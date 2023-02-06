Yes, it’s foolish to make a Super Bowl bet based on a Madden simulation

Betting is hard. Just ask around, and you’ll notice nobody is undefeated. Most people you encounter aren’t even in the black (if they’re honest enough to admit it).

So, it would seem, letting a video game do the work of figuring out who to bet would be just as good as making the pick yourself. However, when it comes to EA Sports’ annual Super Bowl simulation using Madden NFL, you’re probably better off on your own.

This year’s Madden NFL 23 simulation predicted the Eagles to easily cover 1.5 points with a 31-17 win over the Chiefs. The only problem: Madden is 1-4 predicting the last five Super Bowls.

The simulation wasn’t always so bad, though. From 2004 to 2015, the simulation was 9-3 predicting Super Bowls, including a perfect score for Patriots-Seahawks in 2015. It’s been downhill since, with the simulation going 2-5.

So much for trusting the computer. Based on recent results, you’d almost be more inclined to take the Chiefs. But it’s clear the video game is no more reliable than a human at guessing these outcomes.