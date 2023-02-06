ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Nick Sirianni salary, net worth: How much money is Eagles head coach making in 2023?

Nick Sirianni is only in his second year as an NFL head coach. But it doesn't take long to reap the benefits of coaching at the highest level of football. Sirianni has been a near-immediate success for Philadelphia as the team's head coach. He led the Eagles to the playoffs in 2021 after a disappointing 4-11-1 2020 season saw the team part ways with Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson. And now in his second season, Sirianni has a chance to earn the franchise's second Super Bowl title.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Super Bowl 57: Best Same Game Parlay picks and player props for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Super Bowl 57 is set to get underway on Sunday evening (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX) in Glendale, as the AFC champion Chiefs and NFC champion Eagles will face off at State Farm Stadium. This Super Bowl has the making of an instant classic, and with so many high-profile stars in action, there are a lot of interesting prop bets and potential same-game parlays in which bettors can invest.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy