ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Comments / 0

Related
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin Packers girls basketball team moves into tie for Big 9 Conference lead with 57-27 win over Rochester Century Tuesday evening

The Austin Packers girls basketball team, winners of three in a row and six out of their last seven played host to the Rochester Century Panthers at Ove Berven Gym Tuesday evening, also winners of three in a row, including a big win over a tough Lakeville South squad Saturday. The Panthers came into the contest averaging just over 53 points a game, but it was Austin putting on a defensive clinic Tuesday evening to help themselves to a 57-27 victory.
AUSTIN, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week named!

Congratulations to this week’s KAUS Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week, Ajiem Agwa of the Austin Packers girls basketball team!. Agwa, a sophomore guard for the Packers who has been steadily improving since breaking into the lineup last season scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half of a dominating 57-27 win over Rochester Century Tuesday evening, plus she added 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 64-53 win at Owatonna last Saturday, and Agwa led Austin in scoring with 18 points in a recent 65-59 win over Red Wing.
AUSTIN, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Grand Meadow Superlarks girls basketball team downs Lewiston/Altura 58-37 Friday night for 14th win in a row

In a game you heard on AM 1480 KAUS and myaustinminnesota.com, the Grand Meadow Superlarks girls basketball team, tied with Kingsland atop the West Division of the Southeast Conference played host to the Lewiston/Altura Cardinals from the West Division of the Three Rivers League in a non-conference matchup in Grand Meadow, and it was the Superlarks jumping out to a 16-3 lead on their way to a 58-37 win, their 14th in a row.
LEWISTON, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

LeRoy/Ostrander downs Lyle/Pacelli 59-52 in Southeast Conference girls basketball at Pacelli Thursday evening

In a game you heard on AM 1480 KAUS, the Lyle/Pacelli Athletics girls basketball team played host to the LeRoy/Ostrander Cardinals in a Southeast Conference matchup at All Saints Arena at Pacelli Catholic Schoosl in Austin Thursday evening. The Athletics, who downed the Cardinals in LeRoy 65-31 on January 6th were looking for a regular-seasaon sweep of the series between the two squads, while LeRoy/Ostrander was looking for win number two in a row after rolling by United South Central 73-44 Monday evening. In a game that saw LeRoy/Ostrander jump out in front from the start, only to see Lyle/Pacelli attempt to rally back throughout, a crucial 14-5 second-half run by the Cardinals proved to be the difference in a 59-52 win.
LYLE, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms girls basketball team wins third in a row 49-34 in Randolph Tuesday evening

The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms girls basketball team was looking for win number three in a row in Randolph Tuesday night versus the Rockets in a Gopher Conference matchup, and it was the Blossoms with three players in double figures in scoring, led by Haven Carlson and Anna Pauly with 12 points apiece as the Blossoms avenged a loss at home versus the Rockets earlier this season by the score of 49-34.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Funeral announcements for 2/9/23

A memorial service will be held for Evelyn Ann Svenson, age 100 of Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11th at the Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Rose Creek Enterprise Cemetery. A private...
AUSTIN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy