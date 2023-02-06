ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baristanet.com

Weekend Family Fun: Circus, Yoga, Frozen and More

The weekend is here! If family-friendly fun is what you’re after, you’re in the right place! Check out these events happening in and around the area. Newark Museum of Art (49 Washington Street, Newark) will host February Family Saturday on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Enjoy a day of fun activities for the whole family, including a MakerSPACE, Planetarium Shows, Creative Play: Black History Month, and Family Drop-In: Carving Soap. Visit the website for a full schedule of activities. This activity is free with general admission tickets.
NEWARK, NJ
baristanet.com

Hilltop Reservation Conservancy Launches Annual Appeal

The Hilltop Reservation Conservancy, Inc. is launching its annual appeal for memberships and donations. The Conservancy, together with its more than 100 volunteers, is dedicated to preserving and caring for the Hilltop Reservation, a 284-acre passive-use facility of the Essex County Parks system, located within the borders of Verona, Cedar Grove and the Caldwells.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
baristanet.com

Weekend Events: Live Music, Comedy, Theater, Art, and More!

This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold. So many great local events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening. NB: Check with the venue before attending in case of changes!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair’s Stanley White Honored for Outstanding Service to Community

Montclair, NJ – Stanley White was 17 years old when Dr. Martin Luther King made his historic visit to Montclair on September 11, 1966. White served as an usher at Montclair High School’s auditorium. That day would become a defining one for White, who went on to become president of Montclair’s Martin Luther King Jr., Scholarship Fund Committee. The scholarship fund serves as living memorial to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Township of Montclair honored White on Tuesday for his outstanding service to the community.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Baristanet Profile: Carla Harris

How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I am a career investment banker, a public/motivational speaker, author, gospel recording artist. What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? Hanging out with my wonderfully energetic 7-year-old, my 2 ½-year-old, and my husband. What’s your...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy