Ohio Boys High School Basketball Poll
The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (5) 17-2 117 2
2. Lakewood St. Edward (8) 15-1 110 1
3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 17-2 79 4
4. Powell Olentangy Liberty 18-2 75 5
5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 16-2 72 3
6. Stow-Munroe Falls 16-2 55 8
7. Akr. SVSM 13-5 49 6
8. Garfield Hts. 16-3 31 10
9. Pickerington Cent. 14-5 24 T10
10. Fairfield 16-4 19 7
Others receiving 12 or more points: Huber Hts. Wayne 18. Avon Lake 17. Westerville N. 15. Cin. Elder 14.
DIVISION II
1. Cols. Bishop Ready (9) 19-0 117 1
2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3) 19-2 115 2
3. Rocky River Lutheran W. (1) 18-1 96 4
4. Cin. Taft 16-2 93 3
5. Sandusky 18-1 54 7
6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 14-4 47 6
7. Defiance 16-2 41 5
8. Youngs. Ursuline 16-1 32 10
(tie) Zanesville Maysville 18-1 32 8
10. Cin. Woodward 15-3 31 8
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 16. Carrollton 14.
DIVISION III
1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (9) 14-4 117 1
2. Minford (1) 17-1 91 3
3. Casstown Miami E. (1) 19-2 87 4
4. Ottawa-Glandorf 15-3 81 5
5. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 15-3 54 2
6. Cols. Africentric 17-4 43 7
7. Martins Ferry 16-1 39 T8
8. Malvern 18-1 30 10
9. Worthington Christian 16-2 29 T8
10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 17-3 22 NR
(tie) S. Point 16-3 22 NR
High school basketball
Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 20. Youngs. Liberty 19. Gahanna Cols. Academy 15. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Richmond Hts. (12) 20-0 129 1
2. Jackson Center 19-1 107 2
3. Leesburg Fairfield 20-0 90 3
4. Russia 18-2 73 5
5. Convoy Crestview 16-2 61 4
6. Maria Stein Marion Local 16-3 58 T7
7. Lowellville 17-1 41 6
8. Troy Christian 18-3 39 9
9. Caldwell 17-2 37 T7
10. Hamler Patrick Henry 16-3 21 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 15.
