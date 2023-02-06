Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
Tesla is by far the US leader in electric-vehicle sales. But as the market continues to grow, Elon Musk's slice of the pie is shrinking. After driving two of the most popular new Tesla rivals on sale — the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 — it's easy to see why Americans are warming up to new faces in the race. The trendy Korean SUVs are stylish, fun, and technologically advanced — and are making trouble for Tesla's Model Y.
Jalopnik
Rivian Patents a Low-Range Gearbox for Electric Off-Roaders
Are you one of the lucky people driving round in a shiny new Rivian electric pickup or SUV? Nice, aren’t they? While you’ve been driving it around town or heading out onto trails, have you wished for a bit more off-road performance? Well, Rivian might soon have an answer for you.
New Evidence Suggests Toyota Is Building A Century SUV To Compete With The BMW X5
Rumors suggesting that Toyota will soon introduce a Century SUV are gaining traction, with Nikkei Asia(NA) reporting that the automaker will launch its latest range-topper by the end of the year. If you're not aware, the Century nameplate is legendary in luxury car circles and is affixed to Toyota's finest...
Jalopnik
Tesla's Website Is Finally Showing the Real Price First
Up until recently, when you went to Tesla’s website to price out a car, the price it would show by default included “potential savings,” which Tesla defined as potential tax incentives and what you wouldn’t spend paying for gas. You had to click to reveal the “purchase price,” which is the higher amount of money that you actually pay Tesla for the car. Some called the whole business misleading, because it was, but recently Tesla changed its website to show the purchase price first, in an apparent attempt at being a little more honest.
What Do the Numbers 911 Stand for in the Porsche 911?
The Porsche 911 is one of the most legendary cars on the road. Yet not many people know the true origin behind it's numerical name. The post What Do the Numbers 911 Stand for in the Porsche 911? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Houston Chronicle
Weekly Recalls: Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Nissan, Porsche, Volkswagen
Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Fit and 2019-2022 HR-V vehicles. The rearview camera image may not display when the engine is started with a key, due to a design error in the audio display power circuit. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility."
3 of the Best Compact Plug-in Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact plug-in hybrid SUV it's important to do your research. Here are some options you may want to consider. The post 3 of the Best Compact Plug-in Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
2024 BMW X5 Lights Up In New Teaser, Will Debut Soon
Spy photographers have snapped the 2024 BMW X5 on numerous occasions and now we’re getting our first official look at the facelifted crossover. Set to debut soon, the updated model was teased in a short video that shows the crossover will have an illuminated grille as well as a new front bumper. The clip also teases updated head- and taillights, although details are hard to make out.
These 2 Porsches Have the Best 3-Year Appreciation Rate
Porsches are known for keeping their value. Two in particular have appreciated over the past three years. The post These 2 Porsches Have the Best 3-Year Appreciation Rate appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche Taycan, 2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on a mid-cycle update for its Taycan electric sedan and wagon, and the latest prototype to be spotted is for the Taycan Cross Turismo soft-roader. While the updates will be mild, there are rumors of a new performance flagship coming to take on the Tesla Model S Plaid.
Jalopnik
What Cars Do You Think Would Be Better Electrified?
Right now, EV swaps are still too complex and expensive to be viable for most owners of older and classic cars. Major automakers like Ford, Chevy and Mini have touted the ease of converting ICE-equipped models to EVs, but until crate motors (electric, that is) and battery packs are cheaply available as off-the-shelf parts, these kinds of conversions will remain rather niche. Or they’ll be the purview of specialist shops trying to conserve classics by turning them into EVs.
Top Speed
Here's How You Can Still Get A Brand-New $35,000 Tesla
A $35,000 Tesla Model 3 sounds as good as $5 T-bone steak dinner; you just can't beat the price for something that awesome. The problem is, while Elon Musk has been promising this 35,000 Model 3 for years, and sort of delivered on it, it's been an extremely elusive vehicle to actually get one's hands on. The good news is, consumers can actually get a $35,000 Tesla Model 3 right now. The bad news comes as there are several conditions that will limit who can actually take advantage of this deal, and the window may be closing for everyone. Still, for those who qualify, this is the time to snap one up.
electrek.co
Tesla Cybertruck spotted with new front-end and monstrous wiper
A new Tesla Cybertruck beta prototype has been spotted and this time we get a good look at the front-end, which appears to have been updated, and it still has a monstrous windshield wiper. As we reported last week, we expected to start seeing a lot more Cybertruck sightings as...
Jalopnik
The 2023 Land Rover Defender 110 V8 Makes You Feel Special
Driving a Land Rover Defender 110 V8 makes you the main character. People notice you. They give you thumbs-ups and reassuring nods as you leave them behind in a wake of V8 burble. And you feel like you deserve it. That’s what driving a Defender does. Sometimes a vehicle...
Carscoops
Teslas Have A Hidden Safety Trick To Shut Down The High-Voltage System
Electric cars may have plenty of advantages compared to combustion-engined vehicles but they also bring new challenges in terms of how the technology must be treated in the case of an accident. Extrication specialists undertake special training for EVs, uncovering the areas they should pay attention to. One of them is the location of the special cables that need to be cut in order to shut down the high-voltage system.
My friend is driving a freezing-cold Porsche – and the schadenfreude is delicious
Schadenfreude is a dark and powerful force, although, upon looking it up, it’s not quite what I thought it was. Malicious pleasure in the misfortunes of others, says Chambers. Mine’s not exactly like that – it’s better, and worse. Better in the sense that my pleasure isn’t malicious; it’s less about malice than amusement. But it’s worse in that it’s not all “others” I apply it to. Just my friends.
Jalopnik
The 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer Looks a Little Sleeker and Gets Better Inside Too
The 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer is getting a small redesign both inside and out. The small SUV from Chevy won’t come with any mechanical upgrades this year, but the facelift has given the 2024 Trailblazer a new look, courtesy of sleeker lights all around, as well as a new grille and bumpers that tauten up the SUV’s lines.
Jalopnik
Hyundai Pushes Back Against Subscriptions with Bluelink+
Subscriptions are all the rage in the automotive world these days, with BMW leading the charge. But while $18-per-month heated seats get a lot of the headlines, a lot of safety, maintenance, and remote features are also already subscription-based. New car buyers typically get them for free as part of a trial period, but once the trial runs out, you either have to pay up or do without. Today, Hyundai announced that it’s bundling all of its subscription services into a single complimentary package on new vehicles called Bluelink+.
Hyundai launching electric vehicle subscription program for $699 per month
Hyundai's Evolve+ is a new month-to-month car subscription program that includes insurance and maintenance for the Kona Electric or Ioniq 5 with no long-term commitment.
OFFICIAL: Ferrari Has Four New Cars Coming In 2023
As first noticed by Motor1, Ferrari's 2022 financial year earnings call - which detailed record financial results for 2022 - revealed that the Prancing Horse will launch four new models before the end of 2023, with another 11 to follow over the next three years (2023-2026). As is typical of the brand, no further details were provided, but it appears that Ferrari will average five models per year. What will these be?
Comments / 0