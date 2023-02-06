The weekend is here! If family-friendly fun is what you’re after, you’re in the right place! Check out these events happening in and around the area. Newark Museum of Art (49 Washington Street, Newark) will host February Family Saturday on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Enjoy a day of fun activities for the whole family, including a MakerSPACE, Planetarium Shows, Creative Play: Black History Month, and Family Drop-In: Carving Soap. Visit the website for a full schedule of activities. This activity is free with general admission tickets.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO