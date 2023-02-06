A $35,000 Tesla Model 3 sounds as good as $5 T-bone steak dinner; you just can't beat the price for something that awesome. The problem is, while Elon Musk has been promising this 35,000 Model 3 for years, and sort of delivered on it, it's been an extremely elusive vehicle to actually get one's hands on. The good news is, consumers can actually get a $35,000 Tesla Model 3 right now. The bad news comes as there are several conditions that will limit who can actually take advantage of this deal, and the window may be closing for everyone. Still, for those who qualify, this is the time to snap one up.

1 DAY AGO