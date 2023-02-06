Read full article on original website
Austin Packers boys basketball team falls to Rochester Century 62-46 Tuesday night
The Austin Packers boys basketball team was looking to get back on the winning track at Rochester Century High School in a Big 9 Conference matchup versus the Panthers Tuesday night, but it was the Panthers pulling away from a 36-26 halftime lead to win 62-46. The Packers were 19...
Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team edged by NRHEG 60-54 Friday evening
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team was in New Richland Friday night looking to snap a two-game losing streak versus the Panthers of NRHEG in a Gopher Conference matchup, and it was Daxter Lee leading all scorers with 25 points as the Panthers defended their home floor with a 60-54 win.
Austin Packers girls basketball team moves into tie for Big 9 Conference lead with 57-27 win over Rochester Century Tuesday evening
The Austin Packers girls basketball team, winners of three in a row and six out of their last seven played host to the Rochester Century Panthers at Ove Berven Gym Tuesday evening, also winners of three in a row, including a big win over a tough Lakeville South squad Saturday. The Panthers came into the contest averaging just over 53 points a game, but it was Austin putting on a defensive clinic Tuesday evening to help themselves to a 57-27 victory.
Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week named!
Congratulations to this week’s KAUS Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week, Ajiem Agwa of the Austin Packers girls basketball team!. Agwa, a sophomore guard for the Packers who has been steadily improving since breaking into the lineup last season scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half of a dominating 57-27 win over Rochester Century Tuesday evening, plus she added 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 64-53 win at Owatonna last Saturday, and Agwa led Austin in scoring with 18 points in a recent 65-59 win over Red Wing.
Austin Packers boys hockey team falls to Rochester John Marshall 5-1 Tuesday evening
The Austin Packers boys hockey team kicked off a two-game road trip in Rochester Tuesday night versus the John Marshall Rockets at the Rec Center, and it was junior forward Damon Miller scoring a pair of goals to help the Rockets past the Packers by a score of 5-1. Senior...
Grand Meadow Superlarks girls basketball team downs Lewiston/Altura 58-37 Friday night for 14th win in a row
In a game you heard on AM 1480 KAUS and myaustinminnesota.com, the Grand Meadow Superlarks girls basketball team, tied with Kingsland atop the West Division of the Southeast Conference played host to the Lewiston/Altura Cardinals from the West Division of the Three Rivers League in a non-conference matchup in Grand Meadow, and it was the Superlarks jumping out to a 16-3 lead on their way to a 58-37 win, their 14th in a row.
LeRoy/Ostrander downs Lyle/Pacelli 59-52 in Southeast Conference girls basketball at Pacelli Thursday evening
In a game you heard on AM 1480 KAUS, the Lyle/Pacelli Athletics girls basketball team played host to the LeRoy/Ostrander Cardinals in a Southeast Conference matchup at All Saints Arena at Pacelli Catholic Schoosl in Austin Thursday evening. The Athletics, who downed the Cardinals in LeRoy 65-31 on January 6th were looking for a regular-seasaon sweep of the series between the two squads, while LeRoy/Ostrander was looking for win number two in a row after rolling by United South Central 73-44 Monday evening. In a game that saw LeRoy/Ostrander jump out in front from the start, only to see Lyle/Pacelli attempt to rally back throughout, a crucial 14-5 second-half run by the Cardinals proved to be the difference in a 59-52 win.
Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team downed by Randolph 86-46
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team finished a stretch of three games in five days, including back-to-back contests at home Tuesday night versus the Randolph Rockets in the Gopher Conference, and Quinn Sabila poured in 25 points and Trey Thielbar added 20 more to help the Rockets to an 86-46 win.
Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms girls basketball team wins third in a row 49-34 in Randolph Tuesday evening
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms girls basketball team was looking for win number three in a row in Randolph Tuesday night versus the Rockets in a Gopher Conference matchup, and it was the Blossoms with three players in double figures in scoring, led by Haven Carlson and Anna Pauly with 12 points apiece as the Blossoms avenged a loss at home versus the Rockets earlier this season by the score of 49-34.
Funeral announcements for 2/9/23
A memorial service will be held for Evelyn Ann Svenson, age 100 of Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11th at the Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Rose Creek Enterprise Cemetery. A private...
