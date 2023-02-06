Read full article on original website
$1M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Cook County
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - One lucky Illinois Lottery player is $1 million richer after a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cook County. This is now the second Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $1 million or more playing Mega Millions already this year. The winning ticket...
The Easy Way To Pay Fees On Illinois Tollways Without I-PASS
If you're looking to avoid using I-PASS on Illinois Tollways, here's the easiest way to pay for your road fees. Do remember the old saying, "cash is king?" When high rollers traveled with a wad of dollars. Everyone used cash for everything. Those days are gone. We now live in a digital world. Many businesses, stadiums, restaurants, and more don't even take cash anymore. You have to pay with a card.
Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket worth $850,000 sold in Chicago area
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A winning Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket was sold last weekend at a gas station in north suburban Waukegan. The ticket was purchased at Thorntons, 3233 Grand Ave., and matched all five numbers for Sunday evening's drawing. The winning numbers were 17-20-22-24-35. Almost 25,000 other prizes ranging...
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Illinois lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at this convenience store
Illinois lottery players should take a moment to double-check their tickets. That’s because there’s a winning ticket out there worth a hefty $1 million that has yet to be claimed. Keep reading to learn more.
Up to $30,000 in stimulus money available for homeowners in Illinois
Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage? If so, here is some good news for you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look closer at the details.
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are: 2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
Indiana & Illinois Residents Should Wait to File 2022 Taxes According to the IRS
While 2022 was the year that residents in Illinois and Indiana saw a little extra cash from their respective states, those refund payments are now causing some headaches with the Internal Revenue Service. Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refunds. The Indiana Department of Revenue called them Automatic Taxpayer Refunds and for Hoosiers,...
One winning ticket sold for $754 million Powerball jackpot
Des Moines, Iowa — Someone in Washington state overcame huge odds Monday night to win the $754 million Powerball jackpot, the game's website says.The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. It was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19, 2022, in the 34th drawing since.That winless streak enabled the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.The $754 million jackpot Monday is for a winner opting for an annuity paid over 29 years. Higher interest rates have enabled annuity payments...
Leading restaurant chain opens another location in Illinois
A leading restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Illinois. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant Chick-fil-A opened its newest Illinois location in Edwardsville, according to the company's website.
Illinois Gaming Board to vote on license for temporary Bally's Casino
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois gaming board meets in Chicago Wednesday to vote on a license for a temporary Bally's Casino in the city.It's the first step toward a new, permanent casino in the River West neighborhood.The make-shift location would be at the Medinah Temple on Ohio Street in River North. Back in September, we reported on a traffic study that found the area will be able to handle the increase in traffic caused by the temporary gaming operations. A newly constructed Bally's Casino is set to open in River West sometime in 2026.
IDNR seeks teachers for summer fishing program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking instructors for summer fishing clinics across central Illinois. The clinics are part of the department's Urban Fishing Program. The temporary positions take place over the summer months, making them good options for teachers, retirees, students, and others...
Cedar Rapids Man Wins BIG Money with Scratch Ticket
The state of Iowa has seen some huge paydays over the last week and we've got another one to add to the list. The month of February has been very kind to lottery players, especially those buying scratch tickets. I know it's only February 7 but just look at this:
5 Of The Most Dangerous Animals in Illinois
Illinois is known for its lush green forests, prairies, and wetlands, which are home to a diverse range of wildlife. While most of the animals in Illinois are harmless, there are some species that pose a significant threat to humans. Here are the 5 most dangerous animals in Illinois and what you should do if you encounter them.
4 Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts win prizes in Monday night’s drawing
There was no Powerball jackpot winner in Massachusetts, but four tickets sold at local stores won prizes in Monday night’s drawing.
Full List: 4 More Illinois Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Closing, Bringing Illinois Total to 19
Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
Is it illegal to record a conversation in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there may be times you are tempted to record a phone converstation without someone knowing it, legal experts would warn you against the practice. Illinois law makes it a felony to intercept, record or transcribe any private telephone or electronic communication unless all parties give their consent, under 720 Ill. […]
Illinois lawmakers propose diaper stipend for low-income families
(WAND) — A report from Nielsen IQ found the price of diapers is up 20% from a year ago, pushing family budgets to the brink. Now Illinois lawmakers are hoping to support low-income families with a diaper stipend. "Its like you have to decide whether or not to pay...
National store chain closing another Illinois location
A popular national store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Illinois early next month. Read on to learn more. The Daily Herald recently confirmed that the Best Buy store in Algonquin would be closing permanently early next month.
