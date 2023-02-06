Read full article on original website
claytoncrescent.org
Jonesboro elections update
Three candidates have qualified for two open seats on the Jonesboro City Council, meaning that one person has won by default and two others will compete in the March 21 special election. The municipal special election to fill former Mayor Joy Day’s seat is separate from the countywide special election...
Deja News: Brian Nichols killed four in 2005 courthouse rampage
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County interim sheriff rapidly promoted despite arrest record
JONESBORO, Ga. - Take a drive down Tara Boulevard, and it is clear the Clayton County Sheriff wants to remain the sheriff. Or, check out the sheriff's official web page. Levon Allen seems to be everywhere. So, it may be a surprise to learn Allen was the only one of...
People want businesses gone they say are causing headaches in their quiet neighborhood
A spokesperson for the county says code compliance, the planning commission, and the courts are actively looking at the properties.
Clayton News Daily
Two job fairs planned in Clayton County
JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is hosting a special education teacher and parapro job fair Feb. 15. The event will be held at Elite Scholars Academy, 7923 Fielder Road in Jonesboro, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. For more information, email Catherine Hale Henry at catherine.halehenry@clayton.k12.ga.us or visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us. Lovejoy Job Fair.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta residents react to reassigning beat officers to guard APD training facility site
ATLANTA - Officers from the Atlanta Police Department will be shifting from street duty to guard duty at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center for an indefinite period of time. FOX 5 has learned 30 on-duty officers will be stationed at the DeKalb County property every day. Some homeowners do...
Homeowner charged with multiple felonies after dozens of animals removed from Milton home
More than 60 animals were confiscated from a home in Milton and now their owner faces felony animal cruelty charges. The property sits along Mountain Road.
capitalbnews.org
Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds
Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
Judge removes public defender in Atlanta Public Schools cheating case
Judge gave the defendants until March 16 to find new representation or represent themselves.
All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area. Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Started by freed slaves, historic Black church in Norcross continues to prosper
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A historic Black church in Gwinnett County that struggled to stay afloat in its early years is thriving more than a century after it was first organized by freed slaves. Located twenty miles northeast of Atlanta, Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Norcross has a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
Canine Cellmates program kicked out of Fulton County jail due to lack of space, overcrowding
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Canine Cellmates program has been kicked out of the Fulton County Jail due to a lack of space and overcrowding issues, the program's executive director, Susan Jacobs-Meadows said. "Eliminating our program even in the short term is a drop in the bucket," she said....
Henry Commissioner Clemmons request for 90-day leave rejected
Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons announced Tuesday she would be taking a 90-day leave of absence from her position...
Residents say problems persist at Decatur apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — For Shuntaye Cooley, the list of maintenance requests at her Decatur apartment complex is a long one. "No heating, no air conditioning, no stoves. Like, they refused to fix anything," she said. Cooley said she's lived at the Villas at Decatur since 2019. The problems,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
Atlanta will lose major music festival due to security and gun control issues
The same concern led to the cancellation of last year’s Music Midtown Festival in Piedmont Park.
Crews across North Georgia pretreating roads ahead of potential wintry weather
Crews fanned out on steep mountain roads Friday, laying a brine solution to help prevent the roads from freezing up.
1 dead after shooting outside SW Atlanta fire station
A man was shot and killed outside of a southwest Atlanta fire station Thursday night, authorities said.
