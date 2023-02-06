ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

News-Herald.com

Willoughby Hills marks 64th anniversary of fatal flood

Last month marked the 64th anniversary of the deadly flooding that occurred in Willoughby Hills, which claimed the lives of five people. The flood took place on Jan. 21,1959, when heavy rains along with melting snow combined, creating significant flooding of the Chagrin River and warranting the fire department and the civil defense to issue a warning to residents living in the flood-prone areas of the city.
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Attorney leery of $1,000 ‘inconvenience’ checks Norfolk Southern is offering victims of East Palestine train derailment

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Norfolk Southern has been offering $1,000 checks to residents in and around East Palestine, Ohio, but Rocky River attorney Michael O’Shea wants concrete assurances that they aren’t an attempt to limit potentially larger payouts stemming from last week’s fiery train derailment that released hazardous chemicals into the air.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Noble Library branch to close in April for yearlong renovation: Press Run

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The word has been out for a while that the Noble Library branch in Cleveland Heights is about to get a lot bigger -- about twice its current size. With more size at its disposal, Heights Libraries plans to expand and broaden the services it provides to residents of the Noble neighborhood and surrounding communities in the northeastern section of Cleveland Heights.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Expert extols benefit of planned unit development process in Berea

BEREA, Ohio -- To avoid confusion about zoning requirements when considering future planned unit development (PUD) projects, planning consultant Jay Stewart of Stewart Land Use recently provided City Council a PUD process overview at Mayor Cyril Kleem’s request. A 69-unit, 12-building townhouse development proposed for Berea’s north end has...
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Students lead the way in hair-razing event: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Nine students from Brunswick High School -- Michael Romano (team captain), Allison Angus, Sophia Angus, Ted Bickley, Brandon Kerr, Sebastian Morales, Allison Perlatti, Matt Reppa, Zac Shorts and Luke Weinhauer -- were recently selected to serve as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Student Visionaries of the Year for 2023.
BRUNSWICK, OH
cleveland19.com

19 Troubleshooters get results on eyesore in Hough Neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A street once covered with building debris is now clear and safe to drive through again. It comes one month after we reported on an abandoned building in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood, falling apart and littering the street. It’s a step in the right direction and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Lorain lays out roadwork for next two years

LORAIN — Lorain plans to pave about 60 roads in the city between 2023 and 2025, according to a list provided to City Council. Deputy Director of Engineering Guy Singer sent a list of planned projects in every ward ahead of Monday’s Council meeting. Those include repaving projects done in-house by the city’s Street Department and work outsourced by the Engineering Department, he said.
LORAIN, OH
News-Herald.com

St. Gabriel church announces Fish Fry plans

St. Gabriel church announce its 23rd annual Friday Fish Fry will be starting Feb. 24 and will continue through. March 31 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Gabriel School, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road in Concord Township. This fish fry offers dine-in, all-you-can-eat for adults for $23 at the door and $20...
CONCORD TOWNSHIP, OH
