Things In The Shawshank Redemption You Only Notice After Watching It More Than Once
Widely considered to be one of the greatest films ever made, "The Shawshank Redemption" has earned its place in cinema history. An adaptation of the Stephen King novella "Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption," the film proved to be something of a financial failure when it first hit cinemas in 1994. However, it later won numerous Academy Awards nominations and quickly developed a large audience thanks to continual broadcasts on television.
The Village: Facts About M. Night Shyamalan's Most Misunderstood Film
In 2004, M. Night Shyamalan once again proved to the world he's more of an auteur than a filmmaker with the release of "The Village." On the surface, it looks like the story of a village trying to keep safe from the unknown and dangerous monsters in the woods; however, in typical Shyamalan fashion, there's a twist in the tale. This time, though, it wasn't as well-received by critics and audiences as "The Sixth Sense" or "Unbreakable," as the film only garnered a 43% critical approval and 57% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Matthew McConaughey's Addition To Yellowstone Doesn't Have Everyone Screaming 'Alright, Alright, Alright'
"Yellowstone" fans were clutching their pearls this week following a February 6 report that claimed Taylor Sheridan's beloved show was being led out to pasture by Paramount+ over an alleged scheduling conflict with series star Kevin Costner (via Deadline). In order to try and make everyone feel better, Sheridan's team was going to bring in Hollywood heavyweight Matthew McConaughey to hopefully lead the streaming giant's "Yellowstone" universe, with people assuming he'd be a massive pickup for the franchise, regardless of the role or series he's put in (via Deadline). But apparently, not everyone is loving the reported idea. In fact, a lot of people want McConaughey to stay far, far away from the world of "Yellowstone," and there are a number of reasons why.
The Outwaters Review: Frightening Found Footage
Pros The found footage is absolutely terrifying It's visually beautiful The cast is completely committed and makes the movie feel lived-in Cons It could have expanded its mythology just a little bit more. We've come far enough in our understanding of the found footage subgenre of horror to understand that...
Till Star Danielle Deadwyler Finally Comments On Her Oscars Snub
One of the biggest snubs of the 2023 Oscar nominations is that of Danielle Deadwyler, who plays Mamie Till-Mobley in the historical drama "Till." The actress delivers a powerhouse performance in Chinonye Chukwu's film, and Deadwyler earned nominations for a BAFTA Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Many awards prognosticators predicted she'd be up for an Oscar as well (per The Hollywood Reporter). But when the Academy Award nominations were announced in January 2023, "Till" came up empty-handed. Not only did Deadwyler miss a nod, but so did other major films with predominantly Black actors, including "The Woman King" and "Nope."
Rose Byrne Says Her 'Ease' With Insidious 5 Co-Star Patrick Wilson Made His Pivot To Directing Feel Natural
Original "Insidious" director and series producer James Wan is letting his friend Patrick Wilson make his directorial debut on "Insidious: Fear the Dark," the fifth film in the franchise after Wan directed the first two entries. Wilson will also return to star in the film as Josh, the oft-haunted patriarch of the Lambert family. The summer 2023 horror film also marks a reunion with Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins, who also starred in the first two films and are set to return respectively as Josh's wife Renai and their son Dalton, who was taken into The Further in the original film.
Vin Diesel Explains Why Rita Moreno's Casting In Fast X Makes Perfect Sense
Besides fast cars and daring heists, one of the underlying aspects of the "Fast & Furious" franchise is family. This isn't to say that the only family one has are the people that share similar genetics, but also the friends that one chooses. They often say that blood is thicker than water, but the phrase really refers to how the bonds that are chosen are stronger than those that are given. Of course, when you throw in some fast cars and illegal street racing, family begins to take on an exciting new direction.
Spider-Man: Noir's Live-Action Series Will Be The Webslinger's Darkest Outing Ever (If It Follows The Comics)
In the seedy underbelly of New York City, politicians and cops converge with gangsters and goons in speakeasies, spending their blood money on lapdances and nefarious activities. Criminals rule the streets and society's most powerful institutions, using intimidation, bribery, blackmail, and brutality to keep people in check. Meanwhile, kids starve on the streets, families live in caves, and good people get hurt. This is the world of "Spider-Man: Noir."
Swarm's First Trailer Is Serving Shades Of A Darker Beyhive
With a title like "Swarm," it would be reasonable to expect that Donald Glover's upcoming horror series would be about killer insects – bees, maybe. But as it turns out, and as the show's new official teaser clearly indicates, this show is about another kind of swarm altogether, even though the bee imagery is still appropriate.
Sons Of Anarchy Star Maggie Siff Was Amazed By Tara's Perpetual Fierceness
"Sons of Anarchy" is often synonymous with "Shakespearean Tragedy, " and for a good reason. The crime drama, which focuses on a Californian outlaw biker gang, is filled with plenty of disaster and death for its main cast. "Sons of Anarchy" did a masterful job presenting the tragic journey of characters unable to steer away from their troubled and doomed fates like a motorcycle continuously weaving around train tracks. And fans couldn't stop watching because the "Sons of Anarchy" cast experienced captivating transformations on these calamitous roads to certain doom, especially Jax Teller's (Charlie Hunnam) old lady Tara Knowles (Maggie Siff).
