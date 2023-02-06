ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
claytoncrescent.org

Jonesboro elections update

Three candidates have qualified for two open seats on the Jonesboro City Council, meaning that one person has won by default and two others will compete in the March 21 special election. The municipal special election to fill former Mayor Joy Day’s seat is separate from the countywide special election...
JONESBORO, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Two job fairs planned in Clayton County

JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is hosting a special education teacher and parapro job fair Feb. 15. The event will be held at Elite Scholars Academy, 7923 Fielder Road in Jonesboro, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. For more information, email Catherine Hale Henry at catherine.halehenry@clayton.k12.ga.us or visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us. Lovejoy Job Fair.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
capitalbnews.org

Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds

Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area. Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Residents say problems persist at Decatur apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — For Shuntaye Cooley, the list of maintenance requests at her Decatur apartment complex is a long one. "No heating, no air conditioning, no stoves. Like, they refused to fix anything," she said. Cooley said she's lived at the Villas at Decatur since 2019. The problems,...
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy