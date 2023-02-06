Ohio Boys High School Basketball Poll

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state officials said they will allow COVID-19-related masking requirements for staff and visitors in hospitals and other health care facilities to lapse on Sunday. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said that while the pandemic is not over, “we are moving to a transition.” “As we do, and with safe and effective vaccines, treatments, and more, we are able to lift the state’s masking requirement in health care settings,” McDonald said in a statement. The decision announced Thursday comes as governments continue to relax rules enacted during the most intense days of the pandemic.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO