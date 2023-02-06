Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals win Celebration of the Year at NFL Honors
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are getting honored for more than just their big plays. After celebrating various touchdowns and turnovers with creative and even provocative celebrations, the Bengals were officially honored by the NFL for having the best touchdown celebration in the entire league during the 2022 season.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What picks do the Bengals have in 2023 NFL Draft?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ plans for the 2023 NFL Draft are now well underway, and with that in mind, here’s a look at the picks they’ve got to work with. The league has not released a full draft order yet, but the Bengals will be picking 28th overall in the first round on Thursday, April 27. (The Dolphins have forfeited their first-round pick, making it a 31-team first round).
NFL world reacts to huge 49ers quarterback news
Before the start of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers made it clear that they would be moving forward with second-year quarterback Trey Lance as the team’s starter, even with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster. But now, it looks like Lance is going to have to battle for the starting quarterback Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge 49ers quarterback news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kelly Clarkson joked about Cleveland Browns at NFL Honors, but some fans weren’t laughing
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who doesn’t love Kelly Clarkson? Some Cleveland Browns fans, apparently. The singer, talk show host and, frankly, American treasure hosted the 2023 NFL Honors awards show in Phoenix on Thursday night. In her opening monologue, it took less than three minutes for the “Since U Been Gone” songstress to take a shot at the Browns.
Orange and Brown Talk Replay: Joe Thomas on the Hall of Fame, the struggles of losing and more
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With Joe Thomas potentially being announced as a Hall of Famer tonight, today’s episode is a replay of Joe Thomas’ interview with Mary Kay Cabot, originally run on Jan. 17:. Former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas is up for the Pro Football Hall of Fame...
DraftKings Ohio promo code delivers wild Super Bowl 57 signup bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer (here) unlocks a payout as high as 40-to-1 for an initial $5 Super Bowl...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: sign up for awesome Super Bowl 57 now
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Turn to “the King of Sportsbooks” for Super Bowl Sunday and apply our BetMGM Ohio bonus code CLEVELANDCOM here to lock...
Discussing Browns coaching moves with Garrett Bush, Tyler Johnson, Lance Reisland on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and Tyler Johnson of The...
Bengals rookie Dax Hill had to embrace the unexpected during first year in the league
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Dax Hill can say with confidence he had an eventful rookie season. The Bengals defensive coaching staff moved the 2022 first-round pick (31st overall) around the secondary during the second half of the year to plug holes in the group when injuries popped up. While his...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: get ready for Super Bowl with huge bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code to make a big first wager on the Super Bowl. Click here...
Haslam Sports Group in talks to buy stake in Milwaukee Bucks: Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Haslam Sports Group, led by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, are looking to expand into the NBA, according to a report. The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Eric Nehm and Sam Amick reported on Friday that the Haslams and Haslam Sports Group are in serious talks to buy Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry’s stake in the Bucks, according to their sources.
Guardians sign Zack Collins, Phillip Diehl and Dusten Knight to minor league deals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians, with spring training drawing closer, have signed three more players to minor league deals with invitations to big league camp. Catcher Zack Collins, left-hander Phillip Diehl and right-hander Dusten Knight reached deals with Cleveland. Guardians’ pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Goodyear, Arizona, next week.
Are Cavs are following the same game plan as the Guardians? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to the Cavaliers and the trade deadline, doing nothing is OK. No, it’s better than that. It’s smart. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
FanDuel Super Bowl promo code allows new users to back Chiefs-Eagles with $3k no-sweat bet
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There is a new FanDuel Super Bowl promo code that bettors can use for a big first wager on the Chiefs...
Cavs dominate Pelicans, 118-107, extend winning streak to five games
NEW ORLEANS -- Guess the Cavs didn’t need to make a trade, huh?. Cleveland extended its winning streak to five games with a 118-107 destruction of the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Each victory during this dominant stretch has been by double digits. They lead the league in wins of that margin. It’s their first triumph in New Orleans in more than a decade.
Bet365 bonus code: Super Bowl promo scores bet $1, get $200 bet credits offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The time has come for prospective bettors to lock in our bet365 bonus code offer here ahead of Chiefs-Eagles. Any new...
