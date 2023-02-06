ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

The hope and the dream: Sharing the Black experience in the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE — The Black experience is a multi-layered one filled with trauma and resilience but ultimately joy. In the midst of constant reminders of racism, it's not the focus for Black Americans. As we reflect and celebrate Black History Month, community members shared their stories that remind us how to keep hope alive and why it's so important for the next generation that follows.
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

After 38 years in Edmonds, Sound Styles to close March 31

Sound Styles, a women’s apparel and accessory boutique in downtown Edmonds, will be closing its doors for good on March 31. “It is bittersweet to be closing after the best year the store has ever had,” said owner Jenny Murphy. “But it is time”. The mother/daughter...
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

Sonics legend Shawn Kemp opens his second cannabis shop in Seattle

SEATTLE — Six-time NBA all-star and Seattle Sonic legend Shawn Kemp is expanding his cannabis ventures with a new dispensary in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. The new location gives Kemp a presence on the north and south end of Seattle. The first cannabis store is located in Belltown and brands itself as a welcoming environment for “cannabis connoisseurs and those new to the green scene.”
SEATTLE, WA
goingawesomeplaces.com

4 Awesome Weekend Trips from Seattle

Famously nicknamed “the Emerald City” in the late '80s, Seattle is a city that truly has it all. Not only do a plethora of famous musicians, actors, and other well-known personalities call the city home, but it's also the chosen location of several successful television shows and movies – did somebody say “Grey's Anatomy”? Seattle is a hip and vibrant city with lots to do and lots to see.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Here’s the ‘buzz’ behind Seattle’s mushroom coffee

Coffee enhancements and alternatives are everywhere these days: From the milk you put into your lattes, syrups in your sugary drinks, or the base for your caffeine boost, there’s no telling what could possibly come next — until now. Mushroom coffee. Before you jump in with, “I’m not a mushroom person,” or “don’t like the taste of mushrooms,” let me start off by saying that’s what I said before heading to Wunderground Coffee’s cafe in Capitol Hill. The cafe, like most fun and eclectic coffee shops in Seattle, has that ‘je ne se quoi’ if you will. If it weren’t for the mushroom decor you likely would have no idea what this coffee was actually made of, and that’s probably a good thing if you’re hesitant to switch up your morning coffee.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KING 5

Oakley Carlson Act gathering marks 2 years since her disappearance

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On the day marking two years since her disappearance, a silent gathering will be held in Olympia to show support for the Oakley Carlson Act. HB 1397 would create more stringent requirements for a child to be returned to its birth parents who have lost custody. A silent gathering is planned on the north steps of the state legislative building at the Capitol in Olympia on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.
OLYMPIA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Restaurant news: 21-cent doughnuts, free pizza slices — and a review of Fire and the Feast

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Top Pot Doughnuts will be celebrating its “official” anniversary by offering 21-cent Old Fashioned doughnuts in all of its cafes — including the one at Edmonds’ Salish Crossing. They plan to be stocked up, but if you want to pick up a large amount they have requested that you call to pre-order so they have enough for everyone. Only 21 cents for one of their tasty donuts. Top Pot is located at 150 Sunset Ave. S. and the number to call is 425-582-2579. They are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
EDMONDS, WA
secretseattle.co

The Top 12 Most Romantic Restaurants In Seattle

They do exist! Even though Seattle has a well-earned reputation for going casual, there are quite a few fantastic restaurants that are so romantic you’ll feel inspired to wear your best dress or shirt (or at least a freshly-ironed one). When putting together this list, we considered a few different metrics that make a meal out memorably romantic: flattering mood lighting and beautiful decor, the ambiance, good service and an overall elevated dining experience, and of course, top-tier food and drink. Every Seattle restaurant on this list checks those boxes, so you can feel confident taking your date there—that is, if you can get a reservation.
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Welcome to Tacoma’s 6th Avenue WinCo

Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is a street/region/neighborhood/cluster of neighborhoods like no other in Tacoma. Few cities have a single street as varied as Tacoma’s 6th Avenue. The Index has explored 6th Avenue before; here and here, among other places. And, true to form, Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is changing again....
TACOMA, WA
The Denver Gazette

Lucky player in Seattle suburb wins $754.6M Powerball prize

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A single winning ticket for a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a department store in a Seattle suburb, Washington state lottery officials said Tuesday. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7. The winning ticket was bought Sunday at a Fred Meyer store in Auburn, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Seattle, lottery officials said....
AUBURN, WA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
GIG HARBOR, WA
