New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlantic City, NJ
There will be no more gambling with guns in Atlantic City casinosBrenna TempleAtlantic City, NJ
3 of Our Favorite Axe-Trowing Spots in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerCherry Hill, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Amazing South Jersey Woman is NJ’s Oldest Person at 107
Lucia DeClerck says the secret to a long life is eating nine gin-soaked raisins a day. She should know, she recently celebrated her 107th birthday. The South Jersey woman is thought to be the oldest resident of New Jersey. Jersey Shore Online caught up with DeClerck's 87-year-old son and 57-year-old...
The New Jersey cheesesteak David Portnoy gave a 9+ to
When it comes to pizza ratings, David Portnoy may be one of the greatest influencers in New Jersey. His "One Bite" reviews have gotten millions of hits. After which, people line up at said pizza places across New Jersey to sample a slice. You can check out his top twenty pizza reviews here.
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Cape May and Pittsgrove NJ
The reports of Mountain Lion/Cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to flow into my email box. Since March of 2022, I've been writing articles about eyewitness sighting of big animals being spotted in New Jersey. Animals the witnesses claim are cougars or mountain lions. (The names are pretty synonymous for the same animal.)
18 of New Jersey’s Best Wings are in South Jersey
A new list put together by NJ.com of the 52 best places to get wings in New Jersey includes 18 restaurants and bars right here in South Jersey. Not all wings are created equal. Some are plumper than others, some come unsplit, some are wet, and some are dry. And...
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
Have You Been To New Jersey’s Best ‘Under The Radar’ Restaurant?
Nobody needs to tell you that we have great restaurants all over New Jersey, and a lot of them get a ton of attention. But are you missing one of the best Garden State eateries because it's flying under the radar?. So many amazing restaurants in New Jersey get the...
Wawa Celebrates Eagles Super Bowl With Free Coffee Giveaway
Hey, Eagles fans. There's one more reason to look forward to this Super Bowl Sunday. In honor of the big game, Wawa is offering free coffee at South Jersey Wawas and all New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware stores this Sunday, Feb. 12, until kickoff at 6:30 pm. Here...
Recently Single In NJ? Beware Of The Catfishers, They’re Bad Here
Have you ever gone out with someone you met on a dating app only to be faced with someone totally different from their picture upon your arrival? Honey, you've been catfished. If you're single and live in South Jersey, chances are, you're already aware that it's a serious problem in this state. That's not even just me speaking from experience; it's actually been studied. A new survey shows that New Jersey actually falls within the top 15 most catfished states in the country.
2 New Jersey Boardwalks Are Among The Best In America
There is no doubt that New Jersey is synonymous with great summer fun, and we have some of the best boardwalks in the whole country, and that fact has just been supported by a major travel website. When a major travel site lists the 15 best boardwalks in all of...
Buckle Up! Popular Website Says This is NJ’s Most Dangerous Road
Editors of a popular website say one notorious highway in the Garden State is the most dangerous road in New Jersey. Consider this: according to federal statistics, the average person in New Jersey will drive 12,263 miles in a year (I thought it would have been higher than that). Obviously, that's about a thousand miles per month.
Employee personal data exposed in NJ school district cyber breach
BRIDGEWATER — A New Jersey public school district's data breach in December exposed personal data of employees — but those affected were not notified until the end of January. The breach occurred in the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District between Dec. 10 and 12 and exposed the names and...
NJ expanding program pairing cops with mental health pros on calls
⚫ More counties will be partnering cops and mental health professionals. ⚫ The ARRIVE Together program aims to de-escalate mental health emergencies. ⚫ The governor says ARRIVE Together will soon be used in every county. New Jersey’s ARRIVE Together program, which partners a mental health professional with a law enforcement...
Luxurious South Jersey Resort Named Best Hotel in New Jersey
The number one-ranked hotel in New Jersey is right here in Cape May County, South Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Hotels in USA ranking. The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor placed #1 in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report, based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings, and user ratings.
NJ weather: Cooling down this weekend, still watching coastal storm
Friday is a cold front day. Literally, as of this writing, temperatures across New Jersey range from 30 to 63 degrees, north to south. (Yes, 63 degrees, in the morning, in February.) As that leading edge of cold air drifts south, cooler air will envelop the entire state. And that will set up a windy transition day, then a return to seasonably cool temperatures for the weekend.
New Jersey Muslim group wants an Islamic holiday for students
⚫ NJ Muslim group wants towns to close school for an Islamic holiday. ⚫ Eid is a celebration of Muslims commitment and submission to God. ⚫ More than 2 dozen NJ towns already recognize the day as a holiday. The New Jersey chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations...
The 25 Most Popular Last Names in New Jersey
Have you ever done research on the history of your surname or last name?. A little digging will uncover some pretty interesting facts. According to American Surnames, Ryan, my last name, is pretty common in New Jersey. It's the 41st most popular surname in New Jersey. Plus, there are 516...
Where is winter, NJ? More mild 50s, with a few rain showers
What happened to winter? I dunno. I feel so bad for snow plow drivers, snow resort operators, and anyone who bought a snowblower this year. Yes, we've had two dramatic cold snaps. But for significant snow, we need a sustaining pool of available cold air. And at the same time, the predominant storm track needs to be just right. As we have discussed, a major culprit of this weird season is the continuing La Nina conditions (when the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean is relatively cool and the western Pacific is relatively warm).
Reserve Valentines Day Specials With A New Jersey Irish Twist
There are so many great ideas and deals floating around for Valentine’s Day so I wanted to fill you in on a few more. If you’re stuck at procrastination station you’ll need this info before the big day! Check it out!. Needless to say, I love the...
Winslow Township, NJ Teacher Secretly Recorded Cursing at Class of Students
A student at Winslow Twp. High School pressed record on his phone when his teacher began cursing at his class. Then, he was suspended. The educator, who has not been publicly identified, reportedly got caught hurling profanity, including several F-bombs, at her students. She can be heard in the clip...
NJ just ‘buying time’ until a spotted lanternfly predator is found
⚫ Spraying insecticides won't kill off the lanternfly population. ⚫ Researchers want to learn more about the lanternfly's genetic makeup. State officials have been telling us for years: crush any spotted lanternfly you see, and destroy egg masses on trees and outdoor furniture. But that can only do so much....
