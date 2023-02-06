DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An injured bald eagle, named Apollo, will soon make his nest at the Illinois Raptor Center. At the end of January 2022, Illinois Conservation Police shared on its Facebook page that it had received reports of an injured immature bald eagle at Starved Rock. The post read, two people, along with CPO Sarah Martin and SGT Phil Wire, were able to locate and capture the injured Eagle.

DECATUR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO