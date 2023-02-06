Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerRehoboth Beach, DE
Day 1 of Special Counsel Investigation and DOJ Appears to be Bungling the Investigation AlreadyThe Veracity ReportRehoboth Beach, DE
FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified DocumentsMsBirgithRehoboth Beach, DE
The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation homeAFmitrynewsRehoboth Beach, DE
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Related
Try These Cocktails Inspired by Girl Scout Cookies at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City
Oreos are good cookies. Chips Ahoy is the standard bearer of the chocolate chip...and the Keebler Elves? Those cookies with chocolate stripes are great for dunking. As good as those cookies are, there's one brand that stands out from the rest. Who doesn't like Girl Scout cookies? They're a part of Americana.
That’s Amore! Order Heart-Shaped Pizza in South Jersey for Valentine’s Day
Are you ready to make fun of you? You just might. What I'm about to reveal about myself is pretty corny. So, I've always had this secret fantasy of someone I like ordering me a heart-shaped pizza. I think it all started the first time I ever saw The Princess Diaries starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews. Mia, Anne Hathaway's character, sends a pizza with M&Ms on it, and I've always thought that was a super-romantic gesture.
New Survey Reveals South Jersey’s Must-Have Snack For Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is finally upon us. Who's excited to see the Birds (hopefully) bring home that win?!? Stupid question. WE ALL ARE!. The majority of the Garden State will still tune into the big game on Sunday night. Even though it will be a rough one to watch because we're up against Andy Reid, it should still be pretty entertaining this year. That's an understatement considering we're all going to be on the edge of our seats praying that the Birds fly high!
2 New Jersey Boardwalks Are Among The Best In America
There is no doubt that New Jersey is synonymous with great summer fun, and we have some of the best boardwalks in the whole country, and that fact has just been supported by a major travel website. When a major travel site lists the 15 best boardwalks in all of...
Top 5 Best Sports Bars At The Jersey Shore For The Big Game
Are you ready for the big game this weekend? If you’re still making your plans don't worry because we’ve found the top 5 sports bars for you at the Jersey Shore. I don’t know about you, but I need beer and wings to watch football. Side note, I want my wings to be so spicy that they hurt when I eat them. I also love being in a great sports bar for the comradery of it all.
Sally Beauty in Egg Harbor Township, NJ Mysteriously Closes
R.I.P. Sally Beauty in EHT. Seemingly overnight, the door to Sally Beauty in the Oak Tree Plaza is not just locked, but the whole entire store is empty and even the signage is gone. I'm in that shopping center off the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Twp. pretty frequently...
Do You Believe In The Existence Of The Jersey Devil?
Throughout hundreds of years of recorded history - with stories dating back to 1735 - it is also known as The Leeds Devil. Or, a third iteration from local author V. Scott Macom, who wrote in his novel, Devil Leeds. Is it real, or, do you believe that The Jersey...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Baby Grey Seal Saved on Avalon NJ Beach
The good guys - and gals - of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center have made another save! It's the first stranded baby Grey Seal of the season. According to officials from the Stranding Center, the baby seal - still covered in its white birthing coat - was found on the beach in Avalon on February 1st. The seal was found on the beach at 48th Street. It's age was estimated at 4 - 6 weeks.
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Cape May and Pittsgrove NJ
The reports of Mountain Lion/Cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to flow into my email box. Since March of 2022, I've been writing articles about eyewitness sighting of big animals being spotted in New Jersey. Animals the witnesses claim are cougars or mountain lions. (The names are pretty synonymous for the same animal.)
What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For?
We have selected 10 municipalities throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties. Our team of family members, readers, and friends then reviewed each and selected what each of these communities are most famous for. As always, we readily confess that this exercise is completely subjective in nature and wide open to...
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And Vanished
Dashand Lahki Stokelin is the father of five children who lived in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dashand is a man who never had any alcohol or substance abuse issues, reports the Charley Project. One November day, he borrowed a vehicle that belonged to his grandmother, Nancy Stokelin. Dashand borrowed her blue 2016 Subaru Legacy with New Jersey license plate number C79-GVK.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza Day
DELAWARE - Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
Luxurious South Jersey Resort Named Best Hotel in New Jersey
The number one-ranked hotel in New Jersey is right here in Cape May County, South Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Hotels in USA ranking. The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor placed #1 in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report, based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings, and user ratings.
6 Arrested, Drugs and Cash Seized Following Police Operation in Atlantic City, NJ
Six more people have been arrested following yet another police investigation in Atlantic City. On Thursday, the Atlantic City Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies conducted surveillance operations in the areas of the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue and the 1300 to 1600 blocks of Atlantic Avenue. Police...
2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning
Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
Vineland, NJ, Lottery Player at Wawa Buys $2 Ticket, Gets 1,180,550% Return
Wouldn't it be great if you could get a one million percent increase on an investment?. Think about that the next time you earn a few pennies on your savings account or look at your 401k statement (have you checked your 401k lately!?). However, for one lottery player in Cumberland...
WDEL 1150AM
Food Bank of Delaware looking to make it a Souper Sunday
The Food Bank of Delaware has kicked off a program aimed at tackling hunger in the state - Souper Bowl I. "It's common amongst food banks and food pantries throughout the country, but here in Delaware we have not done it before," said Food Bank spokesperson Kim Turner. The program...
OnlyInYourState
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Maryland’s Eastern Shore Without Stopping At The Iron Horse Coffee House & Eatery
If you’re ever driving through the eastern shore region, keep the following eatery in mind. This must-stop restaurant in Maryland serves up some of the freshest food items in the state, including unique sandwiches, salads, tacos, and more. This café and eatery is tiny but mighty, with flavor combinations that could beat out most other restaurants. This place is always worth the drive, so read on for the details, and enjoy every last bite.
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Sentenced For Fatal 2020 Hotel Shooting
An Atlantic City man has been sentenced in connection to a fatal shooting at a hotel in the city in the summer of 2020. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Thursday, 25-year-old Keshawn Faulkner was sentenced to 19 years in state prison. This past December, Faulkner pleaded guilty to,
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0