No kidding: Wyoming Senate wants to send millions to Texas
I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Opinion — What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs), to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!
Unconstitutional trespass law scrubbed as suspect new measures advance
CHEYENNE—Sen. Tara Nethercott (R-Cheyenne) offered “a word to the wise” as she presented the history of a costly, court-stricken trespass statute her lawmaking forebears OK’d nearly a decade ago. Nethercott, a practicing attorney, was testifying on Monday to the Senate Judiciary Committee she formerly chaired when...
Newly elevated House leadership gains ‘veto’ power
Following impassioned Rules Committee testimony and floor debate, the Wyoming House voted Monday to expand the authorities of its two top officers, effectively cementing the power of its newly elevated leadership and curbing rank-and-file members’ influence over the agenda. Typically a sleepy procedural formality, the Legislature’s biennial rules setting...
Lawmaker benefit boost clears first legislative hurdle
A legislative committee on Wednesday advanced two bills addressing lawmaker benefits. The Senate Rules Committee voted 4-1 to pass both Senate File 61 – Legislator per diem and Senate File 62 – Legislator health care-2. The bills are part of an ongoing discussion about who has the means...
Committee approves protections for journalist, confidential sources
CHEYENNE—A House committee advanced a bill Wednesday to create a journalists’ shield law that would protect reporters from having to reveal confidential sources in most cases during lawsuits. The 8-1 vote by members of the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee advanced House Bill 91 – News source...
Woman sentenced after fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loan, using it for Trump resort trip and plastic surgery
A Tennessee woman will spend over six years in prison because she lied to get her hands on COVID-19 relief money and used it for an out-to-state trip to a Trump resort and plastic surgery. Leslie Bethea, 30, pleaded guilty back on Aug. 25, 2022, to a count each of wire fraud and making a false statement to her probation officer.
Clue in Idaho Murder Case Leaves Question About Bryan Kohberger Evidence
Kohberger's former attorney in Pennsylvania said that 28-year-old Ph.D. student was "eager to be exonerated."
Remote participation shut out of two legislative committees
Two legislative committee chairmen closed the door on remote public testimony last week, limiting who can participate in the lawmaking process. Committee hearings are the only public opportunity to testify or otherwise formally weigh in on proposed legislation. Stakeholders can also call or email lawmakers directly, but such correspondence is not public record. Committee chairs must balance legislative deadlines with ample public input.
Heaps of dead House bills raise red flags
CHEYENNE—Monday was an exceptionally deadly day for bills in the Wyoming Legislature. The fifth week of the general session traditionally presents a daunting gauntlet to aspiring laws and dozens of bills typically die as they fail to navigate critical milestones by chamber deadlines. This year, however, a record number of bills in the House met their end for lack of an initial floor vote by the deadline. Lawmakers are divided on what that says about the body and its leadership.
Postpartum Medicaid extension bill inches forward
A bill to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage cleared its first legislative hurdle of the 2023 general session on Friday — by a single vote. After giving birth, eligible mothers are currently covered by Medicaid for two months. House Bill 4 – Medicaid twelve month postpartum coverage would extend that coverage to a year. The House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee voted 5-4 to send the legislation to the floor for further consideration.
Outdoor rec trust fund bill gains toehold in the House
Legislation to support Wyoming’s burgeoning outdoor recreation economy has found traction in the House. House Bill 74 – Wyoming outdoor recreation trust fund would create, and seed with $6 million, a new account to fund the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation and grants for related infrastructure projects. The House Travel Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources Committee on Tuesday advanced the bill with amendments.
A statesman’s death: Lawmakers seek lessons in U.S. Sen. Lester Hunt
After Wyoming’s U.S. Sen. Lester Hunt took his own life in 1954, the details surrounding his death were largely kept from public view, thereby obscuring his legacy of public service. A resolution now before the Wyoming Legislature is intended to set the record straight and to catalyze today’s lawmakers to emulate the late senator’s compassion, integrity and civility.
Senators spar over property tax relief
After property taxes soared for many Wyoming residents in 2022, lawmakers took aim at the issue, filling more than 20 bills this session intended to ease the burden for homeowners. Lawmakers have rejected only one of those proposals so far, but roughly half are at risk of dying this week with a critical deadline looming.
Delayed Idaho Murders 911 Call Finally Explained
It took eight hours for the roommates of the slain students to call the police, but a new report offers an explanation as to why the alarm wasn't raised sooner.
Resolution calls for gathering, slaughter of wild horses for meat
Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis) rode horseback into the Red Desert to see some new country last year. An outfitter and rancher, Winter was accompanied by a rangeland specialist and members of the Rock Springs Grazing Association. During the outing he learned a good bit about a growing natural resource concern in that corner of the state: Wild horses.
Feds eye $20M for embattled dam as public demands answers
SARATOGA—The federal Natural Resources Conservation Service will likely request funding “in the over-$20-million range” to help finance a controversial dam proposed for the Little Snake River drainage, a federal official said last week. The revelation emerged from a long-awaited series of public meetings in Craig, Colorado, Baggs...
Hageman blasts administrative state, enviro agencies
U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman will take aim at one of her favorite targets — the administrative state — in her newly appointed roles on the Judiciary and Natural Resources committees in Washington, the freshman GOP congresswoman told an audience in Jackson last week. Hageman also spoke to the...
Health experts: Gender-affirming care saves lives
The scientific consensus is clear when it comes to gender-affirming care: it reduces suicidality and promotes well-being for transgender people. Even when it comes to patients under the age of 18, all major medical organizations back evidence-based gender-affirming care like therapy and medication that temporarily stops puberty. That includes the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the American Psychological Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society, among others.
The trouble with endorsing ‘democracy, civility, decency and truth’
Today’s American politics aren’t much different from those of the mid-1950s. Then, we had the scourge of U.S. Sen. Joe McCarthy (R-Wisconsin), who conned millions into thinking he was a hero trying to rid the U.S. government of such dire “national security threats” as Communists, gays, lesbians and free-thinking political opponents.
Government coal mandate hits free-market hurdle
A legislative effort to prop up the coal industry is hitting free-market headwinds. The 2020 measure mandated that utilities looking to close coal-fired power plants first try to retrofit the facilities with carbon capture technology. Black Hills Energy, however, announced last week that it is struggling to find bidders to take on the work at two of its facilities.
