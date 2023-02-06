PHOTO GALLERY: Lady Falcons come out firing, collect big conference win

Volunteer girls’ basketball coach Caroline Laek said her team’s been talking a lot about the importance of a strong start. On Friday night, they did more than talk about.

The Lady Falcons came out firing on all cylinders Friday night, en route to a big 70-42 Upper Lakes Conference win over visiting Sullivan East.

“You can’t really ask for much more than that one right there,” said Laek. “Historically when we don’t start games very well, things just tend to spiral for us. We talked about how, even if scoring wasn’t something we were doing well at the beginning, we’ve got to turn that frustrated energy that we get into something positive.”

The only frustration in Friday’s contest was on the Lady Patriots’ side of the court.

Volunteer used its aggressive defense to frustrate the Lady Patriots and jump out to a 41-16 halftime lead.

“We talked about letting our defense create our offense, and I thought we did that really well tonight,” Laek said. “Whoever starts the game, when they create that momentum, anybody else that comes in is feeding off of that. Everybody feels more confident that they do good things.”

Four Lady Falcons reached double figures in the game — and 10 players scored. Jacie Begley and Ava Jackson led the way with 13 points each. Emmerson Head added 12 points, including three 3-pointers. Kendra Huff tossed in 10.

The Lady Falcons’ defense limited East to one double-digit scorer: reigning player of the year Jenna Hare led all scorers with 22 points in the game, including four 3-pointers.

“You know she’s going to get hers. We’ve just got to contain everybody else, box her out and let her get one shot, and I thought we did a pretty good job of that,” Laek said.

The Lady Falcons had another key conference matchup on tap this week at Tennessee High as teams wrangle for positions in postseason play.