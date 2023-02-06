ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Will Edwards
4d ago

practice run. a successful one it seems. stay vigilant people we have no idea what could be coming.

Suspected downed Chinese spy balloon could have been carrying hundreds of pounds of equipment, expert says

The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina over the weekend has been an object of mystery and intrigue for the better part of a week. As U.S. Navy vessels collect the debris from the balloon that was ordered down by President Joe Biden, intelligence officials are working to reverse-engineer the wreckage to discover its contents.
US says China gave up intel secrets with balloon shoot-down

President Joe Biden on Monday defended the decision to wait until a Chinese balloon crossed the United States before shooting it down, and the White House said valuable intelligence was being culled from the device. China says the balloon was an errant weather observation aircraft with no military purpose, but...
WASHINGTON STATE
How America Would Be Screwed if China Invades Taiwan

The vaunted fleet of the U.S. Navy may not be ready for a conflict with China.A recent analysis found that the U.S. would likely lose a vast number of ships in a war with China over Taiwan, thanks to a narrowing technological advantage. And experts say the U.S. fleet of over 490 ships is also losing its edge in numbers compared to China’s fleet of 661 vessels.“We are nowhere near adequately prepared,” said William Toti, who led the Navy’s anti-submarine China strategy before his retirement. “I fear that we've awakened a sleeping giant. They have more ships than we do....
3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost

On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
China Spent the Weekend Mocking America Over Its Spy Balloon

As the Chinese spy balloon that soared across American skies was shot down on Saturday and lawmakers argued over who was to blame, Beijing was basking in the bedlam.Revelations about the balloon—which China dubbed an “airship”—and its numerous counterparts floating across the world trended across social media both inside and out of China across the weekend and while Republicans and Democrats argued, Beijing had other things in mind: memes and mockery.America retaliates! Launches its version of a #spyballoon! #balloon #China #US #sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/KuA4p4xuXz— Zhang Meifang张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang) February 5, 2023 Comments on social media from Chinese officials and commentators echoed similar sentiments...
MONTANA STATE

