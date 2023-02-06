This is a spoiler-free review of the whole season. Part 1 premiered on Feb 9, 2023, and Part 2 will arrive on March 9, 2023. I am always giddy whenever there’s a new season of Netflix’s You. It’s an unhinged, unpredictable, very unserious show that has me sadistically curious to see just how much more delusional Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) can become in pursuit of a woman’s love and place in her life, and what bodies he’ll leave in his wake this time. What dangerous, outrageous thing will he do to “protect” her? Season 4 provides us with another great round of all of that and more, giving Joe a complex new situation that challenges his sense of duty, while still telling a story that’s a bloody good time.

