. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, Jermund C. Curry, 30, was found with bits of suspected marijuana stuck on the front of his shirt. Curry was removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted, yielding more marijuana, two digital scales typically used in narcotics trafficking, and a grinder used for processing marijuana.
KNOE TV8
Sheriff’s office searches near Riverbend Elementary; area deemed safe
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Riverbend Elementary was put on lockdown for a short time this morning at 9:25 as a precaution as police looked for a suspect wanted on drug charges, according to a spokesman for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. The suspect’s car was spotted near the...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect Wanted on 3 Counts of Attempted Murder
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect Wanted on 3 Counts of Attempted Murder. Monroe, Louisiana – On February 7, 2023, the Monroe Police Department announced that they are asking for help from the public in locating suspect Isszvian Webb. According to authorities, an arrest warrant for Isszvian...
KNOE TV8
AT&T gives Louisiana Tech Foundation $20,000 to teach courses in the community
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech is receiving $20,000 from AT&T to help improve digital literacy in the Ruston community. “Where I’m from, not a lot of people are technically savvy,” said Da’Voznik Armstrong, a junior at Louisiana Tech. “For instance, your grandma, mom, or dad: ‘Baby, how do you do this? How did you make this? Can you fix my TV?’”
myarklamiss.com
City of El Dorado encourages residents to stop by the City Hall to receive PPE Kits
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of El Dorado has announced that several PPE kits are located at the El Dorado City Hall and available to the public. Residents can come and receive the kits between 8 AM to 5 PM.
Deputies attempting to locate 4 persons of interest in West Monroe convenience store theft
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a theft that took place at the J-Mart West convenience store in West Monroe, La. Deputies are attempting to identify four persons of interest in the photo below. If you have any information on […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Unusual behavior draws attention to suspect
Ruston Police arrested a Downsville man Friday evening after some unusual behavior at a local elementary school. Police received a call of a man sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of Hillcrest Elementary firing an electric nail gun at the school. School was not in session at the time.
Union Parish authorities identify burglary suspect after finding the suspect’s photo album at the scene; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest for a recent residential burglary in Union Parish. In January 2023, officials of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the Downsville area due to a residential burglary. Authorities were informed that the […]
