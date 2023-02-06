ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Boys High School Basketball Poll

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Centerville (5) 17-2 117 2

2. Lakewood St. Edward (8) 15-1 110 1

3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 17-2 79 4

4. Powell Olentangy Liberty 18-2 75 5

5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 16-2 72 3

6. Stow-Munroe Falls 16-2 55 8

7. Akr. SVSM 13-5 49 6

8. Garfield Hts. 16-3 31 10

9. Pickerington Cent. 14-5 24 T10

10. Fairfield 16-4 19 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Huber Hts. Wayne 18. Avon Lake 17. Westerville N. 15. Cin. Elder 14.

DIVISION II

1. Cols. Bishop Ready (9) 19-0 117 1

2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3) 19-2 115 2

3. Rocky River Lutheran W. (1) 18-1 96 4

4. Cin. Taft 16-2 93 3

5. Sandusky 18-1 54 7

6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 14-4 47 6

7. Defiance 16-2 41 5

8. Youngs. Ursuline 16-1 32 10

(tie) Zanesville Maysville 18-1 32 8

10. Cin. Woodward 15-3 31 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 16. Carrollton 14.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (9) 14-4 117 1

2. Minford (1) 17-1 91 3

3. Casstown Miami E. (1) 19-2 87 4

4. Ottawa-Glandorf 15-3 81 5

5. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 15-3 54 2

6. Cols. Africentric 17-4 43 7

7. Martins Ferry 16-1 39 T8

8. Malvern 18-1 30 10

9. Worthington Christian 16-2 29 T8

10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 17-3 22 NR

(tie) S. Point 16-3 22 NR

High school basketball

Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 20. Youngs. Liberty 19. Gahanna Cols. Academy 15. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Richmond Hts. (12) 20-0 129 1

2. Jackson Center 19-1 107 2

3. Leesburg Fairfield 20-0 90 3

4. Russia 18-2 73 5

5. Convoy Crestview 16-2 61 4

6. Maria Stein Marion Local 16-3 58 T7

7. Lowellville 17-1 41 6

8. Troy Christian 18-3 39 9

9. Caldwell 17-2 37 T7

10. Hamler Patrick Henry 16-3 21 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 15.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Montana bill would let students misgender classmates

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana schools would not be able to punish students who purposely misgender or deadname their transgender peers under a Republican-backed legislative proposal that opponents argue will increase bullying of children who are already struggling for acceptance. The proposal, co-sponsored by more than two dozen GOP...
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Highly Desirable St. Johns County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2023-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Stonecrest, its latest new, single-family home community situated off Race Track Road in St. Johns County. The new homes at Stonecrest are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Stonecrest is zoned for highly rated St. Johns County schools, and future community amenities will include a playground and pool. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005092/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in highly desirable St. Johns County. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

New York lets COVID-19 health care mask requirements lapse

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state officials said they will allow COVID-19-related masking requirements for staff and visitors in hospitals and other health care facilities to lapse on Sunday. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said that while the pandemic is not over, “we are moving to a transition.” “As we do, and with safe and effective vaccines, treatments, and more, we are able to lift the state’s masking requirement in health care settings,” McDonald said in a statement. The decision announced Thursday comes as governments continue to relax rules enacted during the most intense days of the pandemic.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Schools become flashpoint for Republicans eyeing White House

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has called for parents to elect and fire school principals. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has banned instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. And Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador who is expected to announce her White House bid next week, is among the Republicans taking aim at critical race theory.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy