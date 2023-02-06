ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 49ers unveiled next season's opponents. Here's who's coming to town

By Craig Lee/The Examiner, James Salazar
 4 days ago
The Faithful know who they'll be rooting against in 2023 as the San Francisco 49ers unveiled their slate of opponents Monday morning.   Craig Lee/The Examiner

While the NFL offseason looms over the horizon, the San Francisco 49ers' 2023 campaign is slowly starting to take shape.

The team unveiled their full list of opponents for the 2023-24 season Monday morning. Dates and times for all of the games will be announced later this spring.

The 49ers will play eight games at Levi's Stadium and nine games on the road.

Six of their games will be split among their NFC West divisional opponents (Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks). Seattle's contest will mark the first time both rivals have met since the 49ers eliminated the Seahawks in last month's NFC Wild Card playoffs.

Per the NFL's football operations guidelines, four games will be played against teams from another division within the NFC Conference. The Niners will host the NFC East's New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, with the latter being a rematch of their record-breaking 2022 NFC Divisional playoffs clash .

The red and gold will take a string of road trips to face the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles, whose contest will be the lone stop on San Francisco's postseason revenge tour as The Birds routed the Niners 31-7 in the NFC Championship game.

Four other games will be played against the AFC North division.

The Niners will pay visits to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, two opponents they haven't seen in almost four years. Back on their home turf, San Francisco will host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, as well as the Baltimore Ravens.

Two games, which are based on division ranking from the previous season, will be played against teams from the two remaining NFC divisions. The Minnesota Vikings, who finished first in the NFC North, will host the Niners while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who finished first in the NFC South, will travel through Levi's Stadium.

The 17th game, which is also based on division ranking, pits the Niners against a non-conference opponent from a division the team is not otherwise scheduled to play. In this case, San Francisco will journey east to face Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who finished first in the AFC South division.

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

