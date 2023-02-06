Read full article on original website
techxplore.com
Suspected downed Chinese spy balloon could have been carrying hundreds of pounds of equipment, expert says
The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina over the weekend has been an object of mystery and intrigue for the better part of a week. As U.S. Navy vessels collect the debris from the balloon that was ordered down by President Joe Biden, intelligence officials are working to reverse-engineer the wreckage to discover its contents.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
msn.com
US says China gave up intel secrets with balloon shoot-down
President Joe Biden on Monday defended the decision to wait until a Chinese balloon crossed the United States before shooting it down, and the White House said valuable intelligence was being culled from the device. China says the balloon was an errant weather observation aircraft with no military purpose, but...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Business Insider
China says it's sending its junior air force pilots to keep an eye on increasing activity by US spy planes
Chinese fighter pilots fresh out of training college have been sent on combat-ready patrol missions along the country's southeast coast as the air force confronts a growing number of close-in spying flights by foreign planes, according to state media. Junior pilots have been sent on the patrols in the East...
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
How America Would Be Screwed if China Invades Taiwan
The vaunted fleet of the U.S. Navy may not be ready for a conflict with China.A recent analysis found that the U.S. would likely lose a vast number of ships in a war with China over Taiwan, thanks to a narrowing technological advantage. And experts say the U.S. fleet of over 490 ships is also losing its edge in numbers compared to China’s fleet of 661 vessels.“We are nowhere near adequately prepared,” said William Toti, who led the Navy’s anti-submarine China strategy before his retirement. “I fear that we've awakened a sleeping giant. They have more ships than we do....
A Hawaiian Airlines pilot told investigators a cloud 'shot up' like a plume of smoke, causing turbulence that injured dozens of passengers: report
Severe turbulence on the December flight from Phoenix to Honolulu knocked one passenger unconscious and injured 25, The New York Times reported.
How China planted an FBI mole who was discovered only after gutting the CIA's vast spy network
In the past decade, over a dozen Chinese agents recruited by the CIA have been killed or imprisoned. A spying suspect in the FBI may be to blame.
Here's how a wildly outgunned US Navy pilot outfoxed one of the Soviet Union's best jets, scoring a string of kills in a legendary dogfight
Royce Williams was recently awarded the Navy Cross for his display of "extraordinary heroism" during the Korean War air battle.
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: US fighter jet shoots down Chinese spy balloon off SC coast; recovering debris
The Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon that flew over the United States this week, fueling tensions between the superpowers, has been shot down off the coast of South Carolina. An operation to recover its debris is now underway, the Associated Press reported. Video of the moment of the shoot-down was captured...
3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost
On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Pentagon says another Chinese spy balloon is traveling over Latin America
Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Friday night there's a Chinese surveillance balloon traveling over Latin America in addition to the one floating over the U.S.
Fallout from suspected spy balloon kills 'huge propaganda win' for China
Until it was shot down it appeared to be peacefully floating across American airspace. But on the ground the suspected use of a spy balloon triggered a diplomatic maelstrom, and experts say it has undermined efforts to repair relations between the U.S. and China. “This incident is incredibly embarrassing for...
Hear what retired fighter pilot thinks about shooting down Chinese spy balloon
Retired Air Force Lieutenant General David Deptula discusses how the US military could shoot down a Chinese spy balloon floating over the continental United States.
China Spent the Weekend Mocking America Over Its Spy Balloon
As the Chinese spy balloon that soared across American skies was shot down on Saturday and lawmakers argued over who was to blame, Beijing was basking in the bedlam.Revelations about the balloon—which China dubbed an “airship”—and its numerous counterparts floating across the world trended across social media both inside and out of China across the weekend and while Republicans and Democrats argued, Beijing had other things in mind: memes and mockery.America retaliates! Launches its version of a #spyballoon! #balloon #China #US #sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/KuA4p4xuXz— Zhang Meifang张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang) February 5, 2023 Comments on social media from Chinese officials and commentators echoed similar sentiments...
