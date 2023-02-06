Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAND TV
Team of the Week: St. Teresa Boys Basketball
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The WAND Team of the Week is St. Teresa Boys Basketball. The Bulldogs are riding a ten game win streak and clinched the CIC Tournament title. The squad knows that with the playoffs around the corner, it's no time to lose focus.
WAND TV
Weekly Recap February 6-10
(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed. Two homes were affected by a fire near Lake Mattoon early Monday morning. No one was injured but four people were displaced. Decatur Man Shot and Killed on Monday. Decatur...
WAND TV
Millikin basketball teams split with rival Illinois Wesleyan
(WAND) -- Millikin met up on the hardwood with rival Illinois Wesleyan in both men's and women's basketball tonight. The Big Blue women's team defeated the Titans 82-65. Elyce Knudsen had a game-high 28 points. On the men's side, Illinois Wesleyan defeated Millikin, 57-51. The Big Blue were led by...
WAND TV
IDNR seeks teachers for summer fishing program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking instructors for summer fishing clinics across central Illinois. The clinics are part of the department's Urban Fishing Program. The temporary positions take place over the summer months, making them good options for teachers, retirees, students, and others...
WAND TV
Job market strong in Macon & DeWitt
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The job market nationwide remains strong. Unemployment is currently at a fifty-year low. If you need a job in Macon or DeWitt counties there are plenty available for all skill levels. Simply head to Work Force Investment Solutions at 757 W. Pershing Road in Decatur. Or call 217-872-5870.
WAND TV
Illinois Raptor Center welcomes rescued bald eagle
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An injured bald eagle, named Apollo, will soon make his nest at the Illinois Raptor Center. At the end of January 2022, Illinois Conservation Police shared on its Facebook page that it had received reports of an injured immature bald eagle at Starved Rock. The post read, two people, along with CPO Sarah Martin and SGT Phil Wire, were able to locate and capture the injured Eagle.
WAND TV
Rantoul PD releases names of officers involved in Monday night shooting
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) — The Rantoul Police Department has released the names of the officers involved in a shooting on Monday night. Officer Jose Aceves and Officer Rikki McComas have been put on paid administrative leave pending the case review by the Champaign County State Attorney's Office. Few details...
WAND TV
Students shaken after shooting occurs 2 blocks from Millikin University
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man is dead after a shooting just blocks from Millikin University. Serron Pettis was getting ready for class Thursday morning, when he heard gunshots fired. "The first shots we heard were a little after 10. I have a buddy who goes to class...
WAND TV
Garden Hills streetlighting project to being this month
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — An often overlooked Champaign neighborhood is receiving some structural improvements this month. The City of Champaign has scheduled the Garden Hills Streetlighting Project to begin on February 13. The project will start with the installation of underground conduit throughout the neighborhood by Champaign Signal and Lighting (CSL). Light pole foundations will follow and light poles will be installed this fall.
WAND TV
Piatt Sheriff: Stolen Lincoln contains Goldendoodle dog
PIATT CO., (WAND) — On Wednesday morning, a 2007 White Lincoln Navigator was stolen in Mansfield. According to the Piatt County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln contained a Goldendoodle dog. The stolen Lincoln Navigator was bearing Illinois Registration Plate #Q483679. The SUV was last seen driving eastbound on Piatt County...
WAND TV
'The most hectic holiday', local florist prepares for Valentine's Day rush
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The clock is winding down to get orders in for Valentine's Day flower arrangements. Svendsen Florist on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Decatur has been busy getting orders filled ahead of Tuesday. "It's the most hectic holiday because everything has to be done in a...
WAND TV
Three family pets killed in Mattoon house fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Three pets died in a house fire in Mattoon early Wednesday morning. The Mattoon Fire Department was called to a single-story home in the in the 700 block of Oklahoma around 8 a.m. The family escaped safely before firefighters arrived, but a dog and two cats...
WAND TV
Caulkins to seek permanent injunction in gun ban case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Macon County Circuit Court judge Rodney Forbes has granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against enforcement of the states ban on the sale and purchase of semi-automatic weapons also referred to as assault weapons. The lawsuit seeking the injunction was filed by State Representative Dan...
WAND TV
One person dead after shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police were called to the area of Main and Haworth in Decatur for reports of a shooting. Macon County Coroner, Michael Day has reported that Terrance Mitchell, 29, died after being transported to the hospital from the scene of the shooting. A Millikin Campus Safety Advisory was...
WAND TV
Man found guilty of first degree murder in 2021 Argenta shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Forsyth man on trial for the shooting and killing of another man in Argenta has been found guilty of first degree murder. Phillip Gehrken, 52, was found guilty by a jury in Macon County Circuit Court. In July 2021, authorities responded at 6:20 p.m. Sunday...
WAND TV
Local students compete at Poetry Out Loud regional competition
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - The national program, Poetry Out Loud, gives students a chance to expand their experience of the arts. "As a poet myself, it's a way to speak to others using a language of the arts and I think we need a lot more of that," said Ron Lybarger, English teacher at Eisenhower High School.
WAND TV
Man arrested for Decatur shooting that injured one person, killed another
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Police Department arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed another man and injured a 70-year-old woman in a nearby home. Anthony C. Webster was arrested for first degree murder on Thursday evening near the 1000 block of West Wood St. His bond has been set at $1,500,000.00.
WAND TV
Local campaign seeks donations to fight food insecurity
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The "Love Thy Neighbor" Campaign returns next week. The campaign is put on by the Northeast Community Fund and raises money to fight food insecurity. The organization distributes food to people and families in need. Organizers say your donation will help create a lasting change in...
WAND TV
Local residents still feeling impact of inflation
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - High prices are continuing to affect everyday decisions for households across central Illinois. "I have to make a choice. Do I buy gas, or do I buy groceries? Do I pay rent or do I pay the power bill," said Billy Bob, Decatur resident. They can...
Comments / 0