Mays Landing, NJ

SoJO 104.9

More Mountain Lion Sightings From Cape May and Pittsgrove NJ

The reports of Mountain Lion/Cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to flow into my email box. Since March of 2022, I've been writing articles about eyewitness sighting of big animals being spotted in New Jersey. Animals the witnesses claim are cougars or mountain lions. (The names are pretty synonymous for the same animal.)
CAPE MAY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Recently Single In NJ? Beware Of The Catfishers, They’re Bad Here

Have you ever gone out with someone you met on a dating app only to be faced with someone totally different from their picture upon your arrival? Honey, you've been catfished. If you're single and live in South Jersey, chances are, you're already aware that it's a serious problem in this state. That's not even just me speaking from experience; it's actually been studied. A new survey shows that New Jersey actually falls within the top 15 most catfished states in the country.
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

Luxurious South Jersey Resort Named Best Hotel in New Jersey

The number one-ranked hotel in New Jersey is right here in Cape May County, South Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Hotels in USA ranking. The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor placed #1 in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report, based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings, and user ratings.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

NJ weather: Cooling down this weekend, still watching coastal storm

Friday is a cold front day. Literally, as of this writing, temperatures across New Jersey range from 30 to 63 degrees, north to south. (Yes, 63 degrees, in the morning, in February.) As that leading edge of cold air drifts south, cooler air will envelop the entire state. And that will set up a windy transition day, then a return to seasonably cool temperatures for the weekend.
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

The 25 Most Popular Last Names in New Jersey

Have you ever done research on the history of your surname or last name?. A little digging will uncover some pretty interesting facts. According to American Surnames, Ryan, my last name, is pretty common in New Jersey. It's the 41st most popular surname in New Jersey. Plus, there are 516...
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

Where is winter, NJ? More mild 50s, with a few rain showers

What happened to winter? I dunno. I feel so bad for snow plow drivers, snow resort operators, and anyone who bought a snowblower this year. Yes, we've had two dramatic cold snaps. But for significant snow, we need a sustaining pool of available cold air. And at the same time, the predominant storm track needs to be just right. As we have discussed, a major culprit of this weird season is the continuing La Nina conditions (when the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean is relatively cool and the western Pacific is relatively warm).
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

