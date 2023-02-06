ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

fox32chicago.com

$1M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Cook County

NORTHBROOK, Ill. - One lucky Illinois Lottery player is $1 million richer after a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cook County. This is now the second Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $1 million or more playing Mega Millions already this year. The winning ticket...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Q985

The Easy Way To Pay Fees On Illinois Tollways Without I-PASS

If you're looking to avoid using I-PASS on Illinois Tollways, here's the easiest way to pay for your road fees. Do remember the old saying, "cash is king?" When high rollers traveled with a wad of dollars. Everyone used cash for everything. Those days are gone. We now live in a digital world. Many businesses, stadiums, restaurants, and more don't even take cash anymore. You have to pay with a card.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket worth $850,000 sold in Chicago area

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A winning Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket was sold last weekend at a gas station in north suburban Waukegan. The ticket was purchased at Thorntons, 3233 Grand Ave., and matched all five numbers for Sunday evening's drawing. The winning numbers were 17-20-22-24-35. Almost 25,000 other prizes ranging...
WAUKEGAN, IL
FOX59

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are:  2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
CBS Denver

One winning ticket sold for $754 million Powerball jackpot

Des Moines, Iowa — Someone in Washington state overcame huge odds Monday night to win the $754 million Powerball jackpot, the game's website says.The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. It was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19, 2022, in the 34th drawing since.That winless streak enabled the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.The $754 million jackpot Monday is for a winner opting for an annuity paid over 29 years. Higher interest rates have enabled annuity payments...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois Gaming Board to vote on license for temporary Bally's Casino

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois gaming board meets in Chicago Wednesday to vote on a license for a temporary Bally's Casino in the city.It's the first step toward a new, permanent casino in the River West neighborhood.The make-shift location would be at the Medinah Temple on Ohio Street in River North. Back in September, we reported on a traffic study that found the area will be able to handle the increase in traffic caused by the temporary gaming operations. A newly constructed Bally's Casino is set to open in River West sometime in 2026.
CHICAGO, IL
WAND TV

IDNR seeks teachers for summer fishing program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking instructors for summer fishing clinics across central Illinois. The clinics are part of the department's Urban Fishing Program. The temporary positions take place over the summer months, making them good options for teachers, retirees, students, and others...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1440 WROK

5 Of The Most Dangerous Animals in Illinois

Illinois is known for its lush green forests, prairies, and wetlands, which are home to a diverse range of wildlife. While most of the animals in Illinois are harmless, there are some species that pose a significant threat to humans. Here are the 5 most dangerous animals in Illinois and what you should do if you encounter them.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Full List: 4 More Illinois Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Closing, Bringing Illinois Total to 19

Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it illegal to record a conversation in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there may be times you are tempted to record a phone converstation without someone knowing it, legal experts would warn you against the practice. Illinois law makes it a felony to intercept, record or transcribe any private telephone or electronic communication unless all parties give their consent, under 720 Ill. […]
ILLINOIS STATE