Vin Diesel Eyes Robert Downey Jr. For The Fast And Furious Family
The list of A-list actors who are not in some capacity involved in the ever-expanding "Fast and Furious" cinematic mythos and its complicated timeline is growing shorter all the time. But Vin Diesel, one of the series's chief architects, still has ambitions to bring more big names on board. And those big names don't get much bigger than Robert Downey Jr., whom Diesel is hoping to have join the cast of a future "FF" film. He even has a character and storyline for the actor all worked out.
Riddick: Furya Is A Go With Vin Diesel Returning To Star
Vin Diesel's Richard B. Riddick introduced himself to moviegoers in 2000's "Pitch Black": a science fiction action film from director David Twohy that sees Riddick go up against hordes of nocturnal alien creatures. While not the strongest start for the character, it did well enough to score a sequel four years later. "The Chronicles of Riddick" once again puts Diesel at the forefront, only this time, Riddick is on the run from the authorities. Unsurprisingly, the powers that be didn't take too kindly to his "Pitch Black" prison transport escape, so they made it their mission to track him down.
1923's Helen Mirren Says She And Cara Dutton Share Personalities Thanks To Taylor Sheridan
If Beth (Kelly Reilly) is any indication, the women of the Dutton family come from a certain stock. Even before she returned to her home state of Montana at the beginning of "Yellowstone" — AKA The Beth Show — Beth made everyone's lives miserable as a Mergers and Acquisitions liaison. Celebrated for her talent of destroying companies, it was an easy decision to join her father, John (Kevin Costner), and his cattle ranching empire.
The US Fawlty Towers Remake Needs To Ditch The Comedy And Go Full Horror
They're trying to make a US version of "Fawlty Towers" once again — this time with John Cleese himself in collaboration with Castle Rock Entertainment, and with a focus on an older Basil Fawlty (per Deadline). On paper, at least, it's a pretty neat idea. It's also going to fail miserably.
Billy Summers - Everything We Know So Far About The Stephen King Adaptation
There's a good chance that at least one of your favorite movies is an adaptation of the works of Stephen King. The famed author's reputation was long cemented before his books were adapted, but the films and shows based on his novels have gone on to have their own respective legacies. From "It" and "The Shining" to "The Shawshank Redemption," King's stories have achieved the rare balance of working just as well on the page as they do on screen.
Small Details You Missed In The Fast X Trailer
To quote a character from the works of the "Fast and Furious" franchise's biggest inspiration, "We come to it at last. The great battle of our time." The undeniably ridiculous but absolutely fantastic trailer for "Fast X" has arrived, giving us a glimpse into the final chapters of the Toretto family saga. Sure, there are cars, BBQs, and tight vests without a mark on them, but that's not what we're here for. We're here to see another threat linked to Dom's past try and exact his revenge by any wheels necessary, but are they going to do it?
Timothy Olyphant Opens Up About The 'Frightening' Shooting Near The Justified: City Primeval Set
Long before Taylor Sheridan dug into the Neo-western with the likes of "Yellowstone," there was FX's "Justified" to keep the genre alive. The series followed U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), enforcing his unique brand of justice across Appalachia. It was a massive hit during its run, lasting for six seasons, but as tends to be the case with any popular series, it'll soon receive the revival treatment with a spin-off limited series: "Justified: City Primeval."
Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Star Fred Tatasciore Recalls The 'Wacky' Time He Voiced Samuel L. Jackson - Exclusive
Prolific voice actor Fred Tatasciore has racked up an astonishing 900-plus roles in film, TV, and video games since his career kicked off more than four decades ago, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he can't easily pinpoint which particular turns stand above the rest. However, since one of those voice roles was for "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, it's more top of mind for Tatasciore since it was so different than anything else he's done.
Ballerina Overdrive - What We Know So Far
If you're up on your entertainment news, you can often tell which movies are going to be the most talked-about well before they actually premiere. That's because films are usually bought and sold years before they premiere. When they are, the truly unique films tend to generate buzz at film festivals or annual trade shows like the European Film Market. Last year's buzziest film sold at EDM was the Tom Hanks vehicle "A Man Called Otto," an adaptation of a bestselling 2015 Swedish novel "A Man Called Ove." Sony ponied up a cool $60 million for it (via Variety).
Keira Knightley's Parents Didn't Want Her To Audition For Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Before going on swashbuckling adventures alongside Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise and stealing our hearts in "Pride and Prejudice," Keira Knightley got her start in the movie industry in a galaxy far, far away. Following a collection of minor roles in various television movies and shows, Knightley's big-screen debut came in 1999 with the release of the long-awaited "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace."
