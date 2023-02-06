ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary Jacobs Joins Kramer Levin as Partner in Private Equity Practice

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023--

Zachary Jacobs has joined Kramer Levin’s New York office as a partner in the firm’s Private Equity practice. The firm has added six prominent lateral partners in key practice areas since the beginning of 2023.

Mr. Jacobs represents clients in public and private acquisitions, divestitures, and joint ventures, focusing on representing private equity funds and their portfolio companies in a wide range of industries, including health care, life sciences, chemicals and manufacturing.

“Among our destination practices, private equity is a cornerstone,” said Kramer Levin co-managing partners Paul H. Schoeman and Howard T. Spilko. “We are pleased to welcome Zach to the firm and to be able to offer his talents to our sponsor clients.”

“Zach is an excellent private equity deal lawyer whose experience and commercial mindset is a perfect fit for our practice and our clients,” said Corporate Chair Ernest S. Wechsler. “He is a great addition to our team.”

“I am excited to join Kramer Levin’s highly regarded Private Equity team,” said Mr. Jacobs. “I look forward to contributing to the firm’s proactive, pragmatic and creative client-centered approach.”

Mr. Jacobs joins Kramer Levin from Morrison Cohen, where he was a partner. He began his career at Sullivan & Cromwell.

Mr. Jacobs earned his J.D. from Columbia University School of Law, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, and his B.A., magna cum laude, from Cornell University.

Kramer Levin’s other hires so far this year include Scott Welkis, a partner in the Corporate department and chair of the firm’s Special Situations practice; fund formation partners Yasho Lahiri and Robert Bendiner Weiss in the Investment Management practice; Terry D. Novetsky, a partner in the Securitization and Structured Finance practice; and Alexander Woolverton, a partner in the Bankruptcy and Restructuring group.

About Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP

Kramer Levin provides its clients proactive, creative and pragmatic solutions that address today’s most challenging legal issues. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Silicon Valley, Washington, DC, and Paris and fosters a strong culture of involvement in public and community service. For more information, visit www.kramerlevin.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005537/en/

