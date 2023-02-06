ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SoJO 104.9

That’s Amore! Order Heart-Shaped Pizza in South Jersey for Valentine’s Day

Are you ready to make fun of you? You just might. What I'm about to reveal about myself is pretty corny. So, I've always had this secret fantasy of someone I like ordering me a heart-shaped pizza. I think it all started the first time I ever saw The Princess Diaries starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews. Mia, Anne Hathaway's character, sends a pizza with M&Ms on it, and I've always thought that was a super-romantic gesture.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
SoJO 104.9

New Survey Reveals South Jersey’s Must-Have Snack For Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is finally upon us. Who's excited to see the Birds (hopefully) bring home that win?!? Stupid question. WE ALL ARE!. The majority of the Garden State will still tune into the big game on Sunday night. Even though it will be a rough one to watch because we're up against Andy Reid, it should still be pretty entertaining this year. That's an understatement considering we're all going to be on the edge of our seats praying that the Birds fly high!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Top 5 Best Sports Bars At The Jersey Shore For The Big Game

Are you ready for the big game this weekend? If you’re still making your plans don't worry because we’ve found the top 5 sports bars for you at the Jersey Shore. I don’t know about you, but I need beer and wings to watch football. Side note, I want my wings to be so spicy that they hurt when I eat them. I also love being in a great sports bar for the comradery of it all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Baby Grey Seal Saved on Avalon NJ Beach

The good guys - and gals - of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center have made another save! It's the first stranded baby Grey Seal of the season. According to officials from the Stranding Center, the baby seal - still covered in its white birthing coat - was found on the beach in Avalon on February 1st. The seal was found on the beach at 48th Street. It's age was estimated at 4 - 6 weeks.
AVALON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

More Mountain Lion Sightings From Cape May and Pittsgrove NJ

The reports of Mountain Lion/Cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to flow into my email box. Since March of 2022, I've been writing articles about eyewitness sighting of big animals being spotted in New Jersey. Animals the witnesses claim are cougars or mountain lions. (The names are pretty synonymous for the same animal.)
CAPE MAY, NJ
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And Vanished

Dashand Lahki Stokelin is the father of five children who lived in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dashand is a man who never had any alcohol or substance abuse issues, reports the Charley Project. One November day, he borrowed a vehicle that belonged to his grandmother, Nancy Stokelin. Dashand borrowed her blue 2016 Subaru Legacy with New Jersey license plate number C79-GVK.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
East Coast Traveler

Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza Day

DELAWARE - Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
SoJO 104.9

Luxurious South Jersey Resort Named Best Hotel in New Jersey

The number one-ranked hotel in New Jersey is right here in Cape May County, South Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Hotels in USA ranking. The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor placed #1 in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report, based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings, and user ratings.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning

Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
VINELAND, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Food Bank of Delaware looking to make it a Souper Sunday

The Food Bank of Delaware has kicked off a program aimed at tackling hunger in the state - Souper Bowl I. "It's common amongst food banks and food pantries throughout the country, but here in Delaware we have not done it before," said Food Bank spokesperson Kim Turner. The program...
DELAWARE STATE
OnlyInYourState

It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Maryland’s Eastern Shore Without Stopping At The Iron Horse Coffee House & Eatery

If you’re ever driving through the eastern shore region, keep the following eatery in mind. This must-stop restaurant in Maryland serves up some of the freshest food items in the state, including unique sandwiches, salads, tacos, and more. This café and eatery is tiny but mighty, with flavor combinations that could beat out most other restaurants. This place is always worth the drive, so read on for the details, and enjoy every last bite.
WILLARDS, MD
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy