Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in ScholarshipsAsh JurbergAkron, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
cleveland19.com
Land where Euclid Beach Park once stood will now transition to city green space
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park, which sits on the site of the former iconic amusement park Euclid Beach Park, will become part of the city’s park system with hopes that it will be managed by the Cleveland Metroparks. This comes after an extensive land use...
Wajiku ‘Wawa’ Gatheru to speak about environmental justice at BW: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- Giving a voice to those most adversely impacted by the global climate crisis is a calling and a mission for environmental justice warrior, Rhodes Scholar and founder of Black Girl Environmentalist Wajiku “Wawa” Gatheru. As part of Baldwin Wallace University’s “The Enduring Questions: The Mark...
Ohio COVID-19 county map improves to the best that it has been since July; Cuyahoga, most of Northeast Ohio yellow: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and most northern Ohio counties stayed yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, while most of the rest of the state turned green for low spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. There were 75 counties classified as green, the highest number...
Brenda Frazier aims to keep Cleveland’s Winery at Chateau Hough a thriving, positive force in neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just off the beaten path in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood, sits a ¾-acre lot with 13 rows of meticulously trimmed and tied grapevines and a micro-winery. Bonded in 2019, the Winery at Chateau Hough was the brainchild of the late community activist and writer Mansfield Frazier.
News-Herald.com
Willoughby Hills marks 64th anniversary of fatal flood
Last month marked the 64th anniversary of the deadly flooding that occurred in Willoughby Hills, which claimed the lives of five people. The flood took place on Jan. 21,1959, when heavy rains along with melting snow combined, creating significant flooding of the Chagrin River and warranting the fire department and the civil defense to issue a warning to residents living in the flood-prone areas of the city.
Attorney leery of $1,000 ‘inconvenience’ checks Norfolk Southern is offering victims of East Palestine train derailment
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Norfolk Southern has been offering $1,000 checks to residents in and around East Palestine, Ohio, but Rocky River attorney Michael O’Shea wants concrete assurances that they aren’t an attempt to limit potentially larger payouts stemming from last week’s fiery train derailment that released hazardous chemicals into the air.
Noble Library branch to close in April for yearlong renovation: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The word has been out for a while that the Noble Library branch in Cleveland Heights is about to get a lot bigger -- about twice its current size. With more size at its disposal, Heights Libraries plans to expand and broaden the services it provides to residents of the Noble neighborhood and surrounding communities in the northeastern section of Cleveland Heights.
Power restored for thousands in Cuyahoga County
FirstEnergy reported just over 1,000 outages statewide as of 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Expert extols benefit of planned unit development process in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- To avoid confusion about zoning requirements when considering future planned unit development (PUD) projects, planning consultant Jay Stewart of Stewart Land Use recently provided City Council a PUD process overview at Mayor Cyril Kleem’s request. A 69-unit, 12-building townhouse development proposed for Berea’s north end has...
Election year in Fairview Park includes familiar names and new challengers on fall ballot
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- A quick look at candidates running for re-election and office in Fairview Park finds incumbents challenged by newcomers on the Nov. 7 ballot. The list includes Mayor Patrick Cooney, seeking a second term in office, challenged by Bill Schneider.
100 days of school means 100 percent chance of fun in Avon, Avon Lake
AVON, Ohio – Avon Eagles are 100 days smarter than they were at the start of this school year. The Avon Early Learning Center and Avon East Elementary School recently celebrated the 100th day of school. Several 100-themed activities took place throughout the schools, and students enjoyed dressing up...
Private retreat in Moreland Hills asks $2.25M: House of the Week
MORELAND HILLS, Ohio -- Located on a wooded lot with a creek running through it, 50 Falls Creek Circle is a private sanctuary located just 20 miles southeast of Downtown Cleveland. Built in 1997, the property takes full advantage of its tranquil surroundings. “This home has an incredible two-story deck...
Hunter Andel of Garrettsville Garfield voted best senior boys wrestler in NE Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hunter Andel of Garrettsville Garfield was voted the best senior boys wrestler in Northeast Ohio this week, collecting 39.61% of the votes cast in our fan vote. Andel is a Kent State commit with a 22-3 record this season after finishing sixth in Division III last season....
The Boyds are back in town: Cleveland Heights mayor makes council appointment
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As anticipated, Janine Boyd rated the nod as Mayor Kahlil Seren’s choice to fill the vacancy on City Council. “This appointment marks Janine Boyd’s return to city service,” Seren said in his “welcome back” post on Facebook Friday (Feb. 10). “Janine is a life-long resident, former state representative and friend to us all.”
Students lead the way in hair-razing event: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Nine students from Brunswick High School -- Michael Romano (team captain), Allison Angus, Sophia Angus, Ted Bickley, Brandon Kerr, Sebastian Morales, Allison Perlatti, Matt Reppa, Zac Shorts and Luke Weinhauer -- were recently selected to serve as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Student Visionaries of the Year for 2023.
cleveland19.com
19 Troubleshooters get results on eyesore in Hough Neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A street once covered with building debris is now clear and safe to drive through again. It comes one month after we reported on an abandoned building in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood, falling apart and littering the street. It’s a step in the right direction and...
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain lays out roadwork for next two years
LORAIN — Lorain plans to pave about 60 roads in the city between 2023 and 2025, according to a list provided to City Council. Deputy Director of Engineering Guy Singer sent a list of planned projects in every ward ahead of Monday’s Council meeting. Those include repaving projects done in-house by the city’s Street Department and work outsourced by the Engineering Department, he said.
News-Herald.com
St. Gabriel church announces Fish Fry plans
St. Gabriel church announce its 23rd annual Friday Fish Fry will be starting Feb. 24 and will continue through. March 31 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Gabriel School, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road in Concord Township. This fish fry offers dine-in, all-you-can-eat for adults for $23 at the door and $20...
Keeping those home fires contained: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Responding to a report of a chimney fire atop a home near Hogsback Hill Cemetery with the family evacuating at 9:47 p.m. Feb. 4, officials noted that the rest of the house appeared to be safe. Police from Moreland Hills and Hunting Valley blocked Route 87 for about 45 minutes...
cleveland19.com
Elyria chocolate shop suffers partial collapse of an exterior wall during high winds
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned that high winds of about 60 miles per hour may be partially responsible for the partial collapse of the facade of an Elyria business on Thursday. Large pieces of sandstone crashed down onto the sidewalk from the century-old building that houses Suzin...
