ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
WyoFile

No kidding: Wyoming Senate wants to send millions to Texas

I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Opinion — What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs), to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Newly elevated House leadership gains ‘veto’ power

Following impassioned Rules Committee testimony and floor debate, the Wyoming House voted Monday to expand the authorities of its two top officers, effectively cementing the power of its newly elevated leadership and curbing rank-and-file members’ influence over the agenda. Typically a sleepy procedural formality, the Legislature’s biennial rules setting...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Lawmaker benefit boost clears first legislative hurdle

A legislative committee on Wednesday advanced two bills addressing lawmaker benefits. The Senate Rules Committee voted 4-1 to pass both Senate File 61 – Legislator per diem and Senate File 62 – Legislator health care-2. The bills are part of an ongoing discussion about who has the means...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Committee approves protections for journalist, confidential sources

CHEYENNE—A House committee advanced a bill Wednesday to create a journalists’ shield law that would protect reporters from having to reveal confidential sources in most cases during lawsuits. The 8-1 vote by members of the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee advanced House Bill 91 – News source...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Remote participation shut out of two legislative committees

Two legislative committee chairmen closed the door on remote public testimony last week, limiting who can participate in the lawmaking process. Committee hearings are the only public opportunity to testify or otherwise formally weigh in on proposed legislation. Stakeholders can also call or email lawmakers directly, but such correspondence is not public record. Committee chairs must balance legislative deadlines with ample public input.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Heaps of dead House bills raise red flags

CHEYENNE—Monday was an exceptionally deadly day for bills in the Wyoming Legislature. The fifth week of the general session traditionally presents a daunting gauntlet to aspiring laws and dozens of bills typically die as they fail to navigate critical milestones by chamber deadlines. This year, however, a record number of bills in the House met their end for lack of an initial floor vote by the deadline. Lawmakers are divided on what that says about the body and its leadership.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Postpartum Medicaid extension bill inches forward

A bill to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage cleared its first legislative hurdle of the 2023 general session on Friday — by a single vote. After giving birth, eligible mothers are currently covered by Medicaid for two months. House Bill 4 – Medicaid twelve month postpartum coverage would extend that coverage to a year. The House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee voted 5-4 to send the legislation to the floor for further consideration.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Outdoor rec trust fund bill gains toehold in the House

Legislation to support Wyoming’s burgeoning outdoor recreation economy has found traction in the House. House Bill 74 – Wyoming outdoor recreation trust fund would create, and seed with $6 million, a new account to fund the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation and grants for related infrastructure projects. The House Travel Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources Committee on Tuesday advanced the bill with amendments.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

A statesman’s death: Lawmakers seek lessons in U.S. Sen. Lester Hunt

After Wyoming’s U.S. Sen. Lester Hunt took his own life in 1954, the details surrounding his death were largely kept from public view, thereby obscuring his legacy of public service. A resolution now before the Wyoming Legislature is intended to set the record straight and to catalyze today’s lawmakers to emulate the late senator’s compassion, integrity and civility.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Senators spar over property tax relief

After property taxes soared for many Wyoming residents in 2022, lawmakers took aim at the issue, filling more than 20 bills this session intended to ease the burden for homeowners. Lawmakers have rejected only one of those proposals so far, but roughly half are at risk of dying this week with a critical deadline looming.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Resolution calls for gathering, slaughter of wild horses for meat

Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis) rode horseback into the Red Desert to see some new country last year. An outfitter and rancher, Winter was accompanied by a rangeland specialist and members of the Rock Springs Grazing Association. During the outing he learned a good bit about a growing natural resource concern in that corner of the state: Wild horses.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Feds eye $20M for embattled dam as public demands answers

SARATOGA—The federal Natural Resources Conservation Service will likely request funding “in the over-$20-million range” to help finance a controversial dam proposed for the Little Snake River drainage, a federal official said last week. The revelation emerged from a long-awaited series of public meetings in Craig, Colorado, Baggs...
SARATOGA, WY
WyoFile

Hageman blasts administrative state, enviro agencies

U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman will take aim at one of her favorite targets — the administrative state — in her newly appointed roles on the Judiciary and Natural Resources committees in Washington, the freshman GOP congresswoman told an audience in Jackson last week. Hageman also spoke to the...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Health experts: Gender-affirming care saves lives

The scientific consensus is clear when it comes to gender-affirming care: it reduces suicidality and promotes well-being for transgender people. Even when it comes to patients under the age of 18, all major medical organizations back evidence-based gender-affirming care like therapy and medication that temporarily stops puberty. That includes the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the American Psychological Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society, among others.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

The trouble with endorsing ‘democracy, civility, decency and truth’

Today’s American politics aren’t much different from those of the mid-1950s. Then, we had the scourge of U.S. Sen. Joe McCarthy (R-Wisconsin), who conned millions into thinking he was a hero trying to rid the U.S. government of such dire “national security threats” as Communists, gays, lesbians and free-thinking political opponents.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Government coal mandate hits free-market hurdle

A legislative effort to prop up the coal industry is hitting free-market headwinds. The 2020 measure mandated that utilities looking to close coal-fired power plants first try to retrofit the facilities with carbon capture technology. Black Hills Energy, however, announced last week that it is struggling to find bidders to take on the work at two of its facilities.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

WyoFile

Cheyenne, WY
913
Followers
1K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

WyoFile is an independent, nonprofit, member-supported public-interest news service reporting on the people, places and policy of Wyoming.

 http://wyofile.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy