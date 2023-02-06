Read full article on original website
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals win Celebration of the Year at NFL Honors
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are getting honored for more than just their big plays. After celebrating various touchdowns and turnovers with creative and even provocative celebrations, the Bengals were officially honored by the NFL for having the best touchdown celebration in the entire league during the 2022 season.
What I’m hearing about Haslam Sports Group interest in the Milwaukee Bucks – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several sources have reported Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are talking about buying 25% of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. Here’s what I’m hearing from some of my sources:. 1. The Haslams own Haslam Sports Group, which already owns 100% of the Browns....
Haslam Sports Group in talks to buy stake in Milwaukee Bucks: Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Haslam Sports Group, led by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, are looking to expand into the NBA, according to a report. The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Eric Nehm and Sam Amick reported on Friday that the Haslams and Haslam Sports Group are in serious talks to buy Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry’s stake in the Bucks, according to their sources.
Bengals DC Lou Anarumo to have another interview with Cardinals: Report
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will have another interview with the Arizona Cardinals, per a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Anarumo is one of the finalists for the job and has interviewed with the Cardinals multiple times. Bengals WR Tee Higgins: ‘I plan on...
Are Cavs are following the same game plan as the Guardians? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to the Cavaliers and the trade deadline, doing nothing is OK. No, it’s better than that. It’s smart. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Orange and Brown Talk Replay: Joe Thomas on the Hall of Fame, the struggles of losing and more
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With Joe Thomas potentially being announced as a Hall of Famer tonight, today’s episode is a replay of Joe Thomas’ interview with Mary Kay Cabot, originally run on Jan. 17:. Former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas is up for the Pro Football Hall of Fame...
Bengals rookie Dax Hill had to embrace the unexpected during first year in the league
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Dax Hill can say with confidence he had an eventful rookie season. The Bengals defensive coaching staff moved the 2022 first-round pick (31st overall) around the secondary during the second half of the year to plug holes in the group when injuries popped up. While his...
